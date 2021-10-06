U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,297.00
    -37.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,940.00
    -243.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,503.75
    -151.50 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.50
    -19.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.28
    -0.65 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3800
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,382.52
    +2,419.74 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,268.39
    +51.02 (+4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,977.89
    -99.21 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Google confirms $1B investment into Africa, including subsea cable for faster internet

Annie Njanja
·2 min read

The developing world represents the best chance of growth for large internet companies, and today one of the very biggest set out its strategy for how it plans to tackle that.

Google said that it would be investing $1 billion to support “digital transformation” across Africa. This will include landing a subsea cable into the continent to enable faster internet speeds, low-interest loans for small businesses, equity investments into African startups, skills training and more.

The plans were unveiled today at an event led by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai -- putting the most senior executive at the company at the top of the event being a mark of the priority that the company is placing on the bet it’s making here.

“We’ve made huge strides together over the past decade -- but there’s more work to do to make the internet accessible, affordable and useful for every African. Today I’m excited to reaffirm our commitment to the continent through an investment of $1 billion over five years to support Africa’s digital transformation, to cover a range of initiatives from improved connectivity to investment in startups,” said Pichai.

Google said it will inject the investment in projects to be implemented in countries across the continent including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana.

The subsea cable will cut across South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria and St Helena, connecting Africa and Europe. It will provide approximately 20 times more network capacity than the last cable built to serve Africa, said the managing director for Google in Africa, Nitin Gajria.

“This will lead to a 21 percent reduction in internet prices and increase internet speed in Nigeria and almost triple in South Africa,” said Gajria.

It is projected to create about 1.7 million jobs in Nigeria and South Africa by 2025 as the digital economy grows.

Google also announced the launch of the Africa Investment Fund, where it will invest $50 million in start-ups across the continent providing them “with access to Google’s employees, network, and technologies to help them build meaningful products for their communities.”

The company said it will additionally disburse $10 million in low-interest loans to small businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, to alleviate hardships brought about by the Covid pandemic. This will be done in partnership with Kiva, a San-Francisco based non-profit lending organization. It pledged $40 million to non-profits improving lives in Africa.

“I am so inspired by the innovative African tech startup scene. In the last year we have seen more investment rounds into tech startups than ever before. I am of the firm belief that no one is better placed to solve Africa’s biggest problems than Africa’s young developers and startup founders. We look forward to deepening our partnership with, and support for, Africa's innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Gajria.

Recommended Stories

  • EU to extend support for wine, fruit and vegetable sectors

    The European Commission said on Wednesday it would increase support and extend existing measures for the wine, fruit and vegetable sectors after they suffered from spring frosts, floods and heat waves this year. Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said the sectors' problems had come on top of a difficult 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. "These much-needed support measures will (relieve) producers across the EU during these difficult times, on top of the ones already put forward in 2020 and extended in 2021," he said.

  • Homes Evacuated in Northern Thailand Amid Flooding

    Thai emergency crews evacuated people from their homes in the country’s northern province of Khon Kaen, as water levels continued to rise during widespread flooding in the country on October 6, local media reported.Thai Rath said many houses were flooded in the Mueang Kao sub-district of the province.The flooding was expected to peak on the evening of October 6, officials told the newspaper.Video posted by Twitter user @aodbu shows emergency crews rescuing residents in Mueang. People can be seen boarding a boat from their flooding home and being transported along inundated roadways.The rising water levels were attributed to rain from Tropical Storm Dianmu. The Bangkok Post said flooding was affecting 16 provinces. Credit: @aodbu via Storyful

  • Sub-Saharan Africa GDP to grow 3.3% this year, 3.5% in 2022 -World Bank

    Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is expected to grow by 3.3% this year and 3.5% in 2022, buoyed by rising commodity prices, the lifting of some anti-coronavirus restrictions and a pick-up in global trade, a World Bank report said on Wednesday. Like elsewhere around the world, sub-Saharan Africa imposed restrictions on movement in the first quarter of last year to limit the spread of COVID-19, throttling trade and other key economic activities including tourism and transport. The World Bank report said growth could turn out to be higher at 5.1% in 2022 and 5.4% a year later depending on how fast COVID-19 vaccinations were rolled out, while a slower inoculation rate would reduce growth projections.

  • The Morning After: Facebook's October 4th outage, explained

    Today’s headlines: Facebook explains how its October 4th outage started, The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch and Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Go 3, reviewed.

  • Why Shiba Inu Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up a stunning 45.63% in the past 24 hours to $0.00001588 apiece as of 9:08 a.m. EDT. The coin's marvelous rally came as Tesla's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the "Dogecoin killer" cryptocurrency on social media.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Facebook outage: Why the world’s largest social network was down for 6 hours

    Facebook’s week went from bad to worse Monday when the social networking giant’s apps went dark for users around the world for roughly six hours.

  • Ethereum Settles Over $6T in Transactions in Past 12 Months

    Ethereum settled over $6 trillion in transactions in the past 12 months, a 369% increase over 2020. $1.5 trillion worth of transactions were settled in Q3 alone.

  • Facebook outage: Single wrong command took down ‘backbone’ of network, says company

    The outage on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook occurred because of a wrong command issued during a ‘routine maintenance job’

  • Retailers Turn to Amazon in Droves

    Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the king of digital commerce. Since its founding 27 years ago, the company has grown to one of the largest retailers in the world. Last year, Amazon brought in $386 billion in revenue. That’s a 38% increase from the previous year — a staggering growth rate for a company that big. Retailers know this, and every day more are choosing to sell their products through Amazon. Almost 10 million companies — including huge brands like GoPro

  • Could Ethereum Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Cryptocurrency has taken the investing world by storm over the past year, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has established itself as one of the leaders in the crypto space. Ethereum is a powerhouse in the blockchain industry, and its native token Ether is the second most-popular cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. Early investors who have held their crypto investments for years have been rewarded this year as Ethereum's price skyrocketed.

  • When Gaming Makes You Money: The New World of Play-to-Earn Gaming

    No one would have believed in the latter half of the 20th century that one could earn a living from gaming. Yet, we are steadily moving towards that world. Presently, a breakthrough is unfolding in the gaming sector, leveraging cryptocurrencies, decentralized exchanges, and NFTs.

  • Delta’s Loss Is Service Economy’s Gain—Up to a Point

    The U.S. service sector was surprisingly strong last month as the Delta variant appeared to peak, but the virus might leave its unique mark on the recovery.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • 'Squid Game’ is so popular that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix

    A South Korean internet provider has sued Netflix for costs incurred from increased internet traffic and maintenance work following the premiere of "Squid Game.” The lawsuit: On Friday, a spokesperson from SK Broadband told Reuters that Netflix’s traffic handled by the company has increased by 24 times from May 2018. Netflix said it would review SK Broadband’s claim and find a workaround to prevent customers from being affected by the issue.

  • Crypto from a Pokémon Go-like game has nearly doubled in 4 days. Here’s why Axie Infinity and its NFTs are all the rage.

    Play-to-earn NFT platform Axie Infinity’s AXS token has almost doubled in four days, pushing its price to an all-time high of about $155 on Monday. AXS is recently trading at $140, up 12% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is trading at $49,237, up 0.53% over the past 24 hours.

  • How Blockchain and Crypto Startups Are Battling to Protect Individuals’ Data

    Just as blockchain helps individuals in developing economies realize rights taken for granted in the United States and Europe, it is likewise establishing new baseline dignities in the developed world. The post How Blockchain and Crypto Startups Are Battling to Protect Individuals’ Data appeared first on Worth.

  • Facebook explains how its October 4th outage started

    Following Monday’s massive service outage that took out all of its services, Facebook has published a blog post detailing what happened yesterday.

  • In Brazil, Bitcoin Acceptance Comes With More Regulation

    In Brazil, crypt acceptance — as legal tender, no less — is on the horizon. But it will come with a host of new regulations and oversight. As reported by sites such as Coinrivet, authorities in that country are introducing a bill that would allow bitcoin to be used across all manner of transactions, large and […]

  • Why Owlet Shares Are Tumbling Today

    Owlet Inc (NYSE: OWLT) is trading significantly lower Monday after the company announced it received a Warning Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA said Owlet's marketing and functionality in the U.S. renders its Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval. Owlet has not obtained clearance or approval from the FDA. Owlet said that its Smart Sock product was evaluated in third-party studies, in which it was shown to be safe. The company plans to con