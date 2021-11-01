U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,612.00
    +15.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,846.00
    +142.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,871.75
    +33.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,305.30
    +10.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.07
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0340 (+2.18%)
     

  • Vix

    16.70
    +0.17 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1740
    +0.1740 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,936.46
    +1,615.86 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.35
    +11.38 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.51
    +24.94 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Google confirms Pixel 6 Pro display flickering issue will be fixed next month

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google's Pixel launches have been often been marred by hardware and other problems, with some more serious than others. The Pixel 6 has avoided that trend so far, but it still has a few minor issues around the display, 9to5Google has reported. Users noticed that when the Pixel 6 Pro is off, pressing the power button with slight pressure (not enough to turn it on) seems to activate a strange display "flicker." This doesn't affect the device when it's on.

In a support document, Google acknowledged the issue and said it will be fixed in the December software update. In the meantime, it gave the following instructions: "To avoid seeing this, when the power is off, do not cycle the power button. When you want to use the phone, hold the power button down long enough to turn it on." Google added that it's not "an issue with the phone hardware," meaning a software update will handle the problem. 

The November patch has just been released today, with the main fix being a tweak to the Internet Quick Settings panel. As such, it'll take another month or so to fix the flickering issues. With the Pixel 6 being Google's first smartphone with its own Tensor processor, hopefully we won't see any major hardware issues. 

Recommended Stories

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Chifeng Jilong Gold to Acquire Golden Star in an All-Cash Offer Valued at US$470 Million

    Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") and Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (SHSE: 600988) ("Chifeng") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Chifeng has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Star ("Golden Star Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement") under the Canada Busines

  • Musk vows to sell $6bn Tesla stake if UN shows how cash can 'solve world hunger'

    Elon Musk has said he is prepared to sell Tesla shares worth $6bn (£4.4bn) if the United Nations can demonstrate how it would feed 42m people.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • I own a rental home in California. How can I leave it to my daughter so she can avoid capital gains taxes?

    'My daughter will probably keep the property as a rental, but she might use it as a second home and/or as a partial, week-to-week vacation rental.'

  • Is the Metaverse Really Going to Happen? Nvidia Is Betting Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Facebook Inc. renamed itself last week in a full-scale embrace of the metaverse, it drew criticism that the concept was either unrealistic or downright dystopian.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe company, now called Meta Platfor

  • Elon Musk’s Feud With Biden Administration Escalates

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday, calling President Biden a United Auto Workers "puppet." The issue: electric-vehicle tax credits for buyers.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

    The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

    CFO Brian Olsavsky said in Amazon's Q3 conference call, "But we see ourselves as the shock absorber absorbing a lot of the costs so that the customer is not impacted and sellers are not impacted." This focus on customers is what differentiates Amazon. The guiding philosophy extends throughout the company's operations and into its research and development.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • GE CEO Culp says completion of GECAS, AerCap deal is a 'debt story today'

    Shares of General Electric Co. gained 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the industrial conglomerate said that the deal to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with AerCap Holdings N.V. has been completed. GE said it received a total of more than $30 billion in proceeds after the deal closed, including $23 billion in net cash and 111.5 million shares, or 46% ownership of the combined company, which has a market value of about $6.6 billion. "This is a debt story today," said GE

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Fed Taper Looms For Market Rally; Tesla Jumps As Rival Hits Buy Zone

    Will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google in a buy zone. Tesla rival Xpeng is close after deliveries tripled.