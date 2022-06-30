U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,809.85
    -8.98 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,911.21
    -118.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.51
    -50.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,717.62
    -1.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.12
    -3.66 (-3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.34
    -0.40 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0485
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9810
    -0.1120 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6560
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,114.24
    -973.52 (-4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.43
    -21.04 (-4.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Google consolidates its Chrome and Android password managers

Frederic Lardinois
·1 min read

Google today announced an update to its password manager that will finally introduce a consistent look-and-feel across the service's Chrome and Android implementations. Users will soon see a new unified user experience that will automatically group multiple passwords for the same sites or apps together, as well as a new shortcut on the Android home screen to get access to these passwords.

In addition to this, Google is also now adding a new password-related feature to Chrome on iOS, which can now generate strong passwords for you (once you set Chrome as an autofill provider).

Image Credits: Google

Meanwhile, on Android, Google's password check can now also flag weak and re-used passwords and help you to automatically change them, while Chrome users across platforms will now see compromised password warnings.

With this release today, Google will now also finally let you manually add passwords to its passwords manager ("due to popular demand," Google says) and the company is bringing Touch-to-Login to Chrome on Android to log you in to supported sites with a single tap.

Image Credits: Google

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Where You Can Get A Waterfront House For Under $250,000

    At the same time, there are plenty of places that have the waterfront properties without the accompanying price tag for those willing to consider less well-known places — from lake and river homes to, in some lucky cases, even a small property on the ocean. "It's located on the shores of Clear Lake, the state's largest freshwater body of water, and is surrounded by views of both serene farmlands and the majesty of Mt. Konocti," the report writes of Kelseyville.

  • BlackBerry Radar Now Available on AWS Marketplace

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry Radar®, the company's intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring solution purpose-built for the transportation industry, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • Qualcomm’s Apple Slice Still Has an Expiration Date

    Apple’s reported struggle to develop in-house modem chip only delays the inevitable, but the extra cash flow can help Qualcomm diversify further.

  • We Tried Sony's Inzone Gaming Headsets & Monitors That are Made for the PS5

    Yes, the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation brand is made and run by Sony. But now, Sony's introducing a new gaming accessory brand called Inzone. And the initial lineup launches today and looks pretty strong with two monitors and three gaming headsets.

  • Apple eyes fuel purchases from dashboard as it revs up car software

    Apple Inc wants you to start buying gas directly from your car dashboard as early as this fall, when the newest version of its CarPlay software rolls out, accelerating the company's push to turn your vehicle into a store for goods and services. A new feature quietly unveiled at Apple's developer conference this month will allow CarPlay users to tap an app to navigate to a pump and buy gas straight from a screen in the car, skipping the usual process of inserting or tapping a credit card. Details of Apple's demo for developers have not previously been reported.

  • IT And Tech Employees Are Sharing What People Need To Know About Keeping Their Devices Secure

    "We know when you're lying."View Entire Post ›

  • FCC commissioner asks Apple and Google to remove TIkTok

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the FCC urging Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores amid growing worries of U.S. user data being accessed by China.

  • Apple celebrates 15-year anniversary of the iPhone

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley looks back at how the iPhone has evolved since its debut back in 2007 as it celebrates its 15-year anniversary.

  • Nasa unveils swarm of alien-hunting robots

    Each of the SWIM robots come equipped with its own propulsion system and onboard computer

  • The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2022: Save on Tech, Home, and Fashion

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but as we've seen in years past you don't need to wait until midnight Pacific / 3 a.m. Eastern on July 12 to score some deals. Amazon-made products like Fire TVs, Apple and Sony tech, and goods from every brand under the sun are already seeing discounts.

  • Months after launch, the DJI Mavic 3 is a much better drone

    When it launched last year, the DJI Mavic 3 grabbed a lot of headlines with features like a big Four Thirds sensor and a second 7X telephoto camera.

  • Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has begun mass producing chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology, the first to do so globally, as it seeks new clients to catch far bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. Compared with conventional 5-nanometre chips, the newly developed first-gen 3-nanometre process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, Samsung said in a statement. The South Korean firm did not name clients for its latest foundry technology, which supplies made-to-order chips like mobile processors and high-performance computing chips, and analysts said Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.

  • Samsung Electronics starts 3-nanometer chip production ahead of TSMC

    Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips, becoming the first company to do so globally, as it aims to beat Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, or TSMC, the world’s most advanced foundry chipmaker. Samsung said it's using gate-all-around (GAA) transistor architecture, which allows these first-generation 3-nm chips to have 16% smaller surface area, 45% reduction in power usage, and 23% performance improvement, compared with current 5-nanometer chips. The company is currently producing the first generation of 3-nm chips and plans to start the second generation of the 3-nm process production in 2023, a spokesperson at Samsung Electronics told TechCrunch.

  • Android Smartphone Makers Cutting Orders, But Apple Holds Firm

    While Samsung and other Android smartphone vendors have been cutting production orders, Apple is sticking to its plans for now.

  • Sony Takes a Leap Into PC Gaming Gear With New Inzone Brand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is launching a new gaming gear brand called Inzone, trotting out headphones and displays for the PC to try and expand its reach beyond the PlayStation.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPATrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Drop as Recession Fears Trigger Bond Rally: Markets WrapThe new brand

  • Siemens and Nvidia collaborate to expand digital services

    Siemens has signed a partnership agreement with chip designer Nvidia Corp to create an industrial metaverse - an enhanced virtual reality for companies to reduce the costs of running their factories, buildings and speed up new product design. The deal is a cornerstone of Siemens Xcelerator, a new open digital platform also launched by the German technology and engineering company on Wednesday. The cloud-based platform, which will feature hardware, software and digital services, is part of Siemens' ambition to grow its digital business by 10% per year from the 5.6 billion euros ($5.89 billion) generated in 2021.

  • These TVs All Have Crazy Deals Right Now

    When’s the best time to buy a new TV? If you guessed huge deals events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re right. But there’s a third less-ballyhooed prime TV-buying season, and it’s right now. New TVs are usually released in spring, and that makes the prior models they are replacing prime targets for big-time […]

  • The EU extends its 'Roam-like-at-home' mobile service rule through 2032

    The European Commission announced Thursday that it is extending its popular "roam like at home" rule through 2032.

  • Amazon discounts Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras ahead of Prime Day

    Blink security cameras are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Pick up a Blink Indoor bundle for as low as $55 right now.

  • Samsung begins production of advanced 3nm chips

    Samsung Electronics became the first chipmaker in the world to mass produce advanced 3-nanometre microchips, the company said Thursday, as it seeks to catch up with Taiwan's TSMC.