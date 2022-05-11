Google debuts Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a smartphones at I/O conference
Google (GOOG, GOOGL) debuted two new smartphones during its annual I/O conference Tuesday: the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7 will launch later this fall alongside the Pixel Watch, and pricing is not yet available. The Pixel 6a, a less expensive version of the $599 Pixel 6, hits stores July 28 for $449.
Details at a glance:
Pixel 7
Next-gen Tensor chip
Three cameras
Android 13
Pixel 6a
Tensor chip
Wide-angle lens and ultra-wide angle lens
6.1-inch display
6GB of RAM
128GB of storage
Google was light on details for the Pixel 7 and its larger stablemate the Pixel 7 Pro, but the company did say that the phones will ship with Android 13, come with a triple camera setup, and run on Google’s next-generation in-house Tensor chip.
As for pricing, you can likely expect something in the ballpark of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s original starting price of $599 and $899. And…well, that’s about all we’ve really got on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
We did, however, get a ton of information on Google’s Pixel 6a. The phone sports a 6.1-inch screen, smaller than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s 6.4 and 6.7-inch screens. Like the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a gets two camera lenses, a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide angle lens. The Pixel 6 Pro has those plus a telephoto lens.
Inside, the Pixel 6a gets the same Tensor chip found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, meaning you’ll get all of the same artificial intelligence capabilities of those pricier handsets. That includes the Pixel’s low-light Night Sight mode; Magic Erase, which lets you remove unwanted objects from your images; and speech recognition and live translation technologies.
However, unlike the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which get 8GB and 12GB of RAM, respectively, the Pixel 6a comes with 6GB of RAM. That means you might see a performance difference between the devices while playing intense games.
Impressively, though, the Pixel 6a does include an under-display fingerprint reader, something you don’t find in most budget-friendly devices.
As far as storage, the Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of space. There’s no microSD card slot and no headphone jack.
Overall, the Pixel 6a looks like a truly solid budget smartphone for the price. It’s going up against Apple’s own iPhone SE, which starts at $429, but has a much smaller 4.7-inch display, so it should perform well for those looking for a powerful device at a good price.
In addition to its new smartphones, Google’ also debuted its $199 Pixel Buds Pro. The wireless earbuds feature active-noise cancellation, are sweat and water resistant, and feature three microphones for use while making calls.
What’s more, Google says they’ll last up to 11 hours on a single charge without active-noise cancellation and seven hours with it on. That’s better than Apple’s iPods Pro, which last 4.5 hours with active-noise cancellation on. They also cost $50 more than Google’s earbuds.
The Pixel Buds Pro hit stores July 28 along with the Pixel 6a.
