Google debuts Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a smartphones at I/O conference

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) debuted two new smartphones during its annual I/O conference Tuesday: the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7 will launch later this fall alongside the Pixel Watch, and pricing is not yet available. The Pixel 6a, a less expensive version of the $599 Pixel 6, hits stores July 28 for $449.

Details at a glance:

Pixel 7

Next-gen Tensor chip

Three cameras

Android 13

Pixel 6a

Tensor chip

Wide-angle lens and ultra-wide angle lens

6.1-inch display

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage

Google was light on details for the Pixel 7 and its larger stablemate the Pixel 7 Pro, but the company did say that the phones will ship with Android 13, come with a triple camera setup, and run on Google’s next-generation in-house Tensor chip.

The Pixel 7 will launch later this year. (Image: Google)

As for pricing, you can likely expect something in the ballpark of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s original starting price of $599 and $899. And…well, that’s about all we’ve really got on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

We did, however, get a ton of information on Google’s Pixel 6a. The phone sports a 6.1-inch screen, smaller than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s 6.4 and 6.7-inch screens. Like the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a gets two camera lenses, a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide angle lens. The Pixel 6 Pro has those plus a telephoto lens.

Inside, the Pixel 6a gets the same Tensor chip found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, meaning you’ll get all of the same artificial intelligence capabilities of those pricier handsets. That includes the Pixel’s low-light Night Sight mode; Magic Erase, which lets you remove unwanted objects from your images; and speech recognition and live translation technologies.

The Pixel 6a runs the same chip as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. (Image: Google)

However, unlike the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which get 8GB and 12GB of RAM, respectively, the Pixel 6a comes with 6GB of RAM. That means you might see a performance difference between the devices while playing intense games.

Impressively, though, the Pixel 6a does include an under-display fingerprint reader, something you don’t find in most budget-friendly devices.

Story continues

As far as storage, the Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of space. There’s no microSD card slot and no headphone jack.

Overall, the Pixel 6a looks like a truly solid budget smartphone for the price. It’s going up against Apple’s own iPhone SE, which starts at $429, but has a much smaller 4.7-inch display, so it should perform well for those looking for a powerful device at a good price.

In addition to its new smartphones, Google’ also debuted its $199 Pixel Buds Pro. The wireless earbuds feature active-noise cancellation, are sweat and water resistant, and feature three microphones for use while making calls.

The Pixel Buds Pro get active-noise cancellation and cost just $199. (Image: Google)

What’s more, Google says they’ll last up to 11 hours on a single charge without active-noise cancellation and seven hours with it on. That’s better than Apple’s iPods Pro, which last 4.5 hours with active-noise cancellation on. They also cost $50 more than Google’s earbuds.

The Pixel Buds Pro hit stores July 28 along with the Pixel 6a.

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.