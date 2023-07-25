Google defies ChatGPT threat as sales jump

Sundar Pichai, the Google chief executive, and rival Sam Altman, of OpenAI at the White House earlier this year - AP

Google has shrugged off fears that ChatGPT threatens its dominance in internet search after its parent company Alphabet posted nearly $75bn (£58bn) in sales and profits widened.

The Silicon Valley giant’s revenues grew by 9pc in the three months ending in June, compared to the previous year, while profits also edged up from $16bn to $18.4bn.

The $1.5 trillion company declared an internal “code red” earlier this year after OpenAI, the Silicon Valley start-up, revealed ChatGPT, a powerful chatbot that commentators warned could upend Google’s core search business.

However, Google’s internet search business continued to grow, while its YouTube video streaming arm recorded advertising revenues of $7.7bn.

Google has revealed a flurry of new artificial intelligence (AI) products, including a chatbot to rival ChatGPT, called Bard. It has also promised improvements to its internet search product by adding new machine learning features.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai, who was yesterday visiting the UK to discuss AI with Government officials, said: “Our continued leadership in AI and our excellence in engineering and innovation are driving the next evolution of search, and improving all our services.”

While hundreds of businesses have raced to include elements of ChatGPT’s technology in their work, general interest has flagged. The number of visitors to OpenAI’s ChatGPT site fell for the first time in June, down 10pc.

Alphabet shares ticked up 6.6pc in after hours trading on Tuesday night. The company also announced that its finance chief, the Cheshire-born executive Ruth Porat, would be stepping aside. Ms Porat will become the company’s chief investment officer.

Elsewhere, Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI as it seeks to gain ground on rivals in the commercialisation of AI tools, endured a more tepid response to its full year results despite beating market expectations.

Revenues increased by 8pc over the quarter, to $56.2bn, while its profits jumped by 20pc to $20.1bn. Shares were flat in after-hours trading.

The two tech giants have enjoyed a resurgence on the back of growing optimism about AI. Predictions that a new wave of products could upend the workplace and transform how people use the internet has piqued investor appetite for tech stocks in recent months.

Having slumped following the end of the pandemic, Alphabet’s shares are up by close to 40pc so far this year. Microsoft’s shares are up by 46pc

TikTok launches text-only challenger to Twitter

TikTok, the social network owned by China’s Bytedance, will let users send posts featuring just text in a new challenge to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

The social media company, which has attracted over a billion users with its endless scroll of music videos and sketches, said it would now allow users to send text-only posts.

The company said: “Text posts offer a simple publishing experience that makes it easier than ever to share text content.”

The new text-only format comes after Facebook-owner Meta launched Threads, an app that has already attracted tens of millions of users.

NatWest chairman's statement in full

Read Sir Howard Davies’s on the closure of Nigel Farage’s account

The Board has noted Alison Rose’s statement on the circumstances of her conversation with Simon Jack and her further apology to Mr Farage. As she recognises, she should not have spoken in the way she did. This was a regrettable error of judgement on her part. The events will be taken into account in decisions on remuneration at the appropriate time. However, after careful reflection the Board has concluded that it retains full confidence in Ms Rose as CEO of the bank. She has proved, over the last 4 years to be an outstanding leader of the institution, as demonstrated by our results. The Board therefore believes it is clearly in the interest of all the bank’s shareholders and customers that she continues in post. The Board is clear that the overall handling of the circumstances surrounding Mr Farage accounts has been unsatisfactory, with serious consequences for the bank. The Board will commission an independent review into the account closure arrangement at Coutts, and the lessons to be learnt from this. The findings of that review will be made public on completion. The Terms of Reference and lead firm will be announced shortly.

An interesting earnings call awaits...

Alison Rose's statement on Nigel Farage in full

Read the full comment from NatWest’s chief executive:

I recognise that in my conversations with Simon Jack of the BBC, I made a serious error of judgment in discussing Mr Farage’s relationship with the bank. Given the consequences of this, I want to address the questions that have been raised and set out the substance of the conversations that took place. Believing it was public knowledge, I confirmed that Mr Farage was a Coutts customer and that he had been offered a NatWest bank account. Alongside this, I repeated what Mr Farage had already stated, that the bank saw this as a commercial decision. I would like to emphasise that in responding to Mr Jack’s questions I did not reveal any personal financial information about Mr Farage. In response to a general question about eligibility criteria required to bank with Coutts and NatWest I said that guidance on both was publicly available on their websites. In doing so, I recognise that I left Mr Jack with the impression that the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was solely a commercial one. I was not part of the decision-making process to exit Mr Farage. This decision was made by Coutts, and I was informed in April that this was for commercial reasons. At the time of my conversations with Mr Jack, I was not in receipt of the contents of the Coutts Wealth Reputational Risk Committee materials subsequently released by Mr Farage. I have apologised to Mr Farage for the deeply inappropriate language contained in those papers and the Board has commissioned a full independent review into the decision and process to ensure that this cannot happen again. Put simply, I was wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case. I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him and I have written to him today. I would like to say sorry to the Board and my colleagues. I started my career working for National Westminster Bank. It is an institution I care about enormously and have always been proud to be a part of. It has been the privilege of my career to lead the bank and I am grateful to the Board for entrusting me with this role. It is therefore all the more regrettable that my actions have compounded an already difficult issue for the Group.

BREAKING: Alison Rose admits leaking confidential information about Nigel Farage

NatWest chief executive Alison Rose has finally conceded she discussed private details about Nigel Farage’s bank account with a BBC journalist.

The Telegraph’s chief reporter Robert Mendick writes:

In a statement, Dame Alison Rose said she was the source of the story and admitted “a serious error of judgment” in briefing the BBC. But she claimed she thought the information was already in the public domain in a desprate attempt to cling on to her job. Dame Alison said: “I recognise that in my conversations with Simon Jack of the BBC, I made a serious error of judgment in discussing Mr Farage’s relationship with the bank. “Given the consequences of this, I want to address the questions that have been raised and set out the substance of the conversations that took place.” The bank’s chairman Sir Howard Davies said he was standing by her. “This was a regrettable error of judgement on her part. The events will be taken into account in decisions on remuneration at the appropriate time,” he said. “However, after careful reflection the Board has concluded that it retains full confidence in Ms Rose as CEO of the bank.”

Read the developing NatWest story here with more as we get it

Bank of Mum and Dad gives children ten year leg up on property ladder

First time buyers who rely on the Bank of Mum and Dad get a 10-year head start in the property market, according to new research from the Bank of England, Tim Wallace reports.

Home buyers who can turn to their parents for financial help are able to buy bigger houses sooner than those who rely on savings and bank lending alone.

Those without support would have to wait an extra decade to buy a comparable property, the Bank of England found.

“Deposits are two and a half times larger, loans are 30pc smaller, and houses cost £15,000 more for those getting help, compared with those who are not,” according to the research, conducted by May Rostom, a senior analyst at the Bank.

Read more on the boost from the Bank of Mum and Dad here

Guardian publisher reports falling sales amid print decline

The Guardian has reported a £5m dip in UK sales amid a downturn in the digital advertising market and continued decline in print readership, James Warrington reports.

Domestic turnover at Guardian Media Group (GMG), the title’s parent company, fell to just over £171m in the latest financial year.

This was offset by growth in international revenues, which rose 17pc to £93m. The publisher, which targets left-leaning readers in the US and Australia, is now seeking expansion on the Continent.

A new European edition of its website with a dedicated staff is scheduled for launch in autumn.

It meant overall turnover rose 3pc to £264m. However, the Guardian recorded a £21m cash outflow as it invested more in editorial teams, newsletters and podcasts.

The company did not disclose the financial impact of a cyber attack late last year that exposed employees’ personal details and forced many staff members to work from home for months.

Wickes eyes return of DIY buying

Wickes has launched a £25m share buyback as it hailed signs of a coming recovery for DIY sales.

The home improvement chain said DIY sales were showing an “improving trend”, although they remained lower year-on-year.

The retailer, which also provides goods for builders, posted a 3pc rise in like-for-like sales in the three months ending in June as trade sales offset the ongoing dip in DIY revenues.

Profits in the sector have slumped following a boom during the pandemic while the cost-of-living crisis and inflation have piled pressure on all retailers.

Pleasant weather helped boost outdoor sales for Wickes, marking a turnaround after sales fell by 1.8pc during the first quarter of the year.

Shares in Wickes climbed 6.5pc to 135 pence.

General Motors shares fall amid battery struggles

General Motors has admitted its battery suppliers are “struggling with delivery issues” as it seeks to revamp its aging electric vehicle range.

Shares in the Chevrolet and Buick-maker fell 4pc in trading in New York as chief executive Mary Barra outlined to investors the challenges its electric vehicle line faced.

Ms Barra said its battery joint venture in Ohio had slowed down because its “automation equipment supplier is struggling with issues”. She said the company was building batteries by hand at the site.

The company is looking to update its Chevrolet Bolt and produce a new line of electric cars to challenge Tesla.

Despite the issues, GM accelerated past Wall Street’s expectations reporting revenues of $44.7bn (£34.8bn) and lifted its profit forecasts for the rest of the year.

GM plans to update its Chevy Bolt - GM

Mirror publisher blames Facebook for slump in profits

The publisher behind the Mirror and Express newspapers has blamed a change in Facebook’s algorithm for a slump in page views and profits, James Warrington writes.

Reach saw its page views drop by 16pc to 1.4bn in the first half of the year after Facebook’s move to deprioritise content from publishers in its news feed. Last year, parent company Meta overhauled its platform by splitting the news feed into separate “Home” and “Feeds” tabs. In April it also scrapped Instant Articles, a feature that allowed news links to open in a quicker, mobile-friendly format in the Facebook app. Reach said the changes had led to a “significant decrease” in the number of readers being redirected to its websites. Revenues fell by 6pc to £280m, while pre-tax profits slumped to just £6.7m from £32m last year. Jim Mullen, chief executive of Reach, said: “Digital growth for the period has been materially affected by lower referral traffic across the sector, particularly following Facebook’s deprioritisation of news content, which has driven page view declines for publishers.” Reach, which also owns local titles including the Manchester Evening News, has cut hundreds of jobs this year as it battles an advertising slowdown and surging costs. Digital revenues fell 16pc in the first half due to weaker ad demand and the Facebook changes. Print circulation was up 2pc, with newsprint costs starting to ease as energy prices fell back. Print revenue fell 3pc, driven by an 18pc fall in advertising.

Spotify takes £34m hit on podcasts

Spotify has taken a €39m (£34m) mark down on its podcasting division after abandoning a string of deals including its high-profile tie-up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, James Titcomb reports.

The music streaming service said that it had taken the writedown as a result of “write offs and contract termination” on podcasts.

In June, Spotify and Archewell Audio, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast production company, agreed to mutually terminate a $20m (£16m) deal they signed in 2020.

Meanwhile, Spotify said it had signed up 10m new paying users in the second quarter of the year, hitting 220m subscribers.

Nearly one in seven standing on trains during peak hours

I’m heading off now and will leave you in the hands of Matthew Field - and this may interest you as you begin your journey home later.

About one in seven rail passengers were standing when arriving or departing from cities across England and Wales in autumn last year, new figures show.

An average of 173,042 people a day were standing across both morning and afternoon peak times, the equivalent of 13.8pc of passengers, according to data from the Department for Transport (DfT).

This is up from around one in 20 in autumn 2021, but still below pre-pandemic levels when the proportion stood at one in six.

Railway stations in London accounted for the majority of this total (164,904), where 17.7pc of passengers had to stand - up sharply from 6pc in autumn 2021, but down compared with autumn 2019 (18.8pc).

One in seven rail commuters was standing as they as they arrived or departed last autumn - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Gas stored on ships at highest level in two months

The amount of liquified natural gas (LNG) stored on ships has jumped to its highest level since May as weak demand in Europe pushes the fuel toward Asian markets.

The volume of LNG that has stayed on the water for more than 20 days topped 3.1m metric tons this week — well above the average for the season — according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It comes as European gas storage levels are almost 84pc full, lowering the immediate need for additional supplies amid higher flows from Norway and persistently sluggish industrial demand.

However, rising prices raise questions about how long the lack of LNG deliveries can last if demand for fuel picks up later this year in a colder-than-expected winter.

Prices have also seen some gains recently amid concerns about escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and heat waves in parts of Europe disrupting energy networks.

Alex Froley, an LNG analyst at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, said: “The loss of Russian pipeline gas remains a huge structural change not yet replaced by the limited new output starting up in 2023.”

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, have risen 6pc to more than €32 per megawatt-hour. The UK equivalent contract is also rising.

Wheat prices to rise 15pc after Russia's exit from grain deal, warns IMF

The IMF has warned that the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal will push up prices by up to 15pc in a move that risks keeping global inflation stubbornly high.

Our economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the latest:

Pierre-Oliver Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, said the deal was “very instrumental in making sure that there was ample grain supply for the world last year”. Russia’s decision to withdraw from the agreement “is likely to put upward pressure on prices”, he added. Brokered last year between the UN, Turkey and Russia, the agreement ensured that Ukraine, one of the world’s breadbaskets, could keep sending its exports via the Bosphorus Strait. Speaking at a press conference, Mr Gourinchas said around 70 million tons of grain had been shipped out of Ukraine under the terms of the deal, helping to reduce global price pressures. Mr Gourinchas added: “Now that this grain deal has been suspended, the same mechanics work in reverse”. While he said the IMF was “still assessing where we’re going to land”, he added that “somewhere in the range of a 10pc to 15pc increase in prices of grains is a reasonable estimate”. He said India’s decision to restrict most rice exports after heavy rains hurt supply will also “exacerbate volatility” on prices and increase the risk of “retaliatory measures” from other countries.

02:46 PM BST

Amazon cuts offer for iRobot takeover

Amazon is lowering the price it is paying to acquire iRobot from $61 per share to $51.75 per share, the companies have announced.

The Roomba maker has entered into a $200m (£155.9m) financing facility to fund its ongoing operations, which prompted Amazon to change the price to offset the planned increase in iRobot’s net debt, the companies said in a statement.

Since Amazon announced the transaction last August, the Federal Trade Commission and European regulators have been probing the deal.

IRobot shares fell about 11pc in New York, while Amazon was up 0.5pc.

iRobot makes the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner

US markets meagre at open

Wall Street’s main indexes crept higher at open after a slew of companies forecast upbeat annual profits and quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was fractionally higher at the open to 35,421.49, while the S&P 500 rose a sliver to 4,555.19.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2pc to 14,093.24 at the opening bell.

02:30 PM BST

US house prices rise for fourth straight month

House prices in the US climbed for a fourth month as demand combined with low availability to push values higher.

A national gauge of prices rose 0.7pc in May from April, according to seasonally adjusted data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller.

Buyers have been competing for a shortage of listings, generating bidding wars in some areas of the country.

In the four weeks to July 16, the total number of homes listed for sale was down 16pc from a year earlier, according to data from Redfin Corp.

Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said:

Home prices in the US began to fall after June 2022, and May’s data bolster the case that the final month of the decline was January 2023. The breadth and strength of May’s report are consistent with an optimistic view of future months.

The housing market cooled over the past year as a surge in borrowing costs kept some buyers on the sidelines. On an annual basis, prices nationally were down 0.5pc, compared with a 0.1pc drop in April.

Staying in Russia was 'least bad' options, says Unilever boss

The boss Unilever has insisted that the company chose the “least bad” option by staying in Russia days after the consumer goods giant admitted it would allow its Russian staff to fight in Ukraine if they were called up.

The business, which is behind dozens of brands including Ben & Jerry’s, Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, was earlier this month named as an “international sponsor of war” by Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

On a call with reporters today, chief executive Hein Schumacher said that Unilever was guided by two main principles in how it runs its Russia business.

He said: “We have a continued responsibility vis-a-vis our employees in Russia and... we do not intend to further contribute to the financial capacity of the Russian state.”

He said this left the company with three options: To abandon the Russian business, to sell it, or to “pursue our business in a highly constrained manner”.

The last option is what Unilever has selected, he said.

“With the evolving developments in Russia, we conclude that none of the options are actually good, but that the final option of operating our business in a constrained manner is the least bad.”

Last year Unilever paid 3.8bn rubles (£33m) in tax to the Kremlin, largely unchanged compared to the year before.

Unilever is behind brands such as Ben & Jerry's and Marmite - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

UK economy to move ahead of Germany, says IMF

Britain’s economy will outperform Germany this year as the country escapes recession while a moribund manufacturing sector drags Europe’s biggest economy into one, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Our economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the latest:

The IMF expects the UK economy to grow 0.4pc this year, confirming predictions published in May as part of its annual economic healthcheck. This represents a big upgrade compared with the 0.3pc contraction it predicted in April, when the UK was forecast to be the worst performing major economy in the world, including Russia. However, the IMF warned that the UK and other advanced economies will find it difficult to tame inflation over the next two years, while the Fund’s chief economist warned living standards may never match growth seen in the past. Germany’s economy is now expected to shrink by 0.3pc this year in a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who insisted earlier this year that Germany will avoid a contraction. The Fund said the UK’s improvement this year reflected “stronger-than-expected consumption and investment from the confidence effects of falling energy prices”.

01:51 PM BST

Vodafone on track for full Three takeover, insists chairman

Vodafone is on track to take over rival operator Three in a move that would make it the sole owner in UK’s biggest wireless company, its chairman has said.

Vodafone agreed last month to merge its UK mobile business with Three UK, owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison.

It received the option to buy the entire business after three years if it reaches certain targets.

Chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said at the company’s annual general meeting that “the clear path is that Vodafone ultimately will take over the control and full economic ownership of this company in due time”.

UK regulators still must sign off on deal, which is subject to competition and national security reviews.

The competition investigation is expected to take more than a year, with Government cleared possible by the end of 2023.

Vodafone chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer - Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

HSBC first high-street bank to cut mortgage rates after inflation falls

HSBC is the first high-street bank to cut mortgage rates after better-than-expected inflation figures last week.

Our personal finance reporter Alexa Phillips has the details:

The bank said rates across 16 mortgage deals would fall from Wednesday, while smaller lenders also announced reductions. The Telegraph understands HSBC will cut its standard two-year fixed mortgage rate from 6.24pc to 6.14pc for those remortgaging – a drop of 0.1 percentage points. Its five-year fixed mortgage rate for those remortgaging is expected to fall by 0.2 percentage points, from 5.84pc to 5.64pc. It comes after official figures last week showed inflation eased to a 16-month low of 7.9pc in the year to June. This was down from 8.7pc in May and well below the 8.2pc expected by economists. Average mortgage rates dipped slightly for the first time since May the day after the figures were released.

Read how smaller lenders are also now cutting costs for borrowers.

01:28 PM BST

Britain tops G7 debt interest table for first time on record

The UK is on track to rack up the highest debt interest payments in the developed world this year as soaring prices send the cost of its inflation-linked debt skyward.

The Treasury will spend £110bn on debt interest in 2023, according to a forecast by the ratings agency Fitch, which would be equivalent to 10.4pc of total government revenue.

The percentage is the highest of any high-income country, placing Britain at the top of the table for the first time since records began in 1995.

About a quarter of UK government debt is made up of so-called index-linked bonds, the payments for which fluctuate in line with inflation.

Britain is an outlier in this sense. Italy has the next highest share with 12pc and most countries have less than 10pc.

Ed Parker, global head of research for sovereigns and supranationals at Fitch, said: “We’ve had a very large inflation shock which is adversely affecting the public finances and that is obviously a key driver of the sovereign credit rating.”

01:10 PM BST

Watchdog to 'make enquiries' about Worldcoin project

The data regulator has said it will examine Worldcoin, a project by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman where users provide their iris scans in exchange for a digital identification and free cryptocurrency.

A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner’s Office said: “We note the launch of WorldCoin in the UK and will be making further enquiries.”

Worldcoin launched on Monday with two million users from its trial, with the crypto project scaling up eyeball-scanning operations in 20 countries, including at sites in London.

Described on its website as a “new identity and financial network”, the Worldcoin project assigns people who sign up a digital ID which it says would distinguish humans from artificial intelligence online.

Its cryptocurrency, called the Worldcoin token, will be allocated to users who sign up in some countries, according to the website.

The Worldcoin token initially rose after its launch on Monday, hitting a peak of $3.30, and on Tuesday was at $2.01 according to market tracker CoinGecko.

The Worldcoin orb scans people's eyes to generate a “proof of personhood” digital record - Jamie Lorriman

Dow lags rest of Wall Street ahead of big company earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been subdued in premarket trading, lagging Wall Street peers, following an 11-day rally by the blue-chip index.

It comes as investors await quarterly earnings from megacap technology companies including Google-owner Alphabet and Microsoft, which are due after the closing bell. The megacaps rose 0.5pc and 0.8pc, respectively, in premarket trading.

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital, said:

The results, so far, have been much better than expected. In fact, corporate guidance is pointing to a rosy outlook for Q3 results. Nonetheless, while we expect the summer rally to continue, investor exuberance is likely to lessen in the near-term, portending a less vigorous rally.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has rallied 34.3pc this year, helped by outsized gains in rate-sensitive megacap growth companies on optimism over artificial intelligence and hopes of an end to the US Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle.

With the central bank on track for another 25-basis point interest rate hike this week, policymakers face a choice over how much weight to put on recent economic data.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, while the S&P 500 was up 0.1pc and Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.3pc higher.

12:32 PM BST

Bank of England's money printing to cost taxpayers extra £50bn

The Bank of England’s money printing programme will cost taxpayers an estimated £270bn over the next decade as sharp increases in interest rates push up losses.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the details:

Updated analysis reflecting a recent lurch upwards in borrowing costs shows the Treasury is expected to transfer £80bn alone to cover losses suffered by the Bank’s asset purchase facility (APF) over the next two years. This is up sharply from an estimate of £60bn just three months ago and reflects a series of stubbornly high inflation figures that led traders to ramp up their bets on more rate rises. The cost over the next decade has climbed from an estimate of approximately £220bn made in April. The APF hoovered up UK debt during the financial crisis and the pandemic through the quantitative easing. Policymakers only began unwinding the near £900bn stockpile last year. Under a historic deal struck when QE was first launched in response to the financial crisis, the Government agreed to cover any losses suffered by the Bank on bonds it bought to help support the economy. This is because QE created reserves held by commercial lenders in the form of deposits. The Bank pays interest on those reserves at the current base rate of 5pc.

12:06 PM BST

Jaguar Land Rover drives Tata Motors sales as supply chains rev up

Surging revenues at Jaguar Land Rover helped its parent company Tata Motors report better than expected first-quarter sales.

The Indian company’s net income was 32bn rupees (£304m) in the three months to June, compared with a loss of 50bn rupees a year earlier.

Jaguar Land Rover’s quarterly revenue leapt by 56pc to £6.9bn, helping it to a pre-tax profit of £435m, compared to a loss of £524m the previous year as it grappled with supply chain issues.

The British car marque had already said its quarterly wholesale volumes climbed 30pc from a year earlier to 93,253 units, excluding its China joint venture Chery Jaguar Land Rover.

It reflecting “continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints.” Retail sales in China jumped 40pc, while they were flat in Europe.

Chief executive Adrian Mardell said JLR delivered its “highest production levels in nine quarters and our highest first quarter cashflow on record” of more than £400m.

It comes after Tata Motors announced plans to build one of Europe’s largest gigafactories in the UK, securing half of Britain’s supply of electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the rest of the decade in a £4bn investment.

A Land Rover Discovery

Banks failed to send transaction histories to customers

HSBC, Nationwide Building Society and TSB collectively let down a total of nearly 170,000 customers by failing to provide payment transaction histories, according to the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has written to the two banks and building society, said the failures are “not acceptable”.

The providers breached part five of the retail banking order, which requires that payment transaction histories should be provided to customers when they close their account.

These act as important evidence of a customer’s creditworthiness if they choose to apply for credit, a loan or mortgage elsewhere.

Without such evidence, it might be harder or more expensive to take out credit, a loan or mortgage.

TSB failed to send payment transaction histories to 105,607 customers for over a year.

Nationwide Building Society failed to send these histories to 51,185 customers for over five years.

And HSBC failed to send payment transaction histories to around 12,200 customers for nearly five years.

Oil holds ground as China announces support to boost economy

Oil has steadied after climbing to a three-month high as China signalled further measures to bolster economic growth and global crude markets continued to tighten.

Brent crude has held above $82 a barrel in London, having gained 4pc in the previous three sessions.

Leaders in China, the largest crude importer, have indicated more support for the real estate sector alongside pledges to boost consumption, although they did not mention any major fiscal or monetary loosening.

Raad Alkadiri, managing director for energy at consultants Eurasia Group, said: “Tighter fundamentals are driving the uptick, but market concerns over demand remain, with China the persistent focus of attention.”

Oil has pushed higher this month after the Opec cartel and its allies reduced supplies to help drain global storage levels.

That has offset the drag from the Federal Reserve’s campaign of monetary tightening, which is expected to continue with another rate hike this week.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate briefly climbed above $79 a barrel on Monday but has fallen back below.

Both WTI and Brent closed above their 200-day moving averages on Monday for the first time in nearly a year. If sustained, that may help spur additional buying as it suggests a healthier technical backdrop.

11:13 AM BST

Data company's shares plummet 96pc after accounting scandal

More than £823m was wiped off the value of Wandisco after the data replication company’s shares were readmitted to the London Stock Exchange following an accounting scandal.

The firm suspended its shares from trading on the Aim junior market in March after revealing a suspected $15m (£12.6m) fraud.

An internal investigation found that $15m of revenues and $115m of bookings the firm had reported were completely invented. Wandisco blamed the “potentially fraudulent irregularities” on “one senior sales employee”.

This morning, the value of the company’s shares plummeted by 96pc, days after it revealed it had raised $30m at 50p per share.

Consumer confidence hits 18-month high after boost for over-65s' savings

British consumers are feeling their most confident in 18 months as they shrug off rising interest rates, falling house prices and rent increases.

Four in five people admitted inflation is still impacting their spending intentions, according to the latest PwC Consumer Sentiment Survey.

However, the mood sits at minus 13, higher than minus 25 after the Spring Budget and a massive improvement on minus 44 in September last year after Liz Truss became prime minister.

Under 25s remain the most positive age group at plus 21, with 55-to-64s the most negative at minus 33. Almost half of over 65s say they have money at the end of the month for luxuries or to save, compared with only a quarter of under 65s.

Lisa Hooker, leader of industry for consumer markets at PwC, said:

Whilst inflation remains the biggest factor affecting finances, we’re also seeing fewer people cutting back and spending intentions have consistently improved over the past 12 months. Retailers need to capitalise on the desire to trade down in the same store rather than trade out and spend on selective treats. But also on those consumers with money left at the end of the month. It is particularly good news for youth focussed retailers as under 25s remain happy to spend but also those targeting the older demographics.

10:44 AM BST

German recession to ‘drag on’ in third quarter

Germany is still in recession, economists have predicted, as its business outlook worsened to nearly its lowest level since Europe’s biggest economy entered a recession in the winter.

The fall in the Ifo Institute’s gauge of expectations was bigger than anticipated and “has even worse picture than that painted by the Composite PMI, published yesterday”, according to Capital Economics.

Senior Europe economist Franziska Palmas said:

The bigger-than-expected fall in the German Ifo, together with the drop in the PMIs published yesterday, suggest that the German economy continued to shrink at the start of Q3. We expect the recession to drag on throughout 2023. Despite the weakness of the recent activity surveys for Germany and the euro-zone as a whole, a 25bp hike at the ECB meeting on Thursday, to 3.75pc, is a done deal. On the margin tough, it may strengthen the case for policymakers to stress that the future path of rates will be data dependent. We still anticipate a final hike in September to 4pc.

10:28 AM BST

Pound ends longest losing streak in three years

The pound has risen, putting it on course to end its longest losing streak against the dollar since March 2020.

Sterling has gained 0.2pc against the greenback to push it back in the direction of $1.29.

It has also climbed 0.2pc verses the euro, which is worth a little over 86p, ahead of interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank this week.

The pound had fallen as inflation data came in weaker than expected last week while a PMI survey on Monday also indicated slower growth in the private sector.

10:10 AM BST

Workers face discipline over ticket office stickers, says RMT

Railway workers are being threatened with disciplinary action for wearing stickers as part of a campaign to save ticket offices from closing, the RMT union has claimed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union warned of industrial action if its members are disciplined for promoting the campaign.

The union is encouraging the public to sign petitions and take part in consultations over controversial plans to close about 1,000 ticket offices.

Writing to train operator LNER, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said:

I have received very disturbing reports from members at your company who are being threatened by managers with disciplinary action and being sent home without pay as a result of them wearing ‘save our ticket offices’ stickers. Threatening staff who are fighting for their very futures and for the services they provide in this way is a quite disgraceful tactic to use and I can advise you that any moves to discipline any RMT member for having a simple statement on a sticker will be met with a full industrial response. If a genuine and meaningful consultation process really is to be followed in this process, then surely this would include allowing the very staff whose future employment is threatened to voice their opinions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch at a rally earlier this month in protest at planned ticket office closures - Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Police block Elon Musk’s rebrand of Twitter’s headquarters

Elon Musk’s attempt to strip the Twitter sign from the company’s San Francisco headquarters has been stopped by police after the billionaire failed to get the proper city permits.

Our technology editor James Titcomb has the details:

Workers were hired to remove the word Twitter and the company’s blue bird logo from a sign outside the company’s offices after Mr Musk changed the social network’s name to X. A worker removed the @ symbol and the letters t, w, i, t and t from one half of the giant sign on Monday. However, work was stopped after police were called to the scene for “a possible unpermitted street closure”. The shutdown left just the letters “er” and the blue bird logo remaining.

Read what happened when police arrived.

Only the ‘er’ of Twitter signage remains on the company headquarters after police stopped the work - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

09:42 AM BST

Telegraph reports one-third rise in profits to £39m

The publisher of The Telegraph has reported an increase in profits of almost a third, as prospective bidders prepare for the sale of the company by Lloyds Banking Group.

Telegraph Media Group’s pre-tax profits climbed by 32pc in 2022 to £39m, according to a trading update today.

The increase was driven by a 4pc increase in turnover to £254m, the second year in a row of growth following years of decline caused by the shift away from print across the newspaper industry.

Costs were flat and the improvement was delivered mostly by expansion of The Telegraph’s digital subscriptions business, as well as a contribution from a higher print cover price.

Read how subscriber numbers have grown.

German business outlook subdued after recession

German business morale clouded over in July for the third month in a row, according to a closely-watched survey, indicating that the road to recovery could be long for Europe’s largest economy as it battles to emerge from recession.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 87.3 following a revised reading of 88.6 in June.

The drop was slightly stronger than forecast, with analysts polled by Reuters having expected a July reading of 88.

Germany slipped into a technical recession in early 2023, defined by two consecutive quarters of contraction. Preliminary data for the second quarter are expected on Friday.

09:15 AM BST

Demand for loans in eurozone plunges

Demand for loans among companies in the eurozone plunged by the most on record in the second quarter as the European Central Bank’s yearlong campaign of interest-rate rises took effect.

The drop, which was “substantially stronger” than lenders expected, came alongside a further decline in demand for mortgages and other consumer borrowing, according to the ECB’s Bank Lending Survey.

The quarterly poll offers an updated glimpse at how the ECB’s unprecedented inflation-fighting efforts are affecting

lending — a key channel through which officials are seeking to return price gains to the 2pc target without derailing the

already struggling economy.

As well as demand softening, banks in the euro area also tightened the criteria they use to issue loans to companies and

households due to a weaker economy and costlier funding, the survey showed.

The ECB is poised to raise its deposit rate by another quarter-point to a record-equalling 3.75pc on Thursday and is not ruling out one final move after that.

We asked 158 banks in the euro area about changes in their lending behaviour and loan demand during the second quarter of 2023.



Find out the results https://t.co/VvGqxX8PoQ pic.twitter.com/4BU7ZwD12w — European Central Bank (@ecb) July 25, 2023

Bond yields rise ahead of interest rate decisions

Global bond yields are rising ahead of interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank over the next two days.

The yield on 10-year UK gilts has risen two basis points to 4.26pc while Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the eurozone, has risen nearly three basis points to 2.44pc.

The coupon in Germany fell four basis points the previous day after survey data showed that eurozone’s economic downturn deepened in July.

The Fed meets to set interest rates on Wednesday, followed by the ECB on Thursday.

Before that, investors will take a close look at the ECB’s quarterly bank lending survey, due later today, for signs of how quickly interest rates are curtailing lending.

08:37 AM BST

Adidas boosted by first batch of Yeezy sales

Adidas bosses have forecast a less dramatic loss this year after receiving a boost from the first batch of sales of Yeezy sneakers from the cancelled partnership with the rapper Kanye West.

The German sports company expects to report an operating loss of €450m (£388m) in 2023, down from the previous figure of €700m, it said.

Shares have gained as much as 3.6pc in Frankfurt this morning after the assessment of initial sales of its inventory of Yeezy sneakers.

Future batches could further improve the company’s results, Adidas said.

The rest of Adidas’s business is also performing better than expected, with full-year sales now likely to decline at a mid-single-digit rate, compared to previous guidance of a high-single-digit rate decline.

Adidas cancelled its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he made anti-Semitic comments - AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Unilever jumps to top of FTSE 100

Unilever has advanced to the top of the FTSE 100 after beating quarterly sales estimates.

The UK’s blue chip index has moved higher in early trading, with mining stocks among top gainers after Beijing pledged to step up policy support for the Chinese economy.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.1pc, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index has lost 0.3pc.

Unilever has jumped 5pc after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter underlying sales growth as the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream again raised prices to make up for higher costs.

Industrial metal miners advanced 2.7pc, tracking a rally in most base metal prices after China’s leaders said they will step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks.

Auto Trader Group slipped 3.1pc after JP Morgan downgraded the online car marketplace’s stock to “underweight” from “neutral”.

08:05 AM BST

FTSE 100 gains after China promises

The FTSE 100 opened higher after China’s ruling Communist Party promised to shore up its sagging economy ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting traders hope will announce this interest rate cycle’s final increase.

The UK’s blue-chip index has gained 0.2pc to 7,694.04 while the midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.1pc to 19,129.62.

888 hires new boss after money-laundering failures

William Hill owner 888 has appointed Per Widerstrom as chief executive after his predecessor stepped down in January amid investigations over money laundering failures.

The gambling giant said Mr Widerstrom will take on the role on October 16.

He has more than 17 years of experience in the online gaming industry, having most recently held the position of chief executive at Central and Eastern European betting business Fortuna Entertainment Group.

888’s former chief executive Itai Pazner quit in January after four years in the role amid internal investigations into failures over anti-money laundering processes for its VIP customers in the Middle East.

After Mr Widerstrom joins 888, executive chairman Lord Mendelsohn will revert back to the position of non-executive chair having assumed both roles when Mr Pazner quit. Lord Mendelsohn said:

Per has extensive experience in both public and private companies, and a long track record with a proven ability to execute value creation plans. As well as being an energetic and inspiring leader, Per brings nearly two decades of highly relevant industry expertise into the role.

He added: “Per not only understands the power and exciting potential of the business, but the board is also very pleased with his strong record and reputation on governance and compliance.”

888's new boss will oversea a variety of brands, including William Hill - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Warhammer maker hails eighth year of growth

Games Workshop has declared victory after an eighth straight year of sales and profit growth.

The Warhammer maker increased annual revenues by 13.5pc to £470.8m, while pre-tax profits rose by 9pc to £170.6m.

It increased its dividend per share from 235p to 415p.

Kevin Rountree, chief executive of Games Workshop, said:

We finished the year having delivered eight consecutive years of group sales and profit growth - in the period we reported the highest level of sales and the most profit we have generated since flotation 29 years ago.

Our international team has been sensational again, thanks to you all.

Games Workshop makes the Warhammer brand - REUTERS/May James

Sales grow at Dove and Vaseline maker Unilever as it increases prices

Unilever sales surged after it increased prices on products like Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes as it reported its first set of results under new chief executive Hein Schumacher.

Its second quarter sales grew by 7.9pc, compared to 6.6pc expected by analysts, as the consumer goods giant also raised its full-year forecast.

The company, which owns a raft of brands including Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s, and Dove and Vaseline, reported underlying sales growth of 9.1pc over the first half, with a turnover of €30.4bn (£26.2bn).

It said the boost in sales was driven by price growth of 9.4pc as it hiked up the prices of its product in markets across the world.

Meanwhile, the volume of sales dipped by 0.2pc, meaning that people bought slightly fewer items compared to the same period last year.

In an update to shareholders, it predicted that revenues will grow by more than 5pc this year, having previously targeted between 3pc and 5pc.

The results will be a boost for its new chief executive, who was hired from outside the company to help fix its bureaucratic culture and deal with accusations that it has become too obsessed with the so-called “social purpose” of the consumer products it sells.

Mr Schumacher, the former boss of Dutch dairy cooperative Royal FrieslandCampina, joined amid a debate among investors over whether the company should split food brands like Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Knorr stock cubes from the faster-growing personal care, beauty and wellbeing units.

Unilever products include Dove soap - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Wheat prices hit five month high as Russia attacks Ukrainian port

Wheat prices have surged to their highest level in five months after Russia attacked a port on the Danube river, intensifying efforts to cripple a vital export route for Ukrainian grain to reach world markets.

A drone attack on Monday hit the Danube port of Reni, destroying a grain hangar. It is one of Ukraine’s biggest river ports for grain.

It comes about a week after Moscow ended its involvement in the Black Sea Grain Initiative - a deal that allowed Ukraine to ship its crops across the waters - and subsequently attacked Odesa ports.

Michael Magdovitz, a senior commodity analyst at Rabobank Group, said: “This strike on the Danube is a huge deal.”

He said wheat is likely to be most affected by any shutoff in export capacity, followed by corn.

Vegetable oils may still be transported on truck and train, but it is less cost effective for grains to be exported that way, Mr Magdovitz added.

Wheat futures climbed as much as 2.6pc in Chicago to $7.7725 a bushel, the highest since February 21.

Futures jumped by the exchange limit the previous day. Corn for December delivery rose as much as 0.7pc.

Reni, which has come under attack from Russia, is one of Ukraine’s biggest river ports for grain. It is located on the Danube at the border with Romania.

Local traders had been expanding capacity there in response to Russia’s sea blockade.

While it’s unclear how far the attacks will impact exports from Reni, the strikes increase operational risks.

Ukraine, often described as the bread basket of Europe, is the world’s seventh largest exporter of wheat. Some 71pc of its land is agricultural.

The Ocean Star bulk carrier cargo ship at anchor in the Black Sea on Sunday before entering the Sulina Canal, a river channel between the Danube River and the Black Sea, near Sulina, Romania - Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg

Good morning

The bombing of a key Ukrainian port has sent wheat prices surging to a five-month high.

The attack on the Danube port of Reni comes a week after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, threatening world food supplies.

5 things to start your day

1) Virgin Media O2 to slash 2,000 jobs | Mobile operator plans to cut tenth of workforce amid heavy borrowing costs

2) Manchester plans world’s largest battery to tackle intermittent wind energy | Planning permission granted for £750m project on site of old coal-fired power station

3) Why Rishi Sunak is backing away from the 2030 petrol car ban | The Prime Minister has opened the way for a rethink of the Tory net zero pledge

4) Inflation now driven by demands for higher wages, warn businesses | Britain’s economy faces stagnation amid rising interest rates and tighter consumer spending

5) ChatGPT founder plots to scan every retina in the world in exchange for cryptocurrency | Sam Altman claims ‘Worldcoin’ project necessary to counter threat posed by AI

What happened overnight

Chinese stocks rallied sharply and the yuan rose after Beijing pledged to step up policy support to shore up a flagging post-Covid economic recovery.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index snapped a six-day losing streak to rally 2.6pc by the midday recess, on course to record the best day since last November, while the Hang Seng Index jumped 3.2pc.

The yuan firmed to a near two-week high against the dollar, with additional support from state-owned banks’ move to sell the greenback and buy the Chinese currency on Tuesday.

Beijing will step up economic policy support to focus on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks, said the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Elsewhere, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.3pc to 32,605.97 while the Kospi in Seoul advanced less than 0.1pc to 2,630.70.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.4pc to 7,336.20. New Zealand retreated while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4pc on Monday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P 500 rose to 4,554.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5pc at 35,411.24 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.2pc to 14,058.87.

