Google Denied Interim Relief in App Store Case by Indian Court

Shruti Mahajan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An Indian appeals court declined to grant any immediate relief to Alphabet Inc.’s Google in a case over a fine of 9.36 billion rupees ($115 million) for abusing its dominant position in the market.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal directed the US tech giant on Wednesday to deposit 10% of the penalty, which was slapped by the Competition Commission of India after hearing a case related to its Play Store policies. The amount has to be deposited in four weeks as per the court’s routine procedure. The next hearing will take place on April 17.

The CCI said in October that the company’s policies forced developers to use Google Play’s billing system to list their apps on its Play Store, and asked the firm to take corrective steps. Earlier, the regulator had imposed another penalty of $162 million saying that Google had strengthened its market position through moves it deemed anti-competitive. It directed the company to change several of its practices. The appeals tribunal refused an immediate relief in the Android case, prompting Google to appeal in the Supreme Court.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google’s legal battles in India add to a series of cases against the company in several countries. A European court in September upheld a record 4.1 billion euro ($4.4 billion) antitrust fine over its Android mobile operating system. The company lost its fight in April to topple a French penalty of 150 million euros for mistreating companies using its online advertising platform, while Russia’s antitrust agency found last year that Google’s YouTube violated legislation by blocking and suspending accounts and content.

The counsel for the company stressed on Wednesday that the status quo should be allowed to continue until the case is fully heard. The commission opposed the request and said that Google had already complied with such directions in other jurisdictions.

--With assistance from Sankalp Phartiyal.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

  • German cartel office issues objections to Google data processing

    Germany's cartel office regulator said on Wednesday it had issued objections against Google's data processing terms and that it expected the company to make changes accordingly. The cartel office sent parent company Alphabet, Google Ireland Ltd and Google Germany GmbH a preliminary legal assessment on December 23, the regulator said in a statement. It said users were not currently given sufficient choice as to whether and to what extent they agree to the far-reaching processing of their data across services.

  • Block's Volume Comparison Reflected Market Share Loss Versus Toast, Clover And Fiserv, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Hold rating on Block, Inc (NYSE: SQ) and set a price target of $70.00. Growing volumes at a near-30% CAGR from 2015-2021 to an impressive ~ $200 billion, Square has been the crown jewel of the modern U.S. POS industry for many years. Although Cash App has become a more dominant part of SQ's story, the Seller and POS business (now dubbed 'Square') still accounts for 45% of the total company gross profit. Plus, the Seller and POS business is even more critical

  • Far-right shadow looming over Swedish EU presidency

    Sweden holds the powerful presidency of the European Union for the next six months, but there are concerns in the 27-nation bloc that the strong influence of the hard-line far right at home will hold them back. Holding a presidency allows a member nation to help set the tone and the agenda of the EU, something which is crucial with the war in Ukraine still raging, migration issues continuing to put several nations on edge and even trade disputes creating a rift with Washington. “It will be our responsibility to try to steer this ship,” said Lars Danielsson, the permanent representative of Sweden to the EU, ahead of the European Commission’s visit to Sweden this week.

  • China Trauma Proves Too Much for US Funds to Trust Xi Just Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- As recently as October some of the world’s money managers were lamenting the loss of China as an attractive investment destination under President Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investm

  • Credit Suisse may cut 2022 bonus pool by 50% -Bloomberg News

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse is considering a 50% cut to its overall 2022 bonus pool, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, as the Swiss bank attempts to revive its fortunes after scandals and heavy losses. It cut its 2021 bonus pool by 32% after reporting a full year loss. Its overall variable compensation pool fell to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.17 billion) as the bank reduced regular deferred awards but sweetened pay for senior bankers by a surge in upfront cash and a one-off bonus.

  • Google warns Android growth in India will stall due to antitrust order

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The growth of Google's Android ecosystem is on the brink of stalling in India due to an antitrust order that asks the company to change how it markets the platform, the U.S. company has said in a Supreme Court challenge seen by Reuters. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined Alphabet Inc-owned Google $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97% of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps. Google has so far said the CCI decision will force it to change its long-standing business model, but its Indian Supreme Court filing for the first time quantifies the impact and details the changes the company will need to make.

  • Stocks Climb Amid Optimism Over Inflation, China: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced and Wall Street equity futures edged higher as traders bet that US consumer price data on Thursday will show further softening.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in

  • Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

    If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.

  • Laid-off Twitter workers feared meager severance deals. Elon Musk just set the bar even lower

    Twitter workers fired in mass lay-offs finally got severance offers — and they're far worse than initially promised. Many are ready for legal action.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Novavax CEO reflects on COVID-19, company milestones, and his retirement

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck speaks with Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani at the 2023 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the health care industry, his legacy at Novavax, and his impending retirement.

  • Apple's $2.5 billion iPhone shipments from India hint at a major manufacturing shift

    Cupertino-based Apple has begun to benefit from its expansion to India.

  • ‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it

    Proponents say if you take on additional work, your boss will notice and give you a raise. Skeptics say that’s laughable.

  • New Salesforce filing reveals how many San Francisco workers lost their jobs

    San Francisco's largest employer fired approximately 8,000 of its estimated 80,000-person global workforce last week. Here's how many of its local workforce got the axe.

  • IBM just broke a winning streak that lasted nearly three decades

    IBM lost its crown as the top U.S. patent grantee in 2022 to South Korea's Samsung, according to a ranking from an industry tracker.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Several Top Rivian Executives Depart the Electric-Vehicle Startup

    The departures of executives, including Rivian’s supply-chain head, have come amid the company missing 2022 production targets.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • Crypto Meltdown Leaves Winklevoss Twins’ Gemini ‘Severely Tarnished’

    (Bloomberg) -- The signs of a full-blown crisis were everywhere. Bitcoin was in free fall, hedge fund Three Arrows was blowing up and the fates of several high-profile crypto lenders were suddenly in doubt.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicros

  • ‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’

    Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”