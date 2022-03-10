U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,224.23
    -53.65 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,943.65
    -342.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,990.39
    -265.16 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.23
    -29.06 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.85
    -1.85 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.00
    +18.80 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.51 (+1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0077 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    +0.0560 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0080 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1190
    +0.2600 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,157.04
    -3,029.72 (-7.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.51
    -2.01 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Google dials up focus on portability ahead of rule changes

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

Google has signalled it's dialling up efforts around portability, announcing a plan yesterday to spend $3 million and "hundreds of hours" of its engineers time over the next five years to build on existing (sometimes very long-standing) initiatives in this area, such as the 2018 open source Data Transfer Project (DTP) to which Google is a contributor.

The move comes at a time when lawmakers in multiple jurisdictions are paying increased attention to barriers that prevent service switching and interoperability -- and considering how best to remove such friction from digital markets to foster competition, whether through new digital legislation, specific competition reforms and enforcement, or a blend of all three.

In its blog post announcing extra time and money for portability -- to "help expand open source libraries that facilitate more types of data transfer and allow more companies and organizations to participate in DTP" -- Google also sets out a series of its own policy priorities in this area, likely seeking to get out ahead of legislation and influence the shape of rules and regimes coming down the pipe.

In the European Union, for example, lawmakers are busy hammering out the fine details of the Digital Markets Act (DMA): An ex ante competition regime that will apply to the most powerful intermediating Internet platforms (aka "gatekeepers") -- which is almost certain to apply to Google and will bring in a long list of operational requirements that includes interoperability stipulations, among plenty of other behavioral mandates.

Europe proposes rules for fair access to connected device data

Beyond the EU, other countries and regions are also eyeing behavioral remedies and/or already taking antitrust enforcement already aimed at unblocking tipped digital markets by forcing tech giants to be more open than they have been -- from Australia to South Korea to the UK, to name a few.

While, over in the US in recent years, the FTC has also been exploring portability through a consumer plus competition lens. (And Google's business is also facing multiple antitrust charges on home soil.)

In its blog post, Google pledges to continue improving existing portability tools, like Google Takeout -- "including adding new ways to move your files to different services with DTP technology" -- noting that in average it sees 8.2M exports per month with Google Takeout (with more than 400BN files exported in 2021, which it says has doubled since 2019).

It also says it will "continue to support organizations and researchers working on portability and interoperability, and collaborate with them to develop industry-wide standards and guidance on this important issue", as it puts it.

Google couches its own priorities for portability in terms of three "key principles" -- claiming it will focus on consumer need by supporting "standards for the most common data types", with the goal of accelerating portability for popular services like photos, playlists and contacts.

Google of course stands to gain if it's easier for Spotify users, say, to port their playlists to Google Play Music or Instagram users to move all their media to Google Photos, even as portability may cut the other way and facilitate its own users to switch.

Given that, it's no surprise that a second "key principle" Google is lobbying for here is exactly for portability to be reciprocal: "Platforms that allow people to import their data should also allow them to export it," it writes, arguing that this "encourages people to try new services without the risk that they will lose their data".

It has reasons to be concerned that this may not in fact always be the case. For example, the EU's latest data reuse proposal -- the Data Act -- aims to foster competition in the IoT space by encouraging greater sharing of connected device data. However the draft legislation includes a specific stipulation that platforms which are classed as gatekeepers under the DMA won’t be able to make use of the legislation to receive third party companies’ data exactly to avoid the risk of them further entrenching their market power. So Google is likely to be shut out of those future IoT data flows.

Mountain View's third claimed "key principle" is couched as a focus on "privacy and security", with the tech giant arguing that portability regulations "must include safeguards against unauthorized access, diversion of data, and other types of fraud" -- and specifically suggesting this should include "account authorization, encryption and delayed delivery".

This too is familiar territory for adtech giants seeking to flip concern over their vast market power into a new strategy to maintain moats around their revenues by pushing to bake favorable limitations into incoming regulations.

Facebook, for example, has frequently warned that portability is "hard" to get right and could risk user privacy -- including by suggesting the Cambridge Analytica scandal no less (!) was an example of too much openness being bad for people's privacy and security.

Google looks similarly keen here to influence the scope of portability legislation in a way that could allow it to reintroduce enough selective friction -- under the guise of "privacy and security" -- to enable it to leverage its vast resources to streamline compliance with added stipulations attached to portability rules in a way that enables it to retain a competitive edge vs less well resourced rivals who can't dedicate so much resource on hoop-jumping. Or that looks to be the aim.

Hence its blog post talks of supporting "responsible" data portability; and says it's not "waiting for legal mandates". Of course Google would prefer to build its own version of the data-driven future that's not so very different to the current self-regulatory regime than having lawmakers set the parameters of data portability for it.

Just like Facebook, Google is quick to invoke a claim of privacy as a tactic to fend off regulations that could enforce true competition via data access -- even as it footdrags over providing Internet users with privacy from it own data mining and ad targeting empire.

Lawmakers seem pretty wise to such disingenuous tactics by big tech -- but as EU privacy campaigners could tell you it takes a whole village and years of hard graft to try to enforce regulations against tech giants, so Google and other gatekeeping giants may be banking on a little favorable regulatory friction going a long way.

Understanding Europe’s big push to rewrite the digital rulebook

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Amazon stock jumps on 20-for-1 share split, buyback announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon doing its first stock split in over 20 years, causing shares to jump.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.73

    Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GILD ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.73 on 30th of March. This will take the...

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    If you're seeking companies that can raise their payouts over the long term, consider these three stocks.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • This Global E-Commerce Trio Offers Multibagger Potential

    Global e-commerce may be one of the most undeniable trends in investing. As such, buying a basket of these three stocks may offer investors a well-diversified approach (both operationally and geographically) to jump into the $4.9 trillion global e-commerce industry. Operating primarily in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and more recently, Latin America, multifaceted Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) continued its expansion during the fourth quarter, posting sales growth of 106% year over year.

  • JD.com Stock Slumps After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy Near 52-Week Lows

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares have already tumbled 14% in March, even though the company still hasn't reported results from the last three months of 2021. DocuSign's stock price has been under a lot of pressure since its third-quarter performance made it clear that the pandemic boost the company experienced in early 2021 was only temporary. With over 1.1 million customers, DocuSign is still the leading provider of agreement services, and its customers are deepening their relationships.

  • Biden’s COVID program faces uncertainty after funding dropped from bill, and Moderna to trial omicron-specific booster

    President Joe Biden's COVID-19 program faced some uncertainty Thursday, after U.S. lawmakers passed a massive new bill that would fund the federal government for the remainder of the fiscal year, as well as further aid Ukraine, but a last-minute snag resulted in COVID-19 money being dropped.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Lost 16% in February

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were sliding again last month as the Chinese tech giant posted a disappointing earnings report and continued to be impacted by global tensions and fears of China's regulatory crackdown. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished February down 16%. Alibaba shares dipped in the first week of the month on speculation that SoftBank, the prolific investor, was going to sell its shares in the Chinese tech giant after Alibaba filed to issue 1 billion American depositary shares.

  • Earnings: American Express boosts dividend, Crowdstrike beats, GE reaffirms guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for American Express, Crowdstrike, and General Electric.