U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.09
    -36.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.18
    +1.08 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.90
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9190
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,854.04
    -1,352.73 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.72
    -27.65 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,249.94
    -199.67 (-0.75%)
     

Google is ditching its vaccine requirement for US office workers and reviving old perks like massages and fitness centers

Gabrielle Bienasz
·3 min read
Google logo on a building
The Google logo seen at the entrance to Google Cloud campus in Seattle.Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

  • Google had required employees to get vaccinated but dropped the mandate last month, CNBC reported.

  • The company is also lifting some safety protocols such as masks for vaccinated employees.

  • As return-to-office prep begins, Google is also bringing back perks like massages and fitness centers.

Google is bringing back fun office perks like massage chairs and winnowing its coronavirus-related safety rules as cases drop and the tech giant moves forward with plans to bring most workers back to the offices three days a week, CNBC reported.

The company also told CNBC it dropped its vaccine mandate last month as a condition of employment.

Google first announced a US vaccine mandate for in-office employees last July amid the spread of the Delta variant. The company then told employees — whether in office or remote — to get vaccinated or they would eventually lose their jobs.

Six hundred (less than .05% of the company's workforce) Google employees had drafted a letter opposing the mandate in November.

A spokesperson for Google, Lora Lee Erickson, told CNBC on Wednesday that the company nixed the vaccination requirement in January, which happened to coincide with the US Supreme Court striking down President Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.

Vaccinated or not, those who go back to the office will start to see some of the old Google fun back in the building that was suspended after COVID-19 hit, per an email sent to San Francisco Bay Area employees, CNBC reported.

Pre-pandemic, in-office Googlers worldwide had access to things like like rock climbing, gourmet food cafeterias, volleyball courts, and nap pods.

David Radcliffe, vice president of real estate and workplace services at Google, said in the email to employees in the Bay Area this week that they could expect reopened fitness centers and social spaces, massages and massage chairs, back-to-normal service from shuttles, and more free food, according to CNBC.

Employees also will face less strict pandemic safety measures. Radcliffe said Bay Area offices are removing the weekly testing requirement imposed amid the Omicron wave. The company is also waiving mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated employees.

Unvaccinated employees who are greenlighted to go into the office will still have to follow certain guidelines, including testing and mask-wearing, per Radcliffe's email, according to CNBC.

Google's plan to bring employees into the office three days per week has been delayed multiple times because of coronavirus upticks. According to the Radcliffe's email, the company is "preparing to begin its 30-day transition period to the hybrid work week if conditions continue to improve," CNBC wrote. But the company has not provided a definitive date.

Whenever it happens, Radcliffe said the return to office will be celebrated with welcome-back parties.

"We're at the beginning of a journey, so the office experience will feel pretty similar to what it was like pre-Covid," Radcliffe said in the email.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Update After Son Undergoes Evaluation Test: He's 'Falling a Little Behind'

    “For a few months now I've had a few concerns about his learning,” Joy-Anna said in a video posted to the family’s YouTube page

  • America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot

    Even as the Omicron wave winds down, federal health officials, experts and the vaccine makers are already preparing for a potential fourth COVID shot to protect against whatever may come next. The catch: It's not yet clear whether another booster shot will be needed. And if it is, there are even more questions around who should receive one and what kind of shot would be most effective.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: ​​"The potential

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • Peninsula biotech stock loses 80% after eye drug's late-stage study fails

    The company still has a quartet of late-stage trials with the drug in various eye diseases and more than $700 million in cash.

  • CVS Makes a Bold Play to Grow Its Business

    CVS Health wants to be more than a place where you pick up your prescription while maybe buying a candy bar or a soda as you do it. The company has recast its pharmacies as community health centers, adding Minute Clinics that can handle non-urgent healthcare needs and testing concepts including healthcare concierges to help customers navigate a challenging landscape.

  • Sanofi-Glaxo Vaccine May Threaten Pfizer, Moderna in Covid-19 Booster Market

    Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit their long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory approval. Data suggest it's a contender against Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

  • Health care: ‘Junk plans’ are an increasing problem in the U.S.

    Short-term limited-duration (STLDI) plans, otherwise known as "junk" insurance plans, are the latest issue plaguing the U.S. health care system, and one that many activists are trying to eliminate.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Plunging Today?

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) revealed that executive vice president and chief medical officer Jatin Shah departs for "other professional opportunities." While CEO Paulson looks for Shah's replacement, he has recruited two Big Pharma vets to take up key posts on the team: Patricia Judson, who led women's oncology at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, will become the SVP of medical strategy. From AbbVie, Amgen, and Eli Lilly, Stuart Poulton has been appointed SVP of strategy and portfo

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • HAVN Life Announces Termination of Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire Spore Life Sciences

    Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, announces that the amalgamation agreement entered into with Spore Life Sciences Inc. ("Spore"), as announced on December 20, 2021, has terminated, and the transactions contemplated thereby are not proceeding.

  • After 5 years, plans for controversial Wilsonville hospital scrapped

    UHS had secured conditional approval, but the corporation decided the conditions were "untenable."

  • How Vitamin D Affects Omicron Symptoms, According To New Research

    There is conflicting research on how vitamin D may impact the severity of Omicron COVID-19 infections for those who are nutrient deficient, but new evidence suggests the supplement may bolster your immunity in part.

  • 4 Myths About Bone Health—Fact or Fiction

    Here’s what you need to know about what really keeps your bones strong for life.

  • French finally seek approval for Covid jab after series of setbacks

    France is finally seeking approval for its Covid vaccine after a series of setbacks that left Sanofi lagging behind its rivals.

  • Emma Roberts Rocks A Cute Bikini While On Vacay—And Her Abs Are Absolutely Killer

    Emma Roberts rocks a bikini while on vacay in Costa Rica—and her abs are absolutely killer in new Instagram photos. Yoga and Pilates are her go-to workouts.

  • AstraZeneca to supply Canada with 100,000 doses of Evusheld, a long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19

    AstraZeneca Canada has signed an agreement with the Government of Canada for the supply of 100,000 doses of Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab), its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination for the prevention (pre-exposure prophylaxis) of COVID-19 in those patient populations who require additional protection.

  • Analyst Report: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

    Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets. The company reports revenue in four segments: Bausch+Lomb and international (55% of revenue), Salix Pharmaceuticals (25%), ortho dermatology (6%), and diversified products (14%), and approximately 13% of revenue is attributable to non-U.S. markets. Bausch is the market leader in consumer visioncare in India and China and the fourth-largest visioncare company by sales in the United States.

  • The #1 Place You Shouldn't Enter Right Now

    COVID-19 fatigue is a real thing—after almost two years of social distancing, working from home, and mask wearing, people are ready to resume a normal life. While this is understandable, it's important to still be aware of the danger the virus—and its variants—still pose. "I know people are interested in taking masks off. I too am interested," says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "That would be one marker that we have much of the pandemic behind us. Right now our CDC guidance has not changed…We

  • Nurses Are Sharing The Wildest Things They've Seen In The ER, And I'm So Grossed Out

    "We took off the cast, and there were maggots eating away at her exposed bone."View Entire Post ›