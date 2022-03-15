Google's domain name registrar is out of beta after seven years

Seven long, long years ago, Google started offering users a way to buy a domain without having to deal with a host provider. Now, Google Domains is at last out of beta as a full-fledged product.

Google says, to date, millions of people have used the service to manage a domain. It has added more features and tools to Domains over the years. Folks in 26 countries can now use the full version of the service.

Of course, Domains ties in with other Google services. Customers can, of course, use their domain in their email address. You can build a website or store with Google Sites and use it on a business profile on Maps and in Search. Google's DNS and security tools are available too. There's also the option to build a site or store for a domain purchased through Google via platforms like Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly and Bluehost.

To mark the occasion of Domains becoming a fully formed entity, Google's offering new and returning users a discount until April 15th. You can get 20 percent off a single domain registration or transfer-in of a domain from another registrar with the code DOMAINS20.