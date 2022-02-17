U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,412.31
    -62.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,446.96
    -487.31 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,903.93
    -220.17 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.07
    -31.24 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.37
    -2.29 (-2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    +25.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9630
    -0.0840 (-4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9780
    -0.4740 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,009.59
    -1,627.27 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.77
    -34.39 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.61
    -90.17 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
Google Doodle honors Dr. Michiaki Takahashi, developer of first chickenpox vaccine

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A Google Doodle honoring virologist Dr. Michiaki Takahashi.
A Google Doodle honoring virologist Dr. Michiaki Takahashi.

Google is paying tribute to a virologist who pioneered the first vaccine to fight chickenpox.

Feb. 17 marks the birthday of Dr. Michiaki Takahashi, a Japanese virologist behind the treatment for chickenpox. Google honored Takahashi with a doodle illustration showing him administering the vaccine.

Born in 1928 in Osaka, he studied measles and polio viruses at Osaka University before accepting a fellowship to Baylor College in the U.S. in 1963, according to a biography published by Google.

While in the U.S., his son got chickenpox, inspiring him to study the illness. He returned to Japan where he started research paving the way for the first chickenpox vaccine.

The vaccine was eventually used in over 80 countries. In 1994, Takahashi was appointed the director of Osaka University’s Microbial Disease Study Group.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle honors chickenpox vaccine pioneer

