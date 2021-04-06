U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,059.00
    -8.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,375.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,549.00
    -36.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.20
    -11.90 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.99
    +1.34 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    +0.23 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.06
    +0.73 (+4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4540
    +0.2980 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,736.49
    +954.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.02
    +23.67 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,819.31
    +82.01 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Google's latest acquisition could lead to spatial audio for the Pixel Buds

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google recently acquired a 3D audio startup that could lead to new features for the Pixel Buds or any of its other future products. Protocol has discovered a filing (PDF) with the US Patent and Trademark Office, which reveals that the tech giant bought Dysonics and its intellectual properties, back in December. Those IPs include patents for tracking binaural sound. As the publication notes, the acquisition could end up introducing spatial audio support to the next iteration of the Pixel Buds, similar to the surround sound effect feature Apple rolled out for the AirPods Pro and Max.

The startup's co-founder and CTO Robert Dalton Jr. updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect his new job working on audio hardware for Google. Other former Dysonics employees have also joined the company in the same division — one software engineer wrote that he's now working "on a team that builds audio algorithms for a variety of Google's hardware products." However, they didn't say what hardware they're developing exactly. 

While the Pixel Buds seems most likely, they could be building other products for the company, such as the next generation of Nest speakers. They could also be developing new mixed reality products for the tech giant, which discontinued its Daydream View headsets in 2019 but purchased AR glasses maker North last year.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Them,' 'Thunder Force' and 'Republic Commando'

    This week Netflix premieres a new superhero flick with Melissa McCarthy and a Dolly Parton tribute.

  • Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th

    Pour one out for one of the web's oldest Q&A websites.

  • Someone made a playable, TV-sized Nintendo Switch

    This Switch comes in at 30 inches tall and 70 inches wide, making it impossible to touch two buttons on opposite sides of one another without stretching out as far as you can.

  • The next Apple TV may support 4K 120Hz gaming

    The next Apple TV model might support 120Hz refresh rates, presumably at 4K.

  • Extreme E's first race ends with a small amount of drama

    The first Extreme E race has a winner after its share of excitement, marking a historic moment for electric off-road racing.

  • Facebook's line of PC-only VR headsets ends as Rift S stock dries up

    The Oculus Rift S stock is drying up and Facebook says it won't be replenished as it focuses on standalone VR headsets.

  • Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone wreaks havoc in Indonesia

    Rescuers searched for dozens of people missing in remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday while expecting more casualties in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone that has killed at least 128. Helicopters were deployed to aid the search for survivors among 72 people reported missing so far in the East Nusa Tenggara islands, where tropical cyclone Seroja brought strong winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides. An amateur video taken by a local official in Tanjung Batu village on Lembata island, home to the Mount Ile Lewotolok volcano, showed felled trees and large rocks of cold lava that had crushed homes after being dislodged by the cyclone.

  • Remote working: Is Big Tech going off work from home?

    After much hype about working from home, some tech companies are getting cold feet.

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • Roubini Warns Higher U.S. Yields Will Bite in Era of Excess Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh spike in Treasury yields will rattle markets and could send more family offices and hedge funds down a similar path to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, according to Nouriel Roubini.Roubini, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business and a former adviser to the U.S. government, said the combination of low-to-negative rates across advanced economies and fiscal stimulus is leading investors to take excessive risk. He pointed to cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratios at highs seen in 1929 and the early 2000s as one sign of the recklessness.“We’re seeing widespread frothiness, bubbles, risk-taking and leverage,” Roubini said on Bloomberg TV. “Lots of players have taken too much leverage and too much risk and some of them are going to blow up.”Read More: Bubble Deniers Abound to Dismiss Valuation MetricsThe professor, who earned the nickname “Dr. Doom” for his ominous prognostications about the economy and financial system, joins investors including Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Investments in warning that more Archegos-style meltdowns could be triggered. Roubini said one shock could come if 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climb higher than 2% this year. Other risks include the return of inflation and the prospect of a hot war between the U.S. and China, he said.While a stronger dollar has led some hedge funds and other investors to capitulate on their bearish bets, the greenback will weaken over the medium term as twin deficits in the world’s largest economy widen, according to Roubini. Meantime, U.S. sanctions may lead countries like China, Russia, Iran and North Korea to diversify away from dollar assets.“Even if in the short-term growth outcomes in the U.S. strengthen the dollar, the direction of the dollar is south over time,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse axes bosses and bonuses amid Archegos losses

    The Swiss bank's risk chief is leaving after it revealed the fallout from two major clients.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after S&P 500, Dow set record highs

    Stock futures opened flat after a record-setting session on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 sailing further above the 4,000 level.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR raises $15 billion in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise

    Private equity powerhouse KKR & Co said on Tuesday it has raised $15 billion for its fourth Asia-Pacific focused fund, marking the region's biggest private equity fund at a time when buyout-backed deals are on the rise. U.S.-based KKR started marketing the new Asia fund towards the end of 2019, initially targeting $12.5 billion, sources familiar with the situation have said previously."Companies across Asia Pacific are recognising their potential to become not only national and regional champions but also global leaders in their industries," Ashish Shastry, KKR's co-head of Asia Pacific private equity, said in a statement announcing the fund-raising.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continuing to Extend

    British pound traders continue to push the issue as it looks like we are trying to get to the ¥153.50 level.

  • U.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage

    A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months. The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review. U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Could See More Short-Covering as Traders Await Direction from Fed

    Rising rates may not have that much of an effect on gold over the short-run. Over the long-term, however, the tone will remain bearish.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Returns to Yen Market With 4-Part Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. kicked off a multi-tranche yen bond deal on Monday, several months after announcing investments in Japan’s biggest trading companies.Berkshire Hathaway is offering yen notes for a third straight year, targeting a four-part yen deal that may price Thursday, according to an email from JPMorgan Chase & Co., one of the bookrunners on the deal. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The conglomerate sold 430 billion yen ($3.89 billion) of the securities in its inaugural deal in 2019, which was one of the largest-ever sales by a foreign issuer in yen.The U.S. firm said in August that it had acquired stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, didn’t make any major investment in 2020, but the company bought up its own stock and is sitting on $138 billion of cash.The company said last year that it planned to hold its Japanese trading house investments for the long term and that it could increase its holding in any of the five to as much as 9.9%.Berkshire Hathaway also plans to refinance $1 billion of notes that matured on March 15 from the proposed yen debt offering, according to the deal terms.Debt DemandDemand for corporate bonds in the yen market has been solid this year as the Bank of Japan’s negative interest-rate policy has kept yields on company debt from rising much, despite volatility. Nagoya Railroad Co.’s five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% last month, garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.Berkshire Hathaway is offering a five-year bond at 17-20 basis points over mid-swaps, which at current market levels is equivalent to a coupon of about 0.2%. The deal also includes 10-year, 15-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks. Yen bond sales from non-Japanese borrowers this year, however, are running at a record low of about 264 billion yen, as central bank stimulus in other regions has made the yen market less attractive.Berkshire Hathaway has yen bonds maturing as early as 2023 and as late as 2060. While the 2023 note has returned about 0.01% this year, longer-dated notes have slumped as their yields have risen more. The price on the 2060 note dropped to 92.55 yen on Friday from 97.3 yen at the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Asks Banks to Curtail Credit for Rest of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank asked the nation’s major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, according to people familiar with the matter.At a meeting with the People’s Bank of China on March 22, banks were told to keep new advances in 2021 at roughly the same level as last year, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Some foreign banks were also urged to rein in additional lending through so-called window guidance recently after ramping up their balance sheets in 2020, one of the people said.The comments give further detail to what the central bank stated publicly after the meeting, when it said it asked representatives of 24 major banks to keep loan growth stable and reasonable. In 2020, banks doled out a record 19.6 trillion yuan ($3 trillion) of credit, with about a fifth directed to inclusive financing such as small business loans. Lending the same amount this year would bring the outstanding balance to about 192 trillion yuan, an annual increase of about 11%, the slowest pace in more than 15 years.“On the one hand, there will be slowdown in loan growth, and on the other hand, the slowdown is quite moderate,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc., adding that the pace is line with the PBOC’s stance of making no sharp policy turns.With the coronavirus largely contained and the economy rebounding, Chinese policy makers have renewed a campaign to curb risks, especially in the financial and real estate sectors. Even if credit growth eases, the prospect of higher interest rates and fewer soured assets may boost the profitability of banks, which saw earnings slump after they were enlisted to help borrowers obtain cheap financing during the pandemic.The PBOC didn’t immediately comment.Chinese banks advanced 4.9 trillion yuan of new loans in the first two months, 16% more than the same period last year, official data show. The central bank told banks in February to keep new lending in the first quarter roughly at the same level as last year, if not lower, the Financial Times reported earlier.Credit curbs will drain liquidity from the stock market and pressure sectors with high valuations, said Ken Chen, a Shanghai-based analyst at KGI Securities.Kweichow Moutai Co., the Chinese liquor giant, led a sell-off in blue-chip shares on Tuesday, falling as much as 2.8%. WuXi AppTec Co. slid as much as 5.4%.The PBOC wants banks to focus on lending to areas such as innovative technology and the manufacturing sector, it said at the March gathering. Earlier in the month, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, warned about bubbles in the property and financial markets, fueling concerns policy makers will begin tightening monetary policy.China’s government is taking advantage of the economic recovery to deleverage, a long-standing goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. Last year’s stimulus pushed debt to almost 280% of annual economic output.The economy accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.(Updates with comment from economist in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.