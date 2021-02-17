U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Chrome OS is getting a built-in screen recorder

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·1 min read
1 / 2

Google Chrome OS screen recorder

Because they're often cheap, durable and secure, Chromebooks are popular laptops in schools. Google wants to make them even more student-friendly and is announcing a set of new features today alongside a host of updates to its Education-focused products. In addition to promising 40 new Chrome devices, the company is also bringing accessibility improvements and a built-in screen recorder to the OS.

The screen recorder will arrive in the latest Chromebook update in March, which should make it easier for users to teach others how to do things. Though Google didn't share details on what its 40 new devices are, it did say these include convertibles and offer things like touchscreens, stylus support, dual-cameras and LTE connectivity. Since there are going to be so many Chromebooks to choose from, the company also launched a new guide to picking the right one for you.

As for its accessibility improvements, Google says its ChromeVox screen reader for the OS has new features "including improved tutorials, the ability to search ChromeVox menus and smooth voice switching that automatically changes the screen reader's voice based on the language of the text."

The company is also allowing parents to add their children's school accounts (through the institution's Workspace For Education) to their kids' personal accounts managed with Family Link. This way, students can log into their school accounts at home and use the apps and websites they need, while their parents can still set permissions for device and app use.

  • Comstock Mining stock soars more than fourfold after taking stake in lithium-ion battery recycler

    Comstock Mining Inc. is the stock du jour Wednesday, as it blasted higher more than fourfold on heavy volume to pace all premarket gainers. The mineral development and production company announced deals in which it secured rights for up to a 64% stake in Linico Corp., which is a lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling company. Comstock will pay $4.5 million in cash and 3.0 million shares of its restricted common stock, which represents a total consideration of $10.75 billion. Comstock shares shot up 307.6%, and trading volume of 13.0 million shares was already above the full-day average over the past 30 days of 12.7 million shares. Linico recently acquired a battery metal recycling facility in Nevada from Aqua Metals Inc., and Aqua Metals is investing $2 million for a 10% stake in Linico. "We see spent lithium-ion batteries as a potent industrial mineral, and - as with any resource, we need the right team, technology, and infrastructure to extract and process it," said Comstock Chief Executive Corrado De Gasperis. "This transaction assembles all three into an ecosystem of aligned partners, operating systemically on a common goal." The latest available data showed that Comstock short interest was just 0.2% of the public float. The stock has rallied 120.6% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.0%.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Roaring Kitty’ Sued for Securities Fraud Over GameStop Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Keith Gill, one of the most influential voices that pushed GameStop on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by artificially inflating the price of the stock.The proposed class action against Gill, who adopted the online nickname “Roaring Kitty,” was filed Tuesday in federal court in Massachusetts. The suit said Gill was actually a licensed securities professional who manipulated the market to profit himself. Gill touted GameStop shares through an extensive social media presence on Youtube, Twitter and Reddit.“Gill’s deceitful and manipulative conduct not only violated numerous industry regulations and rules, but also various securities laws by undermining the integrity of the market for GameStop shares,” the suit said. “He caused enormous losses not only to those who bought option contracts, but also to those who fell for Gill’s act and bought GameStop stock during the market frenzy at greatly inflated prices.”Gill did not respond to a message seeking comment sent to an email address associated with him.Gill became one of the public faces of the GameStop rally that has been a Wall Street obsession this year. The stock’s stratospheric rise appeared to pit scrappy individual investors against sophisticated hedge funds who were heavily shorting the troubled mall retailer. Some funds lost billions of dollars covering their positions as GameStop shares surged more than 1,700% during one stretch in January.Broker LicensesThose gains have largely evaporated since then though, with the stock trading around $47 on Wednesday afternoon, down from its high of nearly $350 on Jan. 27.The lawsuit said Gill, who has been written about extensively by Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and others, was far from being an amateur stock picker. Rather, he is a Chartered Financial Analyst who holds multiple broker licenses and was previously employed by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. The lawsuit also named Mass Mutual and a brokerage subsidiary of the company as defendants, saying they had an obligation to supervise Gill’s activities in the market.A spokeswoman for Mass Mutual said the company was reviewing the matter and had no comment.Along with investors, the GameStop rally attracted the attention of politicians, some of whom have called for greater regulation. Gill is scheduled to testify Thursday before the House Financial Services Committee, along with executives from Reddit, Robinhood Markets, Citadel LLC, Melvin Capital Management and Reddit.Read More: Citadel’s Griffin, Robinhood CEO to Testify at GameStop Hearing“In order to motivate amateur traders, Gill fashioned himself as a kind of Robin Hood and characterized securities professionals as villians,” the lawsuit said. “Gill, however, is no amateur. For many years, he actively worked as a professional in the investment and financial industries.”The would-be plaintiff representing investors in the case, Christian Iovin of Washington state, sold $200,000 worth of call options on GameStop shares when the stock was below $100. The stock quickly eclipsed $400 a share, forcing him to buy the calls back at elevated prices.The case is Iovin v. Gill, 21-cv-10264, U.S. District Court District, District of Massachusetts (Springfield).(Updates with attempts to reach Gill, Mass Mutual for comment, adds background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia Makes An Advance In The Data Center Space As It Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter

    Chipmakers have surged during the pandemic, helped by their dominance in the cloud and gaming spaces where so many of us have been living most of the last year. For NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) there are quite a few promising prospects for the coming quarters, though there may be some hurdles in the way for the near-term. It’s a mixed bag of expectations, which could help explain why, until a recent surge, NVDA’s share price had been locked in a narrow trading range for the past few months. Might this betray a bit of investor indecisiveness? Possibly. We’ll find out more when NVDA reports its Q4 FY 2021 earnings after the bell on February 24. Regardless, the chipmaker appears to be off to a solid start in 2021 with plenty of strength in its gaming and data center business—two segments that make up 88% of its total revenue. And with a major acquisition possibly in the works, a slew of product launches, and a surprise surge in NVDA’s data center growth, analysts generally have a bullish tone heading into earnings. After rocketing ahead last summer, NVDA shares have chopped along, but recently broke out above $600 (see chart below). FIGURE 1: POWER SURGE. After outpacing the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX—purple line) through most of 2020, shares of Nvidia (NVDA—candlestick) chopped along, but a recent surge took shares to a new record above $600. Data source: Nasdaq. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Chips Are All In For Cloud Data Center Growth And Gaming In the last two quarters, growth in NVDA’s data center business saw an impressive surge. For Q2, it outpaced the company’s gaming revenue for the first time, and although it didn’t repeat that feat last quarter, its quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion saw an impressive year over year advance of 162%. What’s driving this growth? NVDA has seen increased adoption of its graphic processing units (GPUs) among big cloud computing providers like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). At the center of this surge in demand is its latest GPU architecture called Ampere—a new graphics card that several analysts have described positively. Basically, analysts believe that Ampere presents a massive jump in performance at a lower cost to power high-performance workloads, AI-driven processes, and machine learning. To call Ampere “fast,” according to media site Techradar, would be “an understatement.” For investors, sales in this one component is something you might want to keep an eye on, since it’s part of the data center segment that’s creating a lot of excitement in the industry. Recently, NVDA acquired Mellanox, a company that makes networking hardware and ethernet switches. It contributed around 13% of NVDA’s data center revenue last quarter. But the major purchase that everyone seems to be anticipating is NVDA’s planned $40 billion ARM acquisition. It’s a big deal for two reasons: First, ARM makes smart sensor chips that power more than 90% of all smartphones and other gadgets; second, ARM supplies most of NVDA’s competitors. However, the proposed move is far from a done deal, as many analysts expect it to get a fisheye from regulatory authorities. MSFT and GOOGL also recently raised concerns, according to Bloomberg. Consider listening closely to NVDA’s call for any updates on next steps. Gaming remains NVDA’s largest revenue segment. Bringing in $2.27 billion in Q3, it grew by 37% year over year. Looking ahead, perhaps expect to see NVDA’s new Ampere architecture driving growth in its GeForce RTX 30 series gaming GPUs. Not only is demand “off the charts,” according to video game magazine IGN, the GPUs could remain in short supply until April. Nvidia Earnings And Options Activity NVDA is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share, down from $2.91 in the prior-year quarter, according to third-party consensus analyst estimates. Revenue is projected at $4.82 billion, up 55% from a year ago. The options market has priced in an expected share price move of about 4.7% in either direction around the earnings release. Looking at the Feb 26 options expiration, put activity has been spread out but with a concentration at the 550 strike. Calls have been most active at the 620 strike. The implied volatility sits at the 24th percentile as of Wednesday morning. Note: Call options represent the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying security at a predetermined price over a set period of time. Put options represent the right, but not the obligation, to sell the underlying security at a predetermined price over a set period of time. Will NVDA Continue to Outperform Among Chipmakers and the Broader S&P 500? Earnings season for the broader stock market continues to surpass expectations. About 81% of S&P 500 companies reporting Q4 earnings so far delivered positive EPS surprises, and around 79% surpassed Wall Street’s revenue expectations, according to FactSet. Those figures, by the way, are nearing an all-time high. If you zoom in on the sector and industry level, chipmakers appear to be getting a strong boost on the shoulders of the high-flying Tech sector. In fact, it’s one among the few industries expecting double-digit revenue growth year over year. Looking back a year to February 2020, the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX)—with gains of over 60%—continues to plough ahead of the Technology Select Sector Index (INDEXSP:IXT) at 26% and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) at 17.9%. NVDA, tops them all at 120%, nearly doubling the performance of rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and far outperforming Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Last quarter, NVDA topped expectations with $2.91 adjusted earnings per share and revenue of $4.73 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.57 and $4.41 billion respectively, according to Refinitiv. In terms of guidance, NVDA is expecting to report revenue of $4.8 billion in its fiscal Q4, according to CFO Colette Kress. On the data center end, it expects a slight sequential decline in data center revenue, as a large China-based enterprise customer has delayed the purchase of its Mellanox networking products. There’s plenty of action in the chip segment these days, and NVDA is one of those companies in the thick of it. Its Q4 earnings report could set the tone for 2021 and beyond. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Options involve risks and are not suitable for all investors. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Photo by Nana Dua on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWalmart Earnings Awaited Tomorrow With Focus Turning Toward Online SalesEarnings Season Continues With Walmart, Deere Among This Week's Headliners© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett is right to bet big on 5G: former Cisco CEO

    Former Cisco CEO John Chambers weighs in on Warren Buffett's big bets on 5G.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator is at a dangerous level, but he just bought these stocks anyway

    Warren Buffett goes on the hunt for stocks in the fourth quarter, according to a new filing.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Big Freeze in Texas Is Becoming a Global Oil Market Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- What began as a power issue for a handful of U.S. states is rippling into a shock for the world’s oil market.More than 4 million barrels a day of output -- almost 40% of the nation’s crude production -- is now offline, according to traders and executives. One of the world’s biggest oil refining centers has seen output drastically cut back. The waterways that help U.S. oil flow to the rest of the world have been disrupted for much of the week.“The market is underestimating the amount of oil production lost in Texas due to the bad weather,” said Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at commodity giant Trafigura Group.Brent crude surged to within 25 cents of $65 a barrel on Wednesday, a level not seen since last January. Ten months ago it slumped below $16 because of a demand shock caused by Covid-19. In the past the weather-related disruption would largely have been a U.S. issue. Now it’s unmistakably global. Crude markets in Europe are rallying as traders replace lost U.S. exports. OPEC and its allies must decide how much longer they keep millions of barrels of their supply off the market.Estimates for how long the outages may last have gotten progressively longer in recent days as analysts try to figure out the timespan involved in thawing out infrastructure, especially in those areas where freezing weather isn’t the norm.Higher EstimatesAt first, traders and consultants expected a hit to U.S. production that would last between two and three days. Now it’s looking unlikely that things will start to recover much before the weekend.That means ever more barrels are being removed from the global market. Citigroup Inc. said it expects a production loss of 16 million barrels through early March, but some trader estimates are now almost double that. Vast swaths of production in the Permian -- the heartland of U.S. shale output -- have been shut in.The result has been a surge in the value of crude barrels in other parts of the world. North Sea traders have been frantically bidding for the region’s cargoes this week as replacements are sought for U.S. crude exports. As Europe’s supplies have gotten more expensive, Asian buyers have been snapping up Middle Eastern shipments at higher premiums.And though headline crude futures are at their highest level in over a year, they’re yet to rip higher because the loss of refining capacity is equally acute. The country’s largest plant has closed, and at least 3 million barrels a day of processing got taken offline. Traders are rushing to send millions of barrels of diesel across the Atlantic to the U.S., a potential boon for Europe’s downtrodden refining industry.Gasoline Machine“The Gulf Coast is a gasoline machine and sends products across the U.S. as well as international markets,” said Kitt Haines, analyst at consultant Energy Aspects. “For a brief period at least, this could help European refining.”The result is going to mean a mixed picture for U.S. inventories in the coming weeks. While gasoline production has been hit by the spate of refinery outages, there are also far fewer drivers on the roads than normal. Stockpiles of heating fuels like propane and diesel -- for which demand was already soaring before this week’s weather -- are set to fall sharply.All of which leaves Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries keenly watching the forecast for Texas’s weather.April DecisionThe group is yet to decide on its output plans for April, but OPEC’s largest producer surprised oil markets earlier in the year by cutting an extra million barrels a day of supply in February and March. That leaves spare capacity on the sidelines at a time when the market is clamoring for extra barrels.“The market is turning into a wild animal for OPEC+ to control,” said Gary Ross, a veteran oil consultant turned hedge fund manager at Black Gold Investors LLC. “The weather is having an unbelievable impact on global supply and demand.”A thaw is coming, though. On Friday, temperatures in Midland -- the de facto capital of shale production -- will reach 45 Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius). That will rise to 56 Fahrenheit on Saturday, allowing crude production to restart. On Monday, Midland hit -2 Fahrenheit, its lowest temperature in more than 30 years.For the time being, the great unknown remains how long output -- and the rest of the region’s oil infrastructure -- will take to recover in full.“Evidence from the last great Permian freeze off is that it can come back very quickly,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc. “But refineries are more likely to be prone to prolonged damage.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kraft Heinz may be cooking up more big deals

    The turnaround at Kraft Heinz continues. CEO Miguel Patricio chats with Yahoo Finance Live about the outlook for the company's portfolio.

  • When will your next stimulus check go out? Congress has a deadline

    Congressional leaders may shift into an even faster gear in a race against the calendar.

  • Tilray Reports Late As Rally In Marijuana Stocks Loses Steam

    Tilray reports fourth-quarter earnings after the close today, as its shares and other marijuana stocks gave up huge gains.

  • The IRS says it’s done sending stimulus checks for now — here’s how to get your money if you were eligible and missed out

    The IRS issued more than 307 million direct payments worth a combined $412 billion during the first and second round of stimulus checks.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Today, we’re looking at two small-cap biotech firms whose stocks have struck a rut. Each company has hit a recent clinical setback that sent the share price falling, erasing previous gains and sending it back down to low levels. Setbacks of this sort are not uncommon in the biotech industry, and in fact highlight the risk and speculative nature of the industry. So what should investors do, when a stock collapses? Is this a matter of poor fundamentals? And has the stock’s price found its low point yet? That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. Noting that each is set to take back off on an upward trajectory, some 5-star analysts see an attractive entry point for both. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that these two tickers have earned Moderate or Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast strong upside potential. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first beaten-down name we're looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on degenerative diseases, especially Alzheimer’s. The company's lead candidate is COR388, also called atuzaginstat. Atuzaginstat is currently under investigation in the GAIN trial, a study of its efficacy against Alzheimer’s disease. The trial is fully enrolled, with 643 patients, and the company was moving toward an open label enrollment (OLE) section of the Phase 2/3 study. During a routine regulatory update, Cortexyme announced that the OLE phase would be halted, although the primary GAIN study will continue, with results due to be released in Q4 2021. The announcement of the partial halt triggered a 35% drop in share price. The partial hold was prompted by adverse events on the liver during the atuzaginstat trial. The hepatic symptoms were reversible and showed no long-term lasting effects. The FDA reviewed these records, and in collaboration with Cortexyme the decision was made to hold the OLE while continuing with GAIN. This decision allows the main thrust of the program to continue, while working out a new protocol for the OLE. The purpose of the OLE is to test long-term efficacy and tolerability of the drug. In a review of Cortexyme after the announcement, HC Wainwright’s 5-star analyst Andrew Fein noted, “Cortexyme's announcement of a partial clinical hold on the OLE study of atuzaginstat is disappointing, but the reversible nature of the liver toxicity might provide some ray of hope for Cortexyme. We believe that the pivotal trial's continuation suggests that the drug-induced liver injury might not be severe enough to halt the program.” Turning to the near-term, Fein adds, “Continuation of the GAIN trial is encouraging despite the partial hold on OLE. It suggests that FDA plans to wait for the additional data from the pivotal trial before coming to any conclusion. Management shared that nearly one-third of the GAIN patients have completed the study and way past the 12-week time point, suggesting that they are out of risk.” To this end, Fein rates CRTX a Buy, and his $76 price target indicates confidence in a 147% growth potential. (To watch Fein’s track record, click here) Overall, Cortexyme has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 6 recent reviews breaking down 4 to 1 to 1, Buy-Hold-Sell. The stock’s $83.60 average price target suggests that Wall Street sees a high potential here, on the order of ~170% upside from the trading price of $30.74. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Immunovant (IMVT) Next up is Immunovant, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical research firm, focused on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune disorders, a class of diseases in which the immune system attacks the patient’s own body. The firm’s lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, is undergoing trials as a treatment for thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The drug described as “a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody,” delivered by subcutaneous injection. On February 2, Immunovant’s stock plunged 42%, and it has been falling ever since. The precipitating factor was an announcement by the company that IMVT-1401 has had its Phase 2b clinical trial, for thyroid eye disease, halted temporarily, due to patients experiencing dangerous rises in their LDL levels. LDLs are the potentially harmful form of cholesterol, which have been connected to cardiovascular disease. Despite the clinical setback, Stiffel’s 5-star analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on IMVT shares, along with a $28 price target. This figure suggests a 52% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) “Interestingly, increases have only been seen in TED patients, and our review of the literature suggests a few things: (1) it's likely this is TED specific given the biology- see below for details, but we don't think similar LDL increases will be seen in other indications outside TED; and (2) other anti-thyroid therapies used in Graves/TED also see similar increases in LDL, which end up being transient. We think IMVT-1401, in away, is replicating this mechanism," the analyst noted. Archila summed up, "While we will need to see additional data from the company to confirm... we don't think this program is dead.” Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus view on IMVT would suggest that Wall Street generally agrees with Archila’s assessment. This rating is derived from 8 recent reviews, which include 7 Buys and only a single Hold. The average price target here stands at $40.38, implying ~121% upside for the next 12 months. (See IMVT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett Dumped GOLD Stock Ahead Of Gold-Price Death Cross

    Massive new fiscal spending under Democrats supports the gold bull case long term, but faster Fed tightening could weigh on gold for a while.

  • Joe Biden just gave homeowners an even longer break from mortgage payments

    As part of COVID-19 relief, you can now keep your home loan on pause for up to 18 months.

  • COVID-19 cases are dropping like a rock: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints, IPO Lock-Up To Expire

    Palantir stock fell as full-year 2021 revenue guidance came in slightly below expectations. Palantir stock also faces a test on Thursday when its IPO lock-up period expires.

  • EV-Battery Startup QuantumScape Soars on Technical Breakthrough

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., an electric-vehicle-battery startup, soared as much as 12% in late trading after saying it cleared a key hurdle in the development of its technology.The company, which is attempting to pioneer solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, said it was able to produce multilayer battery cells, a crucial stumbling block in taking the technology from the lab to the real world.“While there is still a lot of work to be done and we could encounter new challenges as we increase our layer count, this is an incredibly important result, and we are excited to have this so early in the year,” Chief Executive Officer Jagdeep Singh said in a letter to investors that was part of the company’s first quarterly financial report.The company is one of several startups and incumbents trying to develop solid-state batteries, an innovation that holds the promise of dramatically speeding up EV adoption by providing automakers with a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries.To become commercially viable, the company needs to deal with three main issues. It must build bigger and multilayered batteries, compared with what it’s testing in a controlled laboratory setting. The current build has only four layers, and the company may need to have as many as a dozen in the commercial version.It also needs to develop a reliable manufacturing line for certain critical components, such as ceramic separators. Finally, it has to put all those pieces in a factory where it can spread billions of dollars in equipment and machinery costs over large production volumes.Shares of San Jose, California-based QuantumScape, which began trading Nov. 27 after it merged with the blank-check company, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp., jumped as high as $56.70 in after-market trading Tuesday.Faster to MarketBeing able to build multilayer battery cells that essentially perform like single-layered cells may shave months off the time needed to bring QuantumScape’s batteries to consumer vehicles, Singh said in an interview.Crucially, it gives the company confidence to build a small pilot facility in San Jose that will produce engineering samples for automakers to put in “hundreds of test cars” as soon as 2023, the CEO said. QuantumScape intends to use those samples to woo customers beyond its largest shareholder, Volkswagen AG, Singh said on a call following the release of quarterly results.“Now we have the ability to make cells before the JV comes up with VW,” he said in an interview. “This is new, this wasn’t part of the plan before.”Volkswagen has committed to using QuantumScape’s battery technology in its EVs via a joint venture -- if enough batteries can be produced and at competitive prices. QuantumScape estimates it will cost $1.6 billion to build that battery factory, a 50-50 venture with Volkswagen that’s supposed to start producing cells in 2024.The company closed the fourth quarter with more than $1 billion in cash and equivalents. Spending plans this year include capital outlays and operating costs of $230 million to $290 million, the company said. However with additional financing from Volkswagen and the assumed exercise of warrants, QuantumScape expects to head into 2022 with more than $900 million.(Updates with details of developments in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk Loses No. 1 Status As Tesla Stock Falls, But SpaceX Value Jumps

    Jeff Bezos is again the richest person in the world, reclaiming his title from Elon Musk, who has seen his wealth lag with the recent drop in Tesla stock.

  • Bill Gates Says 'Underestimating' Elon Musk 'Not A Good Idea'

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates praised Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk's contributions on mitigating climate change in a New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) podcast this week. What Happened: “Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made,” the billionaire-philanthropist said on NYT opinion writer Kara Swisher’s twice-weekly podcast “Sway.” “Underestimating Elon is not a good idea,” Gates added. Why It Matters: The Microsoft co-founder's comments follow Musk's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast where he expressed a belief that Gates had a short position on Tesla stock, Electrek reported. “I also heard that at one point he had a large short position. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it seems weird,” said Musk. “People I know who know the situation pretty well, I asked them 'are you sure?' and they said 'yes, he has a huge short position on Tesla.' That didn’t work out too well.” See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Last year, Gates had said that electric trucks would never be a “practical solution” for carrying heavy loads over large distances. Musk was dismissive of Gates’ knowledge of electric vehicles and said “he has no clue.” On an earlier occasion, Musk had expressed displeasure over Gates’ purchase of a Porsche Taycan and described conversations with the former Microsoft executive as “underwhelming.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.4% lower at $796.22 on Tuesday and fell 0.6% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.5% lower at $243.70 and declined 0.18% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo Courtesy: UK Department for International Development via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's SpaceX Gets 60% Higher Valuation In Latest Funding Round At B: ReportWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.