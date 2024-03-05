Google employee accuses tech giant of ‘powering genocide’ in Israel

Tech giant's Project Nimbus is intended to provide Israel's defence industry and others with 'an all-encompassing cloud solution' - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

An employee of Google has accused the company of “powering genocide” in a clash with the head of its Israel division.

Barak Regev, the managing director of Google Israel, stopped speaking as a man identifying himself as a cloud engineer for the US tech giant stood up and criticised the tech giant’s Project Nimbus work for the Israeli government and its military.

Video shared on social media shows Mr Regev addressing the MindTheTech conference in New York before a man stood up.

He said: “I refuse to build technology that powers genocide, apartheid or surveillance.

“Project Nimbus puts Palestinian community members in danger.”

The man shouted “don’t cloud for apartheid, don’t tech for apartheid” as security ushered him out of the room.

Mr Regev abruptly ended his speech after a second protester interrupted shouting “free Palestine”. Audience members could be heard shouting “go and support terrorism somewhere else”.

Google’s $1.2bn (£950m) Project Nimbus was announced in April 2021 and is intended to provide Israel’s government, defense establishment and others with “an all-encompassing cloud solution”.

Critics have argued that it allows Israel to collect unlawful data on Palestinians and to increase surveillance.

Speaking after his protest, the Google worker –who is part of a group dubbed No Tech for Apartheid – said: “As an engineer working on Google Cloud infrastructure, I was compelled to stand up in a room of decision-makers today and say that I refuse to build cloud technology for genocide, apartheid, and surveillance.

“The terms of Project Nimbus put our Palestinian users and coworkers in danger by leaving the door open for military use that violates our company’s professed values and my own ethics as an engineer.

“It’s my duty as an engineer to deliver this message in support of the stakeholders impacted by my work. As workers in cloud, we cannot allow Google’s business leadership to use our labor to further oppress the Palestinian community, or any other communities targeted by cloud-powered apartheid.”

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has reached more than 30,000 since the war began nearly five months ago, with the prospect of an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah looming.

A United Nations report said that children have starved to death in the besieged Gaza Strip, with people eating leaves and animal food in a desperate attempt to stay alive.

Life-saving aid to the enclave continues to be delayed by stalled ceasefire negotiations and as Israel blocks delivery trucks at border crossings. Thousands of families are struggling to find food.

A UN report also found this week found that Hamas attackers raped women’s corpses in their assault on Israel, citing “clear and convincing” evidence to support multiple accounts of sexual violence.

Pramilla Patten, the UN special envoy on sexual violence and women, said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed “sexualised torture” when they carried out their attack on Oct 7.

Google was contacted for comment.

