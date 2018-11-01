Google employee: We've documented dozens of harassment claims that haven't been made public

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) employees have documented dozens of allegations of harassment at the company that have yet to be made public, an employee told Yahoo Finance at a company walkout in New York City on Thursday.

The move follows a New York Times report that Google shielded Android creator Andy Rubin against a sexual misconduct claim, awarding him a $90 million severance package and a fond farewell on his way out.

On Thursday, Google employees around the globe protested the company’s positive treatment of Rubin and other executives who were reportedly protected against harassment claims. The walkout follows a string of reports of misdeeds, hubris and harassment at some of Silicon Valley’s most high-profile companies.

“We have a list of numerous examples so far that have been collected internally,” a female Google employee told Yahoo Finance, requesting anonymity to discuss the matter.

“I know there are at least 30, and there’s definitely more than that. That speaks exactly to that point where complaints have been raised and the recommendations have been that, for instance, transfer to a different team and putting the response on the victim and not going after the actual person who is being accused of the harassment,” the Google employee stated.

“There have been at least dozens of examples collected that I don’t believe have been represented in any of the communications that have been made public to date,” she added.

Worldwide walkouts

Google employees walked out of Mountain View headquarters on Thursday. Source: JP Mangalindan/Yahoo Finance More

Employees began streaming out of Google’s New York City headquarters at a little past 11 a.m. as part of the protest that had the backing of Google’s top brass.

“I think many of us want to support our colleagues who feel like they’re not sufficiently respected or represented,” said Doug Rohde, an engineering manager at the tech giant.

Thousands of Google employees gathered at the company’s Mountain View headquarters to hear and support organizers, some of whom had five days to coordinate their protests. Many employees shared their disappointment, as well as their own stories of the sexual harassment.

“My dream from when I was a very young person was to come work at Google in a community of academics, and technologists, and intellects, where I could bring my whole self to work, where I could be safe, where I could exceed, and I am fed up, because Google has not been that place,” Demma Rodriguez, head of equity engineering at Google, told the crowd in New York.

One human resources employee in Mountain View read aloud the written statement of a Google employee who chose to remain anonymous and complained of the company’s lack of confidentiality.

“When I reported my [sexual harassment] incident and said something, I specifically asked the incident not be described to other employees,” the statement read. “But sure enough the man who harassed me approached me 7 days later, complained about my escalating the incident and making me look bad. This man decides whether I get promoted.”

Employees walked two blocks from the entrance of Google’s building on 8th Ave. to a rallying point at the 14th Street Park near 10th Ave. At that point, the leaders of the walkout, who wrote an op-ed in New York Magazine’s The Cut outlining their demands for Google, took center stage and discussed where they thought the company needed to change.

Meredith Whittaker, the founder of Google’s Open Research group, addresses a crowd during a walkout of Google employees protesting sexual harassment at the company. More

Story Continues