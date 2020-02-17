Google ends its free Wi-Fi program Station

Advertisements for a new free Wi-Fi Internet service hang in Mumbai's central railway station on January 22, 2016. Indian Railways' RailTel has announced the launch of free high-speed public Wi-Fi service, in partnership with Google, with plans to introduce the service to some 100 of the country's busiest stations by the end of 2016. AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP / PUNIT PARANJPE (Photo credit should read PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Google said on Monday that it is winding down its Station program, as part of which it worked with a number of other partners to roll out free Wi-Fi in more than 400 railway stations in India and in several other public places around the globe.

Caesar Sengupta, VP of Payments and Next Billion Users at Google, said the program, launched in 2015, helped millions of users connect to the internet everyday -- many for the first time. But as mobile data prices get cheaper in many markets, Google Station is no longer as necessary, he said.

Sengupta said it had also become difficult for Google to scale Station program in a sustainable fashion. Google worked with a number of players to enable free Wi-Fi to users in public places. In India, for instance, Google built the software stack while RailTel, a state-owned telecom infrastructure provider, delivers the free internet access.

A RailTel spokesperson told TechCrunch that it will continue to offer free Wi-Fi in all the 400 odd stations where it worked with Google, and another 5,200 stations in India.

"The challenge of varying technical requirements and infrastructure among our partners across countries has also made it difficult for Station to scale and be sustainable, especially for our partners. And when we evaluate where we can truly make an impact in the future, we see greater need and bigger opportunities in making building products and features tailored to work better for the next billion user markets," Sengupta said.

The company will be winding down Station globally this year. "We are working with our partners to transition existing sites so they can remain useful resources for the community," said Gupta.

