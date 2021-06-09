Google quietly ends support for its augmented reality Measure app

Google has killed a large number of applications and features in the past, which isn't surprising for such a massive corporation. The latest casualty? Its augmented reality Measure app, which it has quietly retired, as noticed by Android Police. Measure started as an app for the tech giant's defunct Tango AR platform until Google expanded its availability to all smartphones supporting ARCore in 2018.

AP has discovered the the app will no longer show up on Google Play if you haven't previously installed it on your device. If it's still on your phone, its listing now states that the "app is no longer supported and will not be updated." However, you'll be able to continue using it if it's still installed.

Like its name implies, the app turns your device into a virtual tape measure that you can use to know the dimensions of real-world objects — you'll simply have to point your camera at them. Based on the reviews users left on Google Play, though, the app was was unstable and prone to crashes. Its measurements also weren't quite accurate, and its features were pretty buggy. While the company rolled out more unit conversions for it last year, the app's big updates were few and far in between. Seeing as its development had been slow and sporadic, its demise has probably been a long time coming.