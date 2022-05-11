Google expands emergency SOS and earthquake warning features

Google is expanding two of its personal safety features: the “SOS” alerts and its earthquake warning system. The company announced the updates during its I/O 2022 developer conference.

Google’s emergency SOS features have already been available for Pixel phones. The feature uses accelerometer data to detect car crashes and other types of accidents and alert emergency services. Now, those features will also be available on Wear OS devices, the company said.

On Android, Google is also expanding its earthquake warnings to more “high risk” regions, though it wasn’t immediately clear where. These alerts also rely on accelerometer data to provide early warnings for earthquakes. Google says the alerts can “often” reach people before they perceive shaking, giving them a few extra seconds to seek cover or pull over a car, for example.

