U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,750.79
    -42.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,699.45
    -100.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,301.00
    -321.72 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.62
    -24.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.16
    +1.17 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7020
    +0.0340 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0780
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.04
    -18.56 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Google expands Fast Pairing beyond headphones

Brian Heater
·2 min read

This year’s CES is likely to be fairly light from Google on the hardware front, but the company’s got a number of new software features to announce. Chief among them are some key updates to its Fast Pair offering, which has thus far largely been the domain of earbud pairing. A handful of new additions look to position the feature as a kind of unifying platform between Google devices and even operating systems.

“We’re continuing our work with partners to further extend Fast Pair’s functionality beyond audio connectivity with wearables, headphones, speakers and cars and extending it to TVs and smart home devices, so you can instantly start using all the devices in your life,” the company writes in a blog post.

Image Credits: Google

The additions come as Google moves to more broadly adopt the Matter standard, designed to offer a kind of unifying platform for connected smart home devices. First up is increased functionality for Chromebooks, bringing instant headphone pairing to ChromeOS. That feature is set to arrive in a few weeks.

Later this year, meanwhile, owners of new Chromebooks will be able to instantly set up their devices using an Android handset, instantly porting over things like Google logins and Wi-Fi passwords. In addition to the existing ability to unlock Chromebooks via an Android device, Google will be adding the ability to do so with Wear OS as it continues to look toward building a competitive wearable operating system.

Image Credits: Google

Fast Pair will also sync headphones with Google TV and Android TV OS devices in the coming months, while Android’s Matter support will help quickly get smart home device up and running. Auto switching is coming to Google’s headphones as well, letting users switch connections between Android devices. That’s also arriving at some point in the coming months, along with spatial audio functionality, as Google looks to compete more directly with Apple’s headphone offerings.

Google is also partnering with third-party manufacturers to build Chromecast functionality into hardware, starting with Bose’s soundbars and smart speakers.

Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch
Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s road to $4 trillion starts with its rumored headset and Apple car

    Apple will need to pull off two major hits in its headset and car to hit $4 trillion.

  • Intel launches latest mobile laptop chips

    Gregory Bryant, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group to discuss Intel's latest launches from CES.&nbsp;

  • Advanced Micro Devices Unveils Blizzard of New Products

    Skyrocketing revenues, strong cash flows and net profits show success of growth strategy

  • Intel stock rallies after upgrade says chip maker ‘is starting to execute on a coherent strategy’

    Intel Corp. shares rallied Wednesday after the chip maker received an analyst upgrade on the belief that the chip maker is starting to execute on its turnaround.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Auto-Grade Hardware at CES 2022 with Partner Integrations from Amazon Web Services, HERE Technologies, Car IQ and Electra Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today unveiled how it is laying the groundwork for the software-defined vehicles of the future with an automotive-grade hardware demonstration of BlackBerry IVY™, the company's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 2 No-Brainer Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms announced in October 2021 that it plans to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions instead of simply looking at two-dimensional objects on a screen. From gaming and entertainment to work and education, the coming metaverse is expected to touch several verticals and blur the lines between real and virtual worlds. As a result, the metaverse is expected to create a massive revenue opportunity running into trillions of dollars, according to estimates from various analysts and investment firms.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • Sony joins race to develop electric cars

    Sony is gearing up to join the electric car race, with the Japanese electronics giant setting up a dedicated division despite never making a vehicle.

  • Meta Disputes Report It Halted Work on AR, VR Operating System

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. said it has no plans to halt the development of a new operating system to run its virtual and augmented reality-powered devices, countering a report earlier in The Information.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicr

  • Sony Explores Selling EVs, Joining Tech Rush Into Red-Hot Arena

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is exploring the commercial launch of its own electric vehicle, joining tech rivals like Xiaomi and Foxconn in a rush into the red-hot industry.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Sony Chief Execu

  • Orlando firms Luminar, OneRail and others unveil innovations at world’s biggest tech show

    Orlando companies this week are showing off their latest innovations at the tech industry’s biggest event. Four local companies are exhibiting from Jan. 5-7 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. While this year’s CES show features a smaller-than-usual list of exhibitors due to the pandemic, some Orlando-area companies nevertheless will be able to show off in front of attendees from around the world.

  • At CES, Chipmakers Show Off Plans to Go After Each Other’s Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. chipmakers, including Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., are starting off 2022 by unveiling products that push further into each other’s main territories, signaling they’re girding for tough competition as semiconductor demand increases across industries.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New

  • Intel focuses on autonomous driving, gaming and laptop chips at CES 2022

    Intel Corp. highlighted a further push into gaming and mobile chips Tuesday as part of its presentation at CES 2022.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • CES 2022: The biggest trends to expect from the consumer tech conference

    CES 2022 kicks off today, and these are the biggest trends to watch for.

  • Dell SVP details the ‘renaissance of the PC’ for sustainability, gaming

    Rahul Tikoo, SVP of client solutions portfolio at Dell Technologies, speaks with Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley about new product concepts unveiled at CES 2022 designed with sustainability, gamers, and creators in mind.

  • Here are the Mass. companies participating in CES 2022

    After going all-digital last year, the Consumer Technology Association is bringing back an in-person component at its annual CES conference. Here are the local companies participating.

  • These are the products from CES 2022 that I'd actually buy: Smart faucet, 97-inch OLED TV

    CES serves as a glimpse into the near future of consumer tech trends. On offer this year: A faucet you control with your voice and a 93-inch OLED TV.