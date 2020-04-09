Google Meet’s premium features are now free through Sept. 30th

BROOKLINE, MA - MARCH 27: Ellie Lyons, an elementary school teacher, meets with her Natick first-grade students on Google Meet from her home in Brookline, MA on March 27, 2020. She has converted the backdrop of the bedroom in her Brookline apartment into a makeshift first-grade classroom to make her students more comfortable. Suburban schools are converting to online education as rapidly as possible as some parents demand more formalized schooling amid the shutdown. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Google is extending the amount of time its premium video chat features will be available to schools and other organizations. The company’s newly-renamed Google Meet software will now be open to all G Suite customers through Sept. 30th.

The company had previously announced premium features for Meet would be available to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers through July 1st. Premium features include the ability for up to 250 participants to join a call, live stream support for up to 100,000 viewers and the ability to record and save calls.

We’re now supporting 2M+ new users on Google Meet each day, and 100M students+educators on Google Classroom. To help businesses & schools stay connected, we’ve extended free access to advanced features of Meet to all @GSuite customers through Sep 30, 2020. https://t.co/RLveeT1D4z — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 9, 2020

Since then, the company says it’s added up to 2 million new Meet users each day, with more than 100 million students and teachers using Google Classroom, the company’s suite of educational tools, which includes Google Meet.

Google’s extension comes as rival Zoom faces increasing scrutiny over its security practices. Some companies have since banned the software, as have many school districts. Extending the amount of time its premium features are more widely available could help Google further chip away at Zoom’s popularity.