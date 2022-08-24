U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Google faces 'spam ads' ePrivacy complaint in France

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

Google is facing a fresh privacy complaint in Europe over ads it inserts into its Gmail email service in the guise of emails.

Privacy advocacy group, noyb, has filed the complaint with France's data protection watchdog, the CNIL, claiming the adtech giant has breached the European Union's ePrivacy Directive rules on direct marketing by failing to gain consent from Gmail users for the ads it displays inside their inboxes, alongside promotional emails they have actually signed up for.

noyb's complaint cites a ruling by the EU's top court last year, in a separate case related to the use of email for direct marketing, which it argues makes it plain that ads which are displayed inside a user's inbox constitutes "a use of electronic mail for the purposes of direct marketing" -- which, under ePrivacy rules, requires user consent. (The Gmail advertising emails only distinguish themselves from genuine emails users have signed up for by the inclusion of an 'ad' label and the lack of a date-stamp.)

The complaint asserts that Gmail users did not consent to being spammed with Google's ads -- noting that, under ePrivacy, consent would have needed to be obtained prior to the ads being displayed in their inboxes.

noyb also argues that exceptions set out in relevant EU law do not apply here because Google's ad emails are not used for the direct marketing of similar products for which consent was previously obtained.

"It is quite simple. Spam is a commercial email sent without consent. And it is illegal. Spam does not become legal just because it is generated by the email provider," added Romain Robert, lawyer at noyb, in a statement.

Google was contacted for comment on the complaint.

France's CNIL has been an active regulator of Google on privacy issues, making use of the competency it can exert under ePrivacy -- which, unlike the General Data Protection Regulation, does not require cross-border complaints to be funnelled through a lead DPA (in Google's case, Ireland's Data Protection Commission) -- avoiding the GDPR bottleneck that has slowed down privacy enforcement against Big Tech.

Back in December 2020, the CNIL fined Google $120M for dropping tracking cookies without consent -- after finding it had breached ePrivacy rules. It followed that up with another beefy fine -- $170M -- this January for dark patterns it found Google deploying in cookie consent flows.

Those French ePrivacy enforcements soon led to Google announcing an updated cookie consent banner in Europe which finally offered users a top-level option to refuse all its tracking -- suggesting muscular enforcement of laws defending web users rights and freedoms can face down the power of Big Tech.

The CNIL also managed to slap Google with an early GDPR enforcement, back in 2019, prior to a legal switch which brought the company's EU users under the jurisdiction of its Irish subsidiary (instead of its US parent) -- thereby ensuring that subsequent GDPR complaints against Google have been routed through Ireland.

Hence the majority of GDPR enforcement on major complaints against Google -- such as over the legality of its adtech (a formal investigation was opened in May 2019); or its location tracking practices (under probe in Ireland since February 2020) -- remain in limbo as the Irish regulator's painstaking procedures grind on. But decisions must flow eventually -- within months or years.

It will be interesting to see which arrives first: A decision from France's CNIL on this fresh noyb complaint against Google's Gmail ad spam (filed August 2022) -- or a final decision from Ireland on Google's adtech or location tracking.

In the meanwhile, noyb has been pressing another series of strategic complaints against Big Tech by targeting b2b users of Google Analytics and Facebook Connect across the EU -- which has led to a number of breach findings and warnings from DPAs against use of Google's analytics software, with France's watchdog putting out guidance in June that warns users of the tool of the need to apply additional safeguards to ensure their implementation complies with GDPR requirements on data transfers outside the bloc or else switch to a compliant (non-Google) alternative.

Facebook also has a major decision hanging over it related to a long-standing complaint about its EU data exports which was originally filed by noyb's chairman -- long before he founded the privacy advocacy group.

Google to update cookie consent banner in Europe following fine

EU websites’ use of Google Analytics and Facebook Connect targeted by post-Schrems II privacy complaints

  • Futures edge lower as investors await Fed rate hike clues

    Wall Street indexes posted losses in the past three sessions after a summer rally in markets was halted by growing concerns of a hawkish stance by the Fed, an energy crisis in Europe and signs of economic slowdown in China. Investor focus will be on the Jackson Hole symposium which begins on Thursday and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell the day after for clues on whether the central bank can achieve a "soft landing".

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance

    Pinduoduo plans to launch a new app and e-commerce business in the U.S. next month, according to several outlets.

  • 3M Awaits Bankruptcy Ruling That May Sink Litigation Tactic

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co.’s attempt to block jury trials of more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing it of harming US soldiers faces a key test this week in front of a federal judge in Indianapolis.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for Tho

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • Brink’s driver was asleep during California jewelry heist, lawsuit claims

    One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

  • Are you saving too much for retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • Akili 'took the last decade to clinically validate' its video game treatment for ADHD: CEO

    Akili Co-Founder and CEO Eddie Martucci joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the digital medicine company's listing via a SPAC deal, its EndeavorRx treatment for ADHD through video games, and the ability to negotiate prices with insurers and families.

  • China warns against monopolies, hoarding in photovoltaic industry

    Due to supply and demand mismatches, severe price fluctuations, and hoarding in the supply chain of the photovoltaic industry, there is an "urgent need to deepen industry management," the ministry said. "Local market supervision departments should strengthen supervision and management... (and) severely crack down on illegal activities in the photovoltaic industry," said the industry ministry, citing price bidding, monopoly practices and the production and sale of fake products as such activities.

  • Breaking: DeSantis, state agencies file to dismiss Disney's Reedy Creek lawsuit filed by Orlando-area residents

    "Plaintiffs have no legal right to prohibit the State of Florida from dissolving governmental entities created by state law."

  • Intel Unveils New Funding Model to Enable Huge Chip Project

    Chip giant Intel introduced a more flexible funding model for its highly capital-intensive project plans.

  • ‘You don’t want to die at your desk sending an email.’ Beyond the numbers, are you ready to retire?

    Once you determine how much money you need to retire, you need to figure out how you'll actually spend your time.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Paylocity Holding, PayPal and Model N

    Paylocity Holding, PayPal and Model N have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • China-Bound Ex-Apple Engineer Admits to Trade Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Apple Inc. engineer pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.Zhang Xiaolang, who was arrested in July 2018 on his way to catch a one-way flight to China, admitted to a single count of trade-secret theft at a hearing Monday in federal court in San Jose, California, according to the court’s electronic docket. A judge ord

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Ford (F) to Cut 3K Jobs Amid Restructuring & Cost Discipline

    Ford (F) announces workforce downsizing by almost 3,000 as part of cost reduction efforts and restructuring plan that focuses on shifting to an EV-defined future that reduces dependency on labor.

  • Euro’s Slide Below Dollar Parity Brings Little Cheer to Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro-area businesses spent years wishing for a weaker euro. Now it’s here and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.The currency has slid more than 12% against the dollar this year, taking it below parity for the first time in two decades. That decline is boosting import costs, compounding a damaging surge in energy prices and a record inflation spike ripping through the economy.All that is bad news for margins, and German businesses on Tuesday warned they are still facing “strong