U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,970.50
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,932.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,149.00
    +70.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,350.10
    -5.70 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.03
    -1.36 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.40
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.24 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5990
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -0.73 (-3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9250
    -0.2080 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,145.70
    -746.87 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.09
    -93.16 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,797.37
    +47.67 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Google Family Link now lets parents remove time limits on individual apps

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

With all the smart tech inside our homes, kids are increasingly encountering connected devices from a younger age. Even before a child gets their first smartphone, they may have spoken to Alexa or prodded a Nest Hub. To give exasperated parents a helping hand with tech teachings, Google is launching additional tools on its Families website on how to nurture a healthy and protected online environment for children. 

They include illustrated guides on how to approach a child's interactions with tech from trustworthy organizations like Common Sense Media, ConnectSafely, Family Online Safety Institute, Headspace, PBS KIDS and Sesame Workshop. 

It also gives Google a chance to showcase its own products aimed at kids and families, which the company has been bolstering with dedicated safety features and children's accounts. Additional resources include info on the latest apps and services for kids, info on setting up parental controls across the web, tips on managing digital wellbeing and educational tools for the classroom.

The site builds on Google search insights and the findings of a survey of more than 2,000 parents of kids aged under 13 in the US. According to the study, two in five parents said they don’t feel confident talking about different tech-related topics with their kids. Meanwhile, the pandemic saw searches hit an all time high for “how to homeschool." "kids mindfulness" and "fun at home activities for kids" as people sought ways to keep children occupied indoors.

Family Link
Family Link

Alongside the new portal, Google is also updating its Family Link parental controls with requested features including the ability to remove screen time caps for favored apps, which you can now set to remain "always allowed." Activity reports will also come with extra details that track how your child is spending time in apps over a week or month, and how much of that time is spent in your "always allowed" apps. Android users, meanwhile, can now view app suggestions from the Google Play Store's large catalog of teacher-approved services, see a child-designated device's battery life and set screen time limits from a kid's device. 

In addition, Google's family-oriented announcements also include a new weekly YouTube series called HeadSpace Breathers. The show, a collaboration with guided meditation platform Headspace, debuts next month and is designed to help families to wind down by practicing mindfulness and wellbeing.

Recommended Stories

  • Signal's encrypted messaging app stops working in China

    One of the last Western social media apps available in China, Signal, has now gone dark in the nation.

  • Facebook will pay News Corp to use its content in Australia

    Facebook has signed a three-year deal that would give it permission to use content from News Corp properties in Australia.

  • Microsoft outage affects Teams, Azure and Xbox Live

    An Azure problem took down several Microsoft online services, but they should be back up soon.

  • Dow Jones Today Lags, Futures Mixed As Apple Gets A Target Hike; Starbucks Gets A New Chairman

    Zedge and Futu Holdings rallied on earnings, while Apple stock paced the Dow as stock futures steered toward a mixed open.

  • Logitech's first 'in-ear monitors' for gaming cost $50

    Logitech's G333 are the company's first in-ear headphones for gaming.

  • Adidas announces partnership with Peloton

    Adidas AG announced a partnership with fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc. during its investor event on Monday. Adidas gave no further detail about the alliance, except to say that more detail would come on March 18. "We're going to be very specific of what's coming out," said Kasper Bo Rørsted, chief executive of Adidas, during the event, according to FactSet. "[I]t's taken really into the context of our expansion of our training business and our focus also on women." Adidas stock has rallied nearly 67% over the past year. Peloton stock is up more than 406% for the period. And the S&P 500 index is up 66.3% for the last 12 months. "At-home fitness is here to stay, with a growing set of operators beginning to capitalize on what has been perceived as solo-Peloton territory, driving its valuation multiples much higher than its revenue growth, leading us to believe in ongoing risk even after the recent share drop," wrote BMO Capital Markets in a note published last week. "It's clear established brands and retailers are taking notice and partnering up; we expect multiple beneficiaries to emerge."

  • Leap raises $17 million to help Indian students study abroad

    Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and young adults get on flights each year from India to a foreign land to pursue higher education. There is a massive opportunity for startups to better solve these problems.

  • BMW's iDrive 8 helps drivers using machine learning and natural language processing

    Two decades after its debut in the 2001 Series 7, BMW’s iDrive infotainment system is among the best on the market. It’s about to get even better — think, natural language processing, gesture control and cloud-based machine learning — with the release of its latest iteration, iDrive 8, aboard the upcoming BMW iX and i4.

  • Russia sank a neutrino observatory into the world's deepest lake

    Baikal-GVD will help scientists study the history of the universe.

  • The Morning After: Netflix dominates Oscar nominations during a pandemic year

    The Academy has announced the nominees for the 2021 Oscars, and Netflix is, again, the frontrunner, grabbing 31 nominations. And Elon Musk adds another title to his LinkedIn.

  • Willow smart breast pumps are $75 off right now at Amazon

    WIllow's pumps are now $75 off with code

  • Brazil Pushed Toward Tighter Money After Letting Virus Run Loose

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil spent more money shielding its economy from the pandemic slump than almost any other emerging nation, and quite a few wealthier ones too. It put much less effort into containing the pandemic itself.That combination is putting the country’s economic policy under growing strain. It’s one reason why Brazil is poised to become the first Group of 20 country to raise interest rates this year. The central bank, which just a few weeks ago was talking about keeping its benchmark at a record-low 2% for a while yet, is now expected to hike it by 50 basis points Wednesday.The bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, has been forced to U-turn in order to stem a slide in the currency that’s pushing inflation higher -- driven, at least in part, by investors worried about public spending. And because Brazil has the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak right now, it’s hard for the government to pare back its outlays anytime soon.President Jair Bolsonaro ran up a record budget deficit last year to pay for what were supposed to be one-time measures, like cash handouts. But his chaotic virus policy -- along with a lagging vaccination program -- is triggering new lockdowns just as other countries are seeing the health crisis abate.The upshot: policy makers have already had to renew the emergency aid, including cash handouts to low-income Brazilians. Privately, members of Bolsonaro’s economic team say further extensions are likely.“Brazil’s problem is not that they didn’t have sufficient fiscal response, it’s the fact that it wasn’t combined with efforts to actually get on top of the virus,” said Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics in London.Time for SpeedTreasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said in an interview that the bill extending aid payments contained offsetting measures that will help trim the budget deficit and debt. The Economy Ministry declined to comment. In a report published Monday, the ministry defended its pandemic policies – arguing they helped protect savings and formal employment – and said it’s now time to speed up vaccinations and resume pro-market reforms.Brazil injected stimulus worth the equivalent of 8.3% of gross domestic product last year, according to the International Monetary Fund –- topping almost every major emerging market as well as developed nations like France and Italy.That helped cap the economy’s contraction at 4.1%, better than Latin American peers with more stringent aid programs. Brazil won praise from economists and the IMF for its policy response.This year, though, it looks set to give up much of that edge. Itau, Brazil’s largest private bank, forecasts the country’s economic growth at 3.8%, the slowest among Latin America’s top five economies.While central banks in countries like Mexico and Colombia have signaled they still have room to deliver more support for their economies this year by cutting interest rates, Brazil is being pushed onto the opposite track. Investors in interest rate futures are pricing in a hike of at least half a percentage point on Wednesday.Its currency, the real, has tumbled almost 10% in three months. Many foreign-exchange traders say it would take a much bigger interest-rate increase than the half-point currently forecast by economists to halt the rout. Inflation has climbed to a four-year high of 5.2%.Even as it mobilized financial resources, Bolsonaro’s government has been dismissive of health risks from the coronavirus since it first hit the country. Much of the response has been left to individual states or cities.Fragmented policy has held back the vaccination campaign, too. At the current pace, it will take Brazil 1.7 years to inoculate 75% of its population, the threshold experts say is needed for a return to normality, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. By comparison, Chile, the regional standout, is on track to hit that level in just two months, and for the U.S. it’s four months.‘From All Sides’The prolonged virus crisis may end up doing long-term damage to Brazil’s economic institutions, some analysts warn.Bolsonaro came to power promising to put Brazil’s public finances in order. His government is now poised to blow past spending limits for the second straight year. Last month, the president sacked the head of state oil company Petrobras for letting prices rise.“The problem for markets and investors is not how you spend this year, but if politicians take advantage of the situation by trying to change our fiscal institutions for the worse,” said Samuel Pessoa, an economics professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, one of Brazil’s top universities.To be sure, Brazil is far from a repeat of the hyperinflation and debt crises that it experienced in the 1980s and 1990s. The bulk of its debt is denominated in reais, not in dollars. Foreign reserves are in good shape, and the recently passed central-bank autonomy law should protect them from political whims.Still, this week’s meeting is widely seen as a test of Campos Neto’s independence from political pressure.If the bank does raise rates, it will add to headwinds for economic growth from fiscal policy and the deepening virus crisis, according to Laura Carvalho, a professor of economics at the University of Sao Paulo. Even though aid is being maintained, it will amount to a withdrawal of stimulus when compared with last year’s levels, Carvalho said.“We’re now taking a hit from all sides,” she said.(Adds interest rate futures in 11th paragraph; updates with Itau’s latest GDP forecast in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sony's new 4K TVs with 'cognitive' CPUs are rolling out, VRR will follow later

    New 2021 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1 are starting to reach stores, but these high-end Sony Bravias aren't cheap.

  • GM-backed Cruise acquires self-driving startup Voyage

    GM-backed Cruise is acquiring self-driving startup Voyage.

  • Woman allegedly made deepfakes to kick rivals off daughter's cheerleading squad

    A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly creating deepfake videos to get rivals kicked off her daughter's cheerleading squad.

  • Ackman Has Given Away $1.3 Billion in Coupang After Early Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman gave away shares worth more than $1 billion of Coupang Inc., the e-commerce giant behind the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management donated 26.5 million shares to the Pershing Square Foundation, a donor-advised fund and another non-profit, he said in a tweet. The stake is worth about $1.3 billion, based on Coupang’s closing price on Friday.Coupang shares rose 41% in its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc., and while it’s still losing money, revenue almost doubled last year as the pandemic boosted online shopping.The company priced its share offering last week above a marketed range, raising $4.6 billion and valuing the company at approximately $60 billion. Coupang’s valuation is now about $87 billion giving founder Bom Kim a stake worth more than $8 billion.One of the biggest winners is SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son. His company owns the largest slice of Coupang, while Neil Mehta’s Greenoaks Capital is the second-largest shareholder. Rose Park Advisors, a venture capital firm co-founded by late Harvard professor Clayton Christensen and his son, Matt, also owns a stake.Ackman has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since he established the Pershing Square Foundation in 2006, it has committed more than $400 million in grants and social investments. Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have served as co-trustees of the Foundation since 2019. At the end of September 2019, it reported $238 million in assets, according to a filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England Official Says QE ‘Not Ideal’ in the Longer Term

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s main program to stimulate the economy is “not ideal in the long run,” an official overseeing threats to the banking system said.Alex Brazier, the U.K. central bank’s executive director of financial stability, identified the quantitative easing program as a potential risk. Under the measure, the bank buys bonds in markets to keep a lid on interest rates.“It sends a signal to the market that whenever people are struggling for cash, don’t worry we’ll come in and buy gilts,” Brazier said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph. “This is a major area, I think, of unfinished business in financial stability. Over the past 10 years, the system’s developed a lot (and) shifted away from banks towards non-banks. On balance, that’s good, but we’ve caught a glimpse in March of how, without proper development of regulation and infrastructure, things can go wrong.”The bank plans to purchase about 150 billion pounds ($209 billion) of bonds this year, bringing to 895 billion pounds the value of securities it has scooped up since the last financial crisis more than a decade ago.Brazier is a member of the BOE’s financial policy committee, which assess risks to the banking system. His term ends on March 31.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors ignoring geopolitical risks to target undervalued Russian equities: analysts

    Russian companies are cashing in on a global equity boom, leveraging growth potential and low valuations as investors largely ignore geopolitical risks and the risk of further sanctions on Moscow, analysts and bankers said. Russian gold miner GV Gold on Monday became the latest local company to announce plans for an initial public offering (IPO), following e-commerce firm Ozon's Nasdaq listing in November and retailer Fix Price's in London in March, when M.Video also made a secondary public offering (SPO). "There is an understanding that you need to look to emerging markets for returns and Russia, on average, is cheaper than many others," a senior banker working on Russian deals said.

  • They Got Covid One Year Ago. They’re Still Sick.

    Scientists are putting new effort into understanding the troubling symptoms of long Covid. These patients are waiting for answers.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Americans wait impatiently for their stimulus checks

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.