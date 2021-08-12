Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the first foldable phone available on Google Fi

When the Galaxy Z Flip 3 goes on sale later this month, you’ll be able to buy it from Google Fi , marking the first time the MVNO has sold a foldable device. Moreover, if you decide to pre-order the clamshell phone from the search giant, you can get a $400 bill credit.

If you’re new to the carrier, you’ll need to port your number to Fi from your current wireless provider. As part of the promotion, you can also get a $150 credit from Samsung, which you can use on its website, provided you order the foldable before its August 27th release date and then register your purchase through the Samsung Shop app before the end of September 26th. The credit is valid until November 9th. You can find the full details of the deal on Google’s website .