U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,266.49
    +24.65 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,196.82
    +322.58 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,369.71
    +97.98 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,333.62
    +30.15 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.25
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1936
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8600
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,712.76
    +1,299.52 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.58
    +50.96 (+6.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.97
    +35.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.23
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     

Google Fi’s VPN service is rolling out to subscribers with iPhones

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
iPhone 12 lineup

This past February, Google announced it planned to bring its Project Fi VPN service to iPhone devices sometime in the spring. While the company has narrowly missed its original timeline, it's now starting to roll out the tool to Apple phones on its MVNO network, with widespread availability to follow sometime in the coming weeks. 

As with other VPN services, the one from Google Fi allows you to surf the internet and use streaming apps over a private, encrypted connection. In doing so, it prevents websites from using your IP address to track your location. It's a good idea to use a VPN anytime you connect to an unsecured public network. Once you update to version 3.5 of the Fi companion app (and Google rolls out the feature to your phone), you'll find the option to turn on the VPN under the Privacy and security menu. 

Recommended Stories