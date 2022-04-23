U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,584.33
    -811.05 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Google files a trademark application for 'Pixel Watch'

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Oleg Breslavtsev via Getty Images

There's a big chance that Google's long-rumored smartwatch will be called the "Pixel Watch." The tech giant has filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Pixel Watch," 9to5Google reports. In its application, Google wrote that the name is intended to "cover the categories of smartwatches," "wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches," as well as smartwatch cases, straps and bands.

The trademark application didn't contain additional details about the device. But based on previous rumors and rendering leaks, the company's first in-house-developed smartwatch will have a circular face with no bezel. It's expected to have a heart rate sensor and other features found in devices by Fitbit, which Google purchased in 2021, as well. The device will reportedly cost more than a Fitbit, though, and will be a veritable Apple Watch competitor. It's also expected to run Wear OS 3, the tech giant's upcoming wearable platform that will only make its way to a handful of current smartwatches.

Jon Prosser, who's known for leaking upcoming releases in tech, previously said that Google is planning to launch its first smartwatch on May 26th. That doesn't sound unlikely, since the date coincides with the tech giant's annual I/O conference that usually takes place in May. However, as 9to5Google points out, Google has to go through a few more regulatory hurdles before the device's launch. Since the device hasn't been spotted in listings at the Federal Communications Commission and the Bluetooth SIG yet, May 26th might be too soon for its unveiling.

