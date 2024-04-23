Google fires more workers who protested its deal with Israel

KELVIN CHAN and WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
2 min read
9
In this article:

Google fired at least 20 more workers in the aftermath of protests over technology the company is supplying the Israeli government amid the Gaza war, bringing the total number of terminated staff to more than 50, a group representing the workers said.

It's the latest sign of internal turmoil at the tech giant centered on “Project Nimbus,” a $1.2 billion contract signed in 2021 for Google and Amazon to provide the Israeli government with cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.

Workers held sit-in protests last week at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California. The company responded by calling the police, who made arrests.

The group organizing the protests, No Tech For Apartheid, said the company fired 30 workers last week — higher than the initial 28 they had announced.

Then, on Tuesday night, Google fired “over 20” more staffers, “including non-participating bystanders during last week’s protests,” said Jane Chung, a spokeswoman for No Tech For Apartheid, without providing a more specific number.

“Google’s aims are clear: the corporation is attempting to quash dissent, silence its workers, and reassert its power over them,” Chung said in a press release. “In its attempts to do so, Google has decided to unceremoniously, and without due process, upend the livelihoods of over 50 of its own workers.”

Google said it fired the additional workers after its investigation gathered details from coworkers who were “physically disrupted” and it identified employees who used masks and didn't carry their staff badges to hide their identities. It didn't specify how many were fired.

The company disputed the group's claims, saying that it carefully confirmed that “every single one of those whose employment was terminated was personally and definitively involved in disruptive activity inside our buildings.”

The Mountain View, California, company had previously signaled that more people could be fired, with CEO Sundar Pichai indicati ng in a blog post that employees would be on a short leash as the company intensifies its efforts to improve its AI technology.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Solar company Sunpower flags issues with financial reporting

    It expects a $15 million to $25 million decrease in income from continuing operations before income taxes and some other adjustments for the year ended Jan. 1, 2023. The misstatements relate to capitalization of certain deferred costs and wrongly classified sales commissions as cost of revenue, among other things. The breach was due to a delay in filing quarterly results stemming from inventory-related issues.

  • Coca-Cola signs $1.1 billion deal to use Microsoft cloud, AI services

    Microsoft said on Tuesday that Coca-Cola had signed a $1.1 billion five-year deal to use its cloud computing and artificial intelligence services. Coca-Cola had in 2020 signed a five-year deal worth $250 million to use Microsoft's cloud and business software. The two companies said Coca-Cola would test Microsoft's Copilot offerings to see how the tools improve productivity for the beverage maker.

  • Global equity market-neutral hedge funds shine

    Global equity market-neutral hedge funds have lured investors as they can deliver better returns in times of global rates uncertainty and geopolitical tension than traditional stock markets. Equity market-neutral hedge funds (EMN) execute strategies that capitalise on discrepancies in stock valuations by purchasing undervalued securities and selling overvalued ones, making them less exposed to fluctuations in broader market indices. They also say these funds could also offer a hedge against market instability in the face of significant events, including the U.S. Presidential elections, global interest rate policy shifts, and concerns about an economic downturn.

  • Is Google A Buy Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Amid CFO Search?

    Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as generative artificial intelligence impacts its search advertising business.

  • JetBlue lowers annual revenue forecast as Latin America oversupply bites

    Struggling to return to profitability, JetBlue last month outlined plans to cut some of its routes and markets that were unprofitable, including Bogota in Colombia and Lima in Peru, and reallocate resources to better-performing regions. The Caribbean and Latin American regions represented more than 33% of JetBlue's overall capacity in 2023, a regulatory filing showed. JetBlue now expects fiscal 2024 revenue to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range, compared with its prior forecast for revenue to be roughly flat.

  • JPMorgan warns stock market sell-off has 'further to go'

    Despite a rebound on Monday, many bearish strategists believe there are mounting risks to the market rally.

  • US Business Activity Expands at Slowest Pace in Four Months

    (Bloomberg) -- US business activity expanded in April at the slowest pace this year on a pullback in demand that led to the first decline in employment since 2020.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosThe S&P Global flash April composite i

  • Spotify Surges on Swing to Profit, Boost in Paid Subscribers

    (Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA shares surged the most in almost two years after the the audio-streaming giant reported it swung to a profit in the first quarter, as the company boosted subscribers and added new features. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyElon Musk’s Robotaxi Drea

  • With Easel, ex-Snap researchers are building the next-generation Bitmoji thanks to AI

    Easel is a new startup that sits at the intersection of the generative AI and social trends, founded by two former employees at Snap. There’s a reason why I mentioned that the co-founders previously worked at Snap before founding Easel. While Snap may never reach the scale of Instagram or TikTok, it has arguably been the most innovative social company since social apps started taking over smartphone home screens.

  • Boeing Bid for Spirit AeroSystems Hits Snag Over Airbus Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s plan to buy back supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has become a protracted process over pricing for factories that make components for Airbus SE, complicating the US planemaker’s efforts to gain tighter control over manufacturing quality. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipe