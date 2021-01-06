U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,699.75
    -18.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,279.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,566.50
    -227.00 (-1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.30
    +35.00 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    50.03
    +0.10 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.10
    -17.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    27.47
    -0.17 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2308
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0140
    +0.0590 (+6.18%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -1.90 (-7.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.1800
    +0.4770 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,327.36
    -9.17 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.70
    +64.27 (+10.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,820.81
    +208.56 (+3.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,055.94
    -102.69 (-0.38%)
     

Google fixes a Pixel 5 bug that played system sounds at max volume

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Some Pixel 5 owners have had to contend with a couple of audio issues on their devices, including system sounds that play at max volume all the time. As Android Police reported back in December, there’s a bug causing the device to play audio like touch and screenshot sounds, dialer tones and camera clicks at the loudest volume possible even if users turn the volume down. Now, Google has rolled out a fix for the issue as part of the Pixel’s January update.

One of the patches that came with the January update brings “improvements for volume level of system sounds” on the Pixel 5, according to Google’s notes. Android Police was able to confirm that the patch does indeed solve the rather troublesome issue, which thankfully didn’t affect ring and notification volume.

The update also improves the Pixel 4a’s, 4a (5G)’s and 5’s auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions. It fixes an issue causing speaker noise on the Pixel 4a (5G), as well. In addition, the update fixes a couple bugs plaguing Pixel 3 devices and newer: one of those bugs causes certain apps to intermittently restart, while another fixes an issue preventing calls on some MVNO networks. Finally, Google has improved the auto-rotation response on all Pixel 3 and later phones.

The update has already started making its way to users, so those who can’t wait to get rid of Pixel 5’s system sound bug may want to download and install it as soon as it arrives.

Latest Stories

  • These 2 big airlines may shock everyone and merge in a bid to survive COVID-19 pandemic: analyst

    Consolidation could soon be flying into the boardrooms of the major airlines as they look to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Wall Street refused to believe the Georgia polls. Now there’s a big rotation under way.

    Financial markets are gyrating on Wednesday as results from two Georgia Senate races point toward Democratic control of the House, Senate and presidency.

  • Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M

    "Dallas Mavericks" owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he will run for the office of the president of the United States if Bitcoin hits $1 million.What Happened: The "Shark Tank" fame investor proposed the foray into politics on Twitter.> I'll run if BTC gets to $1m AND we can get commitments to donate 350 BTC to the Treasury each of the 4 yrs so that we can give 1 satoshi to every citizen each yr, that they must hold for 10 years. How's that sound :) https://t.co/dW0e7FJ91m> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 5, 2021Cuban also decried the current system in a separate tweet which he described as "broken." The entrepreneur prophesied that there would be a viable third political party in the U.S. by 2030.If "SPAC King" and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is to be believed, under this condition, Cuban might just be ready to run for the office of POTUS in 2024.On the last day of 2020, Palihapitiya had said he would buy the Hamptons and convert it to sleepaway camps for kids, working farms, and low-cost housing should BTC hit $150K.Why It Matters: Bitcoin has risen about 19% at $34,249 as of press time in 2021 so far, touching an all-time high at $35,587.66 late Tuesday.JPMorgan analysts see Bitcoin reaching 6,000 levels in the long term should private sector investments into the cryptocurrency match those in gold.Institutional investors continued to invest in the apex cryptocurrency despite the high valuations above $30,000 on Coinbase Pro.Price Action: Bitcoin traded 5.45% higher at $34,193.11 at press time. Related Link: PayPal, Square Gobbling Up All New Bitcoin Supply Fuels Current Price Spike: ReportPhoto by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Above K, Sidelining Ethereum Rally * As Bitcoin Crossed K, Institutional Buyers On Coinbase Made Record Purchases(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors

    Bond yields and interest rates are expected to remain at a historical low for a while, and the next best way for investors to find income is the stock market, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "With my diversified dividend portfolio, you can get a 5% plus yield with the possibility of actual upside," Cramer said. According to the former hedge fund manager, it's still possible to get an income with a degree of safety in the current environment.Cramer warned that investors should not chase high yielding stocks as more than 8% dividend yield resembles a red flag. "It tells you that there's a lot of risk, and if you're investing for income, risk is the last thing you want," he added.Dividends are like rewards that companies pay for holding a stock. Fast-growing companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invest full profits back into the business for growth and expansion in lieu of a dividend payment, Cramer noted.He put together a diversified portfolio of nine high-yielding dividend stocks that have a strong balance sheet.Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW): It yields 5.02%. Cramer thinks the stock is a good performer and is likely to go higher due to polyethylene's rising price.See What Analysts Think about DowIBM (NYSE: IBM): It yields 5.17%. Though Cramer called IBM a controversial pick, he thinks that IBM's Red Hat acquisition was smart, and the company is focusing on fast-growing future opportunities. IBM also named former Trump advisor Gary Cohn as vice-chairman recently.AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): It yields 4.88%. The company has a great pipeline of drugs and two blockbuster drugs that are "growing like crazy," as per Cramer.B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS): It yields 7.11%. The company has a steady cash flow. According to Cramer, with more people cooking during the lockdown, B&G brand foods are perfect for consumers.Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): It yields 5.93%. They have a strong balance sheet and Cramer thinks the company will do well under the Biden administration as it will be difficult to acquire new wells, making the existing ones more valuable.Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): It yields 4.28%. Cramer called it a slow and steady grower.In the utility stocks group, Cramer recommended American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) with 3.64% yield, Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) with 3.45% yield, and Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) with 3.93% yield.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Self-Driving Tech Startup Oxbotica Raises M To Focus On Industrial Application * Bilibili To Raise Billion In Secondary Hong Kong Listing: CNBC(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Joe Biden now says he wants to give you a third stimulus check — for $2,000

    Here's how the president-elect says $2,000 payments could "go out the door immediately."

  • Georgia Runoffs Shake Up Stock Market Outlook, But Dow Jones Rises

    Democrat victories in both Georgia runoffs will have huge implications for tax and spending policy, coronavirus recovery and the stock market. Still, the Dow Jones rose slightly on Wednesday.

  • Nasdaq set to slump on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

    Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index tumbled nearly 1.5% on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps. Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock won a hotly contested Senate race in Georgia over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, while Democrat Jon Ossoff held a narrow lead over incumbent Republican David Perdue in the other race. A "blue wave" would give more scope for President-elect Joe Biden to act on his agenda including new stimulus, but it could also mean higher corporate taxes and more regulations for technology behemoths, which led Wall Street's recovery from a coronavirus-driven crash last year.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed electric car battery startup comments on company outlook after stock plunges 40%

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh talks with Yahoo Finance after the company's stock fell 40% Tuesday morning.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    There’s a strong feeling growing among investors – of relief – that the new year will feature lower volatility than 2020. That along would be enough to boost spirits, but better yet, there is also a perception that the markets are going to drive higher in the new year.Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s well-known quant expert, sees the initial stages of a positive feedback loop, with lower volatility and systematic investment strategies coming together to drive gains, attracting more investors – and, in Kolanovic’s view, pushing the S&P 500 to 4,600 by year’s end. That will be a 25% increase for the index.A general market environment like that is bound to produce plenty of stock winners, and Wall Street’s analysts are busy pointing them out. Among other things, they are tapping penny stocks, equities priced at less than $5 per share. Their rock-bottom starting price makes pennies the logical place to look for huge returns on investment. Although their risk factor is high, even a small gain in absolute numbers will turn into a massive percentage gain in share price.Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two penny stocks the pros believe could see explosive gains in the coming months. Not to mention each one gets a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community.9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)Some biopharma companies take a broad-based approach, while others focus on a niche. 9 Meters is one of the latter, taking aim at unmet needs for gastrointestinal patients. The company’s development pipeline features drug candidates under investigation as treatments for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease (CeD), two conditions that are both dangerous and difficult to treat.Drilling down to pipeline details, 9 Meters’ flagship product, Larazotide, is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of CeD. CeD affects about 1% of the population, yet there are no approved therapies. Top-line data from the study is expected in the second half of 2021.Furthermore, this past December, the company announced that it had entered an agreement with EBRIS, the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, to investigate Larazotide as a potential treatment for respiratory complications due to COVID-19.The other major drug in the company’s pipeline is NM-002, for SBS. The company has recently announced positive Phase 1b/2a results, with a measurable impact on disease symptoms from a compound that was well-tolerated by patients.NMTR’s strong pipeline and $0.89 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street.One of these NMTR bulls is Truist’s Srikripa Devarakonda. Citing Larazotide as a key component of his bullish thesis, the analyst noted, “We acknowledge investors are likely to see a pivotal trial in a tough-to-crack Celiac disease program as high risk despite encouraging Ph2b data. We model $705M/$353M in peak unadjusted/adjusted sales and see potential upside of 400% - 1650% from positive Ph3 readout.”Devarakonda also sees “significant unmet need in SBS” and continues to believe that “NM-002 has a differentiated profile vs. SOC.” His key takeaways from the recent Phase 1b/2a results include: “1) we believe that the drug showed early activity in SBS patients; all 9 patients showed meaningful reduction in total stool output volume; average TSO reduction was 42% from baseline; 2) responses occur rapidly, with effects on TSO seen within 48 hours of dosing; 3) safety profile looks favorable, we would like to see greater durability.”To this end, Devarakonda rates NMTR shares a Buy along with a $5 price target. This figure conveys his confidence in NMTR’s ability to soar 462% in the coming year. (To watch Devarakonda’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 4 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that NMTR is a Strong Buy. Given its $4.33 average price target, upside of 386% could be in store for investors. (See NMTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)Orchard Therapeutics takes the broad-based approach to the biopharma industry. The company is engaged in the development of gene therapies for rare, frequently terminal, diseases, including neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies, and blood disorders. The gene therapy approach uses blood stem cells to deliver corrected genetic information directly into the patient’s body.Orchard’s pipeline demonstrates the diversity of disorders amenable to gene therapy – the company has no less than 12 drug candidates in development. Among these candidates, Libmeldy (OTL-200) stands out.Libmeldy is in commercialization stages as a treatment for MLD (metachromatic leukodystrophy), a rare, mutation-based genetic disorder of the nervous system. Libmeldy, which is designed to treat children suffering from the infantile for juvenile forms of MLD by replacing the defective ARSA gene, received its approval for medical use in the EU in December 2020.Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten notes the European approval of Libmeldy, and its implication for Orchard’s progress. He writes, “We look forward to the company’s commercial execution in the EU and an eventual 2022 approval in the US. Last month ORTX received IND clearance from the FDA for the program paving the way for discussions with the US regulators to decide a suitable path forward toward a BLA filing.”"Net-net, with possibly two gene therapies approved in the next 12-18 months and a pivotal study beginning in a third (MPS-I), we think ORTX shares are undervalued at these levels," the analyst concluded. In line with his bullish comments, Nierengarten rates ORTX as Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target indicates a potential for 241% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)Do other analysts agree with Nierengarten? They do. Only Buy ratings, 3, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, ORTX gets a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $15, the average price target indicates shares could appreciate by 241% in the year ahead. (See ORTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Two former Apple insiders are building a laser technology startup to fuel the electric car boom

    Upstart lidar company Aeva is led by two former Apple executives looking to shake up the industry.

  • Veteran Investor Bill Miller Calls Bitcoin a ‘Rat Poison,’ but for Cash

    In 2018, legendary investor Warren Buffett referred to the cryptocurrency as "probably rat poison squared."

  • Tesla Is ‘Definitely Overvalued,’ Says Bill Gross. What He’s Buying Instead.

    Bill Gross’ end of 2020 may have been more eventful than most other people’s. Not only did the former Bond King spend the last weeks of the year in an Orange County, Calif., courthouse defending his right to blare the Gilligan’s Island theme song from his Laguna Beach mansion, he also managed to ponder what he calls the “Bubblicious stock market.” On Sept. 14, Gross warned that “there is little money to be made almost anywhere in the world” and urged investors to favor “shunned” areas such as tobacco, banks, and foreign companies listed on foreign exchanges. Finally, he got to the good stuff and re-examined the drivers of the run-up in the market, namely “intense speculation” as well as “fiscally pumped, central bank-primed corporate earnings” as the Federal Reserve moved real interest rates to near zero.

  • UPDATE: Canadian cannabis company Sundial says has issued notice of default to Zenabis regarding senior loan

    Canadian cannabis company Sundial Grower's Inc. said Wednesday it has issued a notice of default to Zenabis regarding certain defaults under the terms of its senior loan. Sundial acquired a special purpose vehicle last week that owns C$51.9 million ($40.9 million) of the senior loan. Sundial said it had received a principal payment of C$7 million on Dec. 31 from Zenabis Investments Ltd., a unit of Zenabis Global Inc., in accordance with the terms of the loan. It said Zenabis is disputing the defaults. Zenabis later issued a statement alleging that Sundial made the investment in its lender as part of an effort to force it into a deal. "The Company believes the Senior Lender's allegations to be spurious and without merit and intends to vigorously defend against what it considers to be an ill-disguised attempt to circumvent a fair and competitive process to acquire the Company by improperly foreclosing the equity of the Company or compelling Zenabis to enter into a transaction with Sundial," said the statement. Sundial shares were up 17% premarket, as part of a broader rally in the cannabis sector on hopes the pro-cannabis reform Democrats may take the Senate after Raphael Warnock won one of two Senate runoffs in Georgia early Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, bringing Democrats a seat closer to a Senate majority. With 97% of the expected vote total reported, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff was leading Republican Sen. David Perdue by just 0.22 percentage points, according to data aggregated by the Associated Press. Sundial has a checkered history, and once had a $1 billion valuation. The stock closed Tuesday at 54 cents.

  • Jim Cramer: 10 Big Dividend Stocks I Like Now

    I think investors deserve much better than to say that there's no opportunity for income in this market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fluctuate, tech shares slide as Georgia Senate runoff results trickle in

    Stock futures fluctuated Wednesday morning as traders awaited final results of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, which will determine control of Congress and shape policy decisions for the coming years.

  • Georgia Elections, Alibaba, China, Trump, Apple - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

    Nasdaq futures slide as investors bet Democrats could win the U.S. Senate and as U.S.-China tensions escalate; Alibaba reportedly plans a $5 billion bond sale; the NYSE could again reverse course on Chinese telco delistings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, While Tech Futures Dive Amid Georgia Senate Vote Results

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Wednesday, as they eyed the Georgia Senate runoff vote. Apple snapped back, while JD surged past a new buy point.

  • AmerisourceBergen to Buy Walgreens Unit for $6.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- AmerisourceBergen Corp. agreed to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s pharmaceutical wholesale businesses for about $6.5 billion in cash and stock, extending the U.S. drug distribution giant’s reach in Europe.The deal for Walgreens’s Alliance Healthcare includes $6.275 billion in cash and 2 million in shares, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. In addition, Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen extended existing distribution agreements in the U.S. and the U.K. by several years, furthering their already close ties. Walgreens is AmerisourceBergen’s biggest shareholder with a stake of 30%.With Alliance Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen will strengthen its global reach, while Walgreens will focus on its main pharmacy business. Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Illinois, is among the pharmacy chains that partnered with the U.S. government’s vast effort to administer Covid-19 shots in nursing homes.This was the second large acquisition in just a few hours in the health-care industry Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc. earlier agreed to purchase Change HealthcareInc. in a deal that values the health technology company at about $8 billion.AmerisourceBergen rose 4.8% in early U.S. trading, while Walgreens gained 2.1%.In a separate statement, AmerisourceBergen boosted its earnings forecast for the fiscal 2021 year that ends in September. The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company now sees earnings per share of $8.25 to $8.50, excluding some items, up 5 cents from its previous range.Walgreens’s Alliance Healthcare businesses had combined revenue of about $19 billion in 2020, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $540 million.The acquisition, which excludes Walgreens operations in China, Italy and Germany, is expected to close by the end of by AmerisourceBergen’s fiscal year.JPMorgan Chase & Co. advised AmerisourceBergen on the deal, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, Hogan Lovells International LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP were legal advisers. Centerview Partners was Walgreens’ financial adviser, while Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Baker McKenzie LLP provided legal support.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GMO’s Jeremy Grantham warns: The stock market is in a 'fully-fledged epic bubble'

    “The long, long bull market since 2009 has finally matured into a fully-fledged epic bubble,” says GMO’s Jeremy Grantham.

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot To Volkswagen In Norway EV Sales

    Sales of Volkswagen AG's (OTC: VWAGY) Audi electric vehicles have shot past Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in Norway, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), CNN reported.What Happened: In 2020, Audi sold 9,227 of its e-tron EVs in the Nordic country, while the Elon Musk-led company was pushed into the second space with 7,770 units sold, according to CNN.The third spot was also occupied by the German car giant with its ID.3 vehicle selling 7,754 units.See Also: Tesla, Volkswagen, Renault See Strong Share In Europe: Over 1 Million EVs Sold In 11 MonthsTesla was the market leader in Norway in 2019.Why It Matters: The market share of electric cars in Norway has risen to 54% in 2020 from 42% in the preceding year, noted CNN.Norway is reportedly the world leader in EV adoption with EVs accounting for two-thirds of all sales during December.In December, Chinese EV firm Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) marked its Norwegian foray pitting itself against Volkswagen, Tesla, and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).Norway and Canada are next in line after the United States to receive Tesla's full-self driving beta software, according to Musk. Price Action: Tesla shares traded nearly 2.4% higher at $752.90 on Monday in the after-hours session after closing almost 0.7% higher at $735.11. On the same day, Volkswagen OTC shares closed 1.28% higher at $20.56.Related Link: 'A Race With Tesla,' Says Volkswagen CEO As German Giant Makes Another EV PushClick here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Gets Regulatory Nod To Begin Sales In Israel: Report * Xpeng Reports 112% Rise In 2020 Deliveries: What Investors Need To Know(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.