U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,682.85
    +33.58 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,100.31
    +179.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,860.96
    +156.66 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,411.78
    +2.64 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.69
    -0.90 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    +0.0056 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9200
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,977.35
    +212.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,589.73
    -26.49 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.91
    -36.27 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,609.97
    +332.07 (+1.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Google fixes Pixel 6 bug that randomly dialed your contacts

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Google just fixed one of the Pixel 6's more irksome bugs — at least, for people in your address book. As Android Police reports, the company has issued a patch for a Google app flaw that randomly auto-dialed people in your contacts. That was more than a little irritating, particularly if your phone tried to call a family member in the wee hours of the night.

The issue stems from flawed Google Assistant hotword detection. You could clear the Google app's cache and settings to temporarily solve the issue, but the only surefire solution until now was to disable hotword recognition entirely.

This certainly isn't the only Pixel 6 hiccup. Owners of the Android 12 flagship have complained of display flickering, slow fingerprint detection and other nuisances. However, it's safe to presume a bug like this would take high priority given the potential fallout from unwanted calls.

Recommended Stories