Google gives the world its first official glimpse of the Pixel 6

While the company isn't revealing everything about it just yet, this morning Google gave the world its first official peek at its next flagship phone: the Pixel 6.

Here's what we know so far:

It'll come in two forms: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The base 6 will have a matte aluminum finish with a 6.4" display, while the Pro has a shinier polished aluminum finish with a 6.7" display.

Pixel 6 has two cameras (wide and ultrawide), while the 6 Pro adds a telephoto zoom lens.

If you were hoping the increasingly common "camera bump" trend was on the way out … not quite. The bump has now evolved into the "camera bar," with Google's Rick Osterloh noting that better sensors and lenses just won't fit in a smaller package.

These will be the first phones to run Tensor, Google's first entirely custom system on a chip. Previous Pixels have run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform. Google CEO Sundar Pichai says they've been working on the chip for four+ years. In a blog post announcing the devices, Osterloh suggests that the focus here is making a chip tuned for on-device AI and ML.

They'll ship sometime "this fall."

Lots of details, including pricing and much of the spec sheet (CPU, RAM, etc.) are still a mystery for now — though earlier leaks seem to be spot on, so far.

Image Credits: Google