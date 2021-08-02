U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Google gives the world its first official glimpse of the Pixel 6

Greg Kumparak
·1 min read

While the company isn't revealing everything about it just yet, this morning Google gave the world its first official peek at its next flagship phone: the Pixel 6.

Here's what we know so far:

  • It'll come in two forms: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

  • The base 6 will have a matte aluminum finish with a 6.4" display, while the Pro has a shinier polished aluminum finish with a 6.7" display.

  • Pixel 6 has two cameras (wide and ultrawide), while the 6 Pro adds a telephoto zoom lens.

  • If you were hoping the increasingly common "camera bump" trend was on the way out … not quite. The bump has now evolved into the "camera bar," with Google's Rick Osterloh noting that better sensors and lenses just won't fit in a smaller package.

  • These will be the first phones to run Tensor, Google's first entirely custom system on a chip. Previous Pixels have run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform. Google CEO Sundar Pichai says they've been working on the chip for four+ years. In a blog post announcing the devices, Osterloh suggests that the focus here is making a chip tuned for on-device AI and ML.

  • They'll ship sometime "this fall."

Google is building its own chip for the Pixel 6

Lots of details, including pricing and much of the spec sheet (CPU, RAM, etc.) are still a mystery for now — though earlier leaks seem to be spot on, so far.

Image Credits: Google

