U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,567.70
    -9.41 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,234.93
    -133.54 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,484.08
    -22.82 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.84
    -9.38 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.66
    +1.23 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    +29.90 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.71 (+3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8320
    -0.0330 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2780
    -0.3070 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,885.13
    +217.62 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.82
    +1.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Google is discontinuing its legacy free G Suite tier on July 31st

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Over the years, Google’s productivity suite has had many names. What started as Google Apps became G Suite and is now known as Workspace. Over that same timeframe, the company has offered just as many ways to access that software, announcing new subscription plans while doing away with older ones. It now plans to sunset a tier that had survived the suite’s most recent rebranding.

In an email spotted by 9to5Google, the company told Workspace administrators it won’t offer G Suite legacy free edition as of July 1st, 2022. The company plans to transition those users to paid accounts starting on May 1st. Google says it will automatically select a subscription plan for users who don’t pick one on their own by the start of May, noting it will look at their current usage when making the decision. Any individual or organization the company migrates to a paid subscription plan automatically won’t be billed for at least two months. However, the company says it will suspend the accounts of individuals and organizations that don’t input their billing information by July 1st.

Business and enterprise Workspace accounts start at a monthly cost of $6 per user. The company will offer "deep" discounts to those affected by the decision. To be clear, if you're using Gmail, Docs, Sheets and other apps through a free Google account, you won't be affected by the move. What's more, Google will continue to offer free Workspace plans to nonprofits and schools that qualify for its Fundamentals tier. That’s not changing with today’s announcement, nor do organizations with legacy G Suite Basic, Business, Education or Nonprofit subscriptions have to worry about a potential surprise bill.

Recommended Stories

  • HP's new Fortis laptops for students are a bit more kid-proof

    Today HP announced its new line of Fortis laptops for students designed to provide increased durability at affordable prices.

  • The Backbone One made cloud gaming on the iPhone feel natural

    The Backbone One is a controller attachment with a telescopic backplate that fits around any iPhone. With cloud gaming here, is it time to upgrade your mobile setup?

  • Apple's WeWork drama 'WeCrashed' premieres March 18th

    Apple will debut its tale of WeWork's downfall, 'WeCrashed,' on March 18th.

  • Reddit 'revamped' its block feature so blocking actually works

    Reddit is “revamping” its block feature so that blocking on Reddit functions more like other social platforms.

  • AT&T and Verizon finally switch on their C-Band 5G networks

    Verizon expects to hit over 1,700 cities this month, but AT&T's rollout is more limited.

  • Amazon gives its ‘Lord of the Rings’ series a redundant name

    Try saying 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' five times fast.

  • Microsoft consolidating the video game industry is bad for everyone

    Let's explore that icky feeling you had when you read about the Activision acquisition.

  • Kenyan low-cost ISP Poa Internet secures $28 million in round led by AfDB-backed Africa50, plans to link region with cheap, limit-free connectivity

    In 2020, Africa50, an infrastructure financier backed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group and a good number of African governments, hosted an innovation challenge that sought affordable and reliable solutions for last-mile internet connectivity across the continent. A proposal by Poa Internet, a Kenyan startup, beat 673 others from across the world as a result of which it was added to Africa50’s investment pipeline in addition to winning a cash prize. Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million.

  • Tencent Just Made Its Biggest Metaverse Move Yet

    Last Fall, the "metaverse" became a buzzword when Facebook changed its company name to Meta Platforms. While the ultimate shape and scope of the metaverse is yet to be determined, it seems likely virtual worlds will grow in the future. Oculus became the most downloaded app on Christmas Day, indicating that more and more people may be trying out this whole metaverse idea.

  • Student accidentally becomes a millionaire after turning selfies into NFT as a joke

    ‘I was thinking it might be funny if one of the collectors collected my face,’ 22-year-old says

  • Why 5G fight has no quick fix for AT&T, Verizon as aviation jitters grow

    A permanent fix over 5G technology still eludes telecoms, the government and airlines worried about the impact on flight technology.

  • Why I See Airbnb Keeping Investors Awake at Night

    Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday night that the market has turned sour on turbocharged growth stocks, and that's why in 2022, investors need to stick with companies that make real products and have real earnings. One of those companies is Action Alerts PLUS holding Airbnb , which has seen its shares fall from highs of $212 in November. Airbnb is still the safest way to travel, according to Cramer, and unlike most recent IPOs, Airbnb has been making money for years.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy CrowdStrike, and 1 Reason to Sell

    As the industry leader, the competition is gunning for CrowdStrike, so let's look at three reasons you should buy this cybersecurity stock -- and one reason you might want to sell. Last year was a record year for cybercrime and cybersecurity.

  • 11 Best Robotics Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best robotics stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robotics Stocks To Buy For 2022. The robotics sector is set for explosive growth in 2022 as new strategies and technological advances lead to […]

  • Five Reasons Microsoft Is Making Activision Blizzard Its Biggest Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is buying Activision Blizzard Inc. in a $68.7 billion all-cash acquisition, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games. It’s the software maker’s biggest deal ever, almost three times as large as the 2016 purchase of LinkedIn. Here are five key reasons why it happened.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Of

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • Apple Wants to Push Further Into This Major Smartphone Market in 2022

    The tech giant's impressive growth in this lucrative Asian market is not likely to let up in the coming year.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft De

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • The 2 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Two companies I believe are great investment choices are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Both are helping artists and designers create the metaverse with visualization tools. The metaverse is solely online and must be powered with computer hardware.