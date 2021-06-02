U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.25
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,633.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,702.75
    +29.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,302.80
    +5.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.70
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    28.32
    +0.12 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2214
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    -0.0240 (-1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    17.48
    -0.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4175
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.0960 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,515.30
    +1,277.06 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.11
    +32.02 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.00
    +27.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,112.60
    +166.46 (+0.58%)
     

Google hires former SiriusXM CPO/CTO to lead its Maps team

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Almost exactly a year ago, Google announced a couple of leadership changes that saw Prabhakar Raghavan, who joined the company back in 2012, take over the lead of Search, Assistant and Maps. Now, sources familiar with the hiring tell us, the company has hired Christopher Phillips, who was previously the chief product and technology officer at SiriusXM, to lead its geo team, which is responsible for products like Google Maps, Google Earth and Google Maps Platform, the company's enterprise business around these products. Google has confirmed his hire but declined to share any additional information. Phillips will officially join the company later this month.

Christopher Phillips
Christopher Phillips

Image Credits: Christopher Phillips/LinkedIn

Phillips came to SiriusXM after the company acquired music service Pandora last year. Before the acquisition, he spent six years as Pandora's CPO and head of Technology, a role he took after leading product and design for Amazon Music from 2012 to 2014 and executive roles at Workspeed and Intuit before that.

In his new role at Google, Phillips will lead both product and engineering for the Geo team and report directly to Raghavan, who will continue to oversee Search, Assistant, Geo, Commerce and Ads. Before last year's leadership shuffle, Jen Fitzpatrick essentially played a similar role for the Geo team.

According to Search Engine Land, Dane Glasgow and Liz Reid became the leads for the Geo team after her departure. Glasgow has since departed Google and is now at Facebook, while Reid recently took on a new role to lead Google's search experiences. That obviously left a bit of a vacuum, which Phillips will now fill.

While Phillips doesn't have any direct experience in building geo products, he does bring with him extensive experience in managing product-oriented engineering teams. His hiring also comes at an interesting time for Google Maps, which only recently announced a number of major updates and which is becoming an increasingly important part of Google's product portfolio.

Google Maps to add more detailed maps, crowd indicators, better routing and more

