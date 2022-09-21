U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,875.00
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,815.00
    +14.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,921.50
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.73
    +1.79 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.70
    +9.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.28 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9914
    -0.0058 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.35
    +1.59 (+6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7900
    +0.0870 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,863.94
    -435.94 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.27
    -9.76 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.37
    +33.71 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Google is integrating Assistant and Calendar reminders with Tasks

0
Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

In its latest step of the app cleanup drive, Google is folding in Assistant and Calendar reminders in its Tasks app. The company wants to make it easier to manage your tasks and reminders from any of these three apps by unifying its to-do systems.

Currently, Google Tasks — which was first launched as a standalone app in 2018—  works in its own silo. You can create tasks, subtasks, and set reminders in the iOS and Android apps or through a side panel in Gmail or Google Drive on the web. However, those don't really show up on your Assistant reminders. Plus, Calendar has two separate options to create tasks and reminders, which might confuse users.

Google is trying to change this with an update that will roll out in the coming months. Once it's available, when users set a reminder with Google Assistant, it will show up in both Tasks and Calendar lists. They will also get a notification for the task completion reminder at the set time.

Assistant reminders will be automatically synced to Tasks Image Credits: Google

"Soon, we’ll be simplifying our task management solutions by migrating Assistant and Calendar Reminders to Google Tasks. This means you will now have an easy way to view and manage all your to-dos in one place through Google Tasks, regardless of whether you create them using Assistant or Calendar," the company said in a blog post.

Google said in the coming months, users will see a prompt to try out the new integrated Task experience when they are using Calendar or Assistant. What's more, the company will remove the Calendar Reminder options once the migration is complete.

Image Credits: Google

But before you forget, Google Keep also lets you set reminders for different tasks. But there's no integration with Google's note-taking app with this update, so we'll just have to keep waiting for a mega to-do integration from the company.

Recommended Stories

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The Most Extraordinary Photos

    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: See the most stunning photos as Britain bids farewell to the beloved monarch.

  • Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here's what he wants to use them for

    On September 30, Tesla plans to unveil a prototype of Optimus, its humanoid robot.

  • Microsoft Appears Programmed to Keep Going Down

    Microsoft was reviewed on Sept. 1, and we continued our bearish outlook for the shares. Prices have made a new 52-week low, even though the company raised its dividend by 10%. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Demand Is Strong. Will There Be Any Left for Christmas?

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees "minimal inventory in Apple stores or on the website by mid-November." He notes the higher-end models are doing well for a reason.

  • 1 Significant Risk of Investing In Okta

    This identity and authentication company began this year by losing its customers' and investors' trust.

  • Intel Might Be Moving On From Its Gaming GPU Ambitions -- That Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing

    Rumor has it that Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Arc lineup of video gaming GPUs (graphics processing units) is already being nixed -- just a handful of years after originally being announced and long before any of these dedicated graphics cards ever really took root in the market. For sure, it's just a rumor, and Intel has subsequently defended its Arc gaming lineup as safe. Before I go into what I think all this means for the company (and the stock), I first want it known that I'm certainly not rooting against Intel.

  • Micron Technology Flirts With New Lows

    The technical picture of MU could turn quickly but here's what the charts and indicators are saying.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • Nvidia Puts AI at Center of Latest GeForce Graphics Card Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., the most valuable semiconductor maker in the US, unveiled a new type of graphics chip that uses enhanced artificial intelligence to create more realistic images in games.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mexico Struck

  • Windows 11 PC is getting a ton of updates, including live captions, gaming upgrades

    Microsoft is bringing a host of major improvements to Windows 11 as part of its free 2022 update.

  • This Mighty Software Company Is in Need of a Recharge

    Even the biggest of them all eventually lose to the bear market. The mighty Microsoft cannot overcome a slew of sellers that have hit this stock all year long. That daily chart, below, tells the story (blue, Chaikin), with resistance at $290 and the stock in the middle of this range (bounded by yellow bars), there is little reason to get excited.

  • Musk’s Grammar or a Tesla Robot: One Is Pushing Up the EV Stock

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday about Optimus, the labor-saving robot. The CEO may have implied that it will be unveiled at the end of September.

  • Cosmos' ATOM Gains, Bucks Post-Merge Lull on Outlook for New Uses, Better Security

    Cosmos is likely to announce an interchain security feature next week, opening doors for ATOM to capture value from the entire network.

  • RS Recommends: This Top-Rated Sonos Dupe Is On Sale for Just $69

    Few companies compete with Sonos when it comes to portable speakers, but at $159 for the cheapest offering (the new Sonos Roam SL), owning a Sonos Bluetooth speaker doesn’t exactly come cheap. Fortunately, there are a number of companies making decent Sonos alternatives these days, at a fraction of the price. Case in point: this Harmony Capsule 300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Monoprice. Amazon currently has this best-selling Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $69. Regularly $79.99+ a surpris

  • NVIDIA reveals its next-gen chipset for autonomous vehicles

    The Drive Thor SoC will first appear in 2025 models.

  • What to Know About the Apple Watch Series 8 and Its Best New Features

    The best features of the Apple Watch Series 8, and what to look for in terms of upgrades from watchOS 9.

  • Apple iPhone camera shake issue may be ‘software fix,’ analyst says

    Bank of America Senior IT Hardware Analyst Wamsi Mohan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Apple’s iPhone 14 camera shaking means for future launches, resolving the issue through software changes, and the consumer demand for the iPhone despite supply chain issues and inflation.

  • Why Apple's iPhone 14 Could Be a Blockbuster

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone lineup earlier this month, and it seems consumers are already warming up to the company's new devices, despite the pall of gloom over the global smartphone market. Reports from various online publications suggest that the Apple Store application and website couldn't handle the volume of preorders, as customers faced a wide range of problems. This indicates that the website and app may have received more traffic than Apple had anticipated.

  • Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), what investors should watch during its upcoming conference, and recent updates with its partner, EVGA. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Support Ethereum Roll-Up Arbitrum

    “This is a first step in building our goal of a web3 future where people have access to the NFTs they want on the chains they prefer,” OpenSea said in a tweet.