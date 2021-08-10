U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.84
    +8.49 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,161.61
    +59.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,888.80
    +28.62 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.85
    -2.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.56
    +1.08 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3200
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5550
    +0.2500 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,495.32
    +122.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.23
    +4.93 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.23
    +6.93 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Google to introduce increased protections for minors on its platform, including Search, YouTube and more

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

Weeks after Instagram rolled out increased protections for minors using its app, Google is now doing the same for its suite of services, including Google search, YouTube, YouTube Kids, Google Assistant, and others. The company this morning announced a series of product and policy changes that will allow younger people to stay more private and protected online and others that will limit ad targeting.

The changes in Google's case are even more expansive than those Instagram announced, as they span across an array of Google's products, instead of being limited to a single app.

Though Congress has been pressing Google and other tech companies on the negative impacts their services may have on children, not all changes being made are being required by law, Google says.

"While some of these updates directly address upcoming regulations, we’ve gone beyond what’s required by law to protect teens on Google and YouTube," a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch. "Many of these changes also extend beyond any single current or upcoming regulation. We’re looking at ways to develop consistent product experiences and user controls for kids and teens globally," they added.

In other words, Google is building in some changes based on where it believes the industry is going, rather than where it is right now.

On YouTube, Google says it will "gradually" start adjusting the default upload setting to the most private option for users ages 13 to 17 in the weeks ahead, which will limit the visibility of videos only to the the users and those they directly share with, not the wider public. These younger teen users won't be prevented from changing the setting back to "public," necessarily, but they will now have to make an explicit and intentional choice when doing so. YouTube will then provide reminders indicating who can see their video, the company notes.

YouTube will also turn on its "take a break" and bedtime reminders by default for all users ages 13 to 17 and will turn off autoplay. Again, these changes are related to the default settings -- users can disable the digital well-being features if they choose.

YouTube rolls out new tools to help you stop watching

On YouTube's platform for younger children, YouTube Kids, the company will also add an autoplay option, which is turned off autoplay by default so parents will have to decide whether or not they want to use autoplay with their children. The change puts the choice directly in parents' hands, after complaints from child safety advocates and some members of Congress suggested such an algorithmic feature was problematic. Later, parents will also be able to "lock" their default selection.

YouTube will also remove "overly commercial content" from YouTube Kid, in a move that also follows increased pressure from consumer advocacy groups and childhood experts, who have long since argued that YouTube encourages kids to spend money (or rather, beg their parents to do so.) How YouTube will draw the line between acceptable and "overly commercial" content is less clear, but the company says it will, for example, remove videos that focus on product packaging -- like the popular "unboxing" videos. This could impact some of YouTube's larger creators of videos for kids, like multi-millionaire Ryan's Toy Review.

youtube kids laptop red1
youtube kids laptop red1

Image Credits: YouTube

Elsewhere on Google, other changes impacting minors will also begin rolling out.

In the weeks ahead, Google will introduce a new policy that will allow anyone under the age of 18, or a parent or guardian, to request the removal of their images from Google Image search results. This expands upon the existing "right to be forgotten" privacy policies already live in the E.U., but will introduce new products and controls for both kids and teenagers globally.

The company will make a number of adjustments to user accounts for people under the age of 18, as well.

In addition to the changes to YouTube, Google will restrict access to adult content by enabling its SafeSearch filtering technology by default to all users under 13 managed by its Google Family Link service. It will also enable SafeSearch for all users under 18 and make this the new default for teens who set up new accounts. Google Assistant will enable SafeSearch protections by default on shared devices, like smart screens and their web browsers. In school settings where Google Workspace for Education is used, SafeSearch will be the default and switching to Guest Mode and Incognito Mode web browsing will be turned off by default, too, as was recently announced.

Meanwhile, location history is already off by default on all Google accounts, but children with supervised accounts now won't be able to enable it. This change will be extended to all users under 18 globally, meaning location can't be enabled at all under the children are legal adults.

On Google Play, the company will launch a new section that will inform parents about which apps follow its Families policies, and app developers will have to disclose how their apps collect and use data. These features -- which were partially inspired by Apple's App Store Privacy Labels -- had already been detailed for Android developers before today.

Google unveils its proposed ‘safety section’ for apps on Google Play

Google's parental control tools are also being expanded. Parents and guardians who are Family Link users will gain new abilities to filter and block news, podcasts, and access to webpages on Assistant-enabled smart devices.

For advertisers, there are significant changes in store, too.

Google says it will expand safeguards to prevent age-sensitive ad categories from being shown to teens and it will block ad targeting based on factors like age, gender, or interests for users under 18. While somewhat similar to the advertising changes Instagram introduced, as ads will no longer leverage "interests" data for targeting young teens and kids, Instagram was still allowing targeting by age and gender. Google will not. The advertising changes will roll out globally in the "coming months," the company says.

All the changes across Google and YouTube will roll out globally in the coming weeks and months.

Recommended Stories

  • Cardano’s Alonzo Purple upgrade imminent as smart contract public testnet launches

    In an exciting finale for Cardano’s series of Alonzo updates, the team behind ADA – Input Output Hong Kong – has launched a public testnet for the significant smart contract integration, revealing that the Alonzo Purple upgrade is imminent.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. A move through to $0.27 levels, however, would bring $0.30 levels back into play.

  • Apple says photos in iCloud will be checked by child abuse detection system

    Apple Inc on Monday said that iPhone users' entire photo libraries will be checked for known child abuse images if they are stored in the online iCloud service. The disclosure came in a series of media briefings in which Apple is seeking to dispel alarm over its announcement last week that it will scan users' phones, tablets and computers for millions of illegal pictures. While Google, Microsoft and other technology platforms check uploaded photos or emailed attachments against a database of identifiers provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other clearing houses, security experts faulted Apple's plan as more invasive.

  • Google to let parents delete online photos of their children

    Parents will be able to ask Google to delete photographs of their children under new policies being brought in by the tech giant after criticism that it is failing to protect young people online.

  • Crypto Coin Listings Exploded in 2021

    Data aggregators have listed more than 2,000 new crypto assets in the first half of 2021.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – August 9th, 2021

    After last week’s solid gains, Bitcoin and Ethereum would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support further upside. Returning to early Monday’s highs will be a must to prevent an extended sell-off…

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Hold onto $45,000 Would Bring $47,000 Levels into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $47,000 levels to bring $50,000 back into play.

  • TIC: Meet the Team Bringing Cellular and Internet Service to Indigenous Communities in Rural Mexico

    Now that the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge 2021 winners have been officially announced, we are excited for you to learn more about each winning team and the story behind each innovation. Th...

  • New Rugged Handset Could Be A Game Changer For Siyata Mobile

    First responders deserve better. Their traditional land mobile radio (LMR) setups are clunky, offer only low data speeds, and have limited coverage with dead zones that often slow down response times. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA/SYTAW), with its push-to-talk over cellular (PoC), is providing next-generation solutions. It’s a generational change, and it’s happening right now. LMR in-vehicle and handheld and two-way radios connect on any one of nearly 10,000 different LMR networks in the U.S., mos

  • Anova's Nano sous-vide cooker drops to $99 at Amazon and Best Buy

    Save big on Anova's Precision Cooker Nano at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can get it for $99.

  • AMC Will Start Accepting Bitcoin For U.S. Tickets, Concessions This Year

    AMC Entertainments has announced that it would start accepting Bitcoin as payments for tickets and concessions by the end of the year.

  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When is the launch event, how to watch, and what could be announced?

    Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will be revealed at the launch event tomorrow

  • Google restricts ad targeting of under-18s

    Alphabet Inc's Google is blocking ad targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18, the company said on Tuesday. It also said it would turn off its "location history" feature, which tracks location data, for users under 18 globally. It will further expand the types of age-sensitive ad categories that are blocked for users up to 18 and will turn on safe searching filters for users up to that age.

  • What is Pegasus? A cybersecurity expert explains how the spyware invades phones and what it does when it gets in

    A woman holds a phone in front of the office of NSO Group, which makes a tool that can see and hear everything a phone is used for. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesEnd-to-end encryption is technology that scrambles messages on your phone and unscrambles them only on the recipients’ phones, which means anyone who intercepts the messages in between can’t read them. Dropbox, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Yahoo are among the companies whose apps and services use end-to-end encryption. This

  • Zillow vs. Trulia: Knowing the Differences

    Zillow and Trulia are two of the leading real estate databases, offering property and rental listings, and connect consumers to listing agents. While the two share some similarities, they have key differences that set them apart.

  • Leak suggests the next iPhone will have an always-on display

    Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has corroborated several leaks already published across the last year.

  • Liberty Defense Announces Collaboration with Micro-X

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company is pleased to announce that it has signed a technical and marketing collaboration agreement with Micro-X Inc, the US subsidiary of Micro-X Ltd. (ASX:MX1) to explore a combined technology offering with Liberty's HEXWAVE walk-through screening portal for enhanced people and passenger screening in aviation or commercial security

  • Parallels 17 promises better M1 Mac performance and Windows 11 support

    Parallels, the company best know for its virtualization software that lets you run Windows and Linux directly on your Mac, has had a busy year. In addition to building a version of Parallels that can run on Chrome OS for the first time, the company also had to figure out how to quickly make its software work with the new, ARM-based M1 Macs that arrived last fall. Now, Parallels Desktop 17 is being released with improved performance on M1 Macs, as well as full support for the upcoming macOS Monterey and Windows 11 operating systems.

  • Bitcoin Tests Resistance At $44,000

    Bitcoin has finally managed to settle above the major resistance area at $40,000 – $42,000.