U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,517.63
    +31.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,429.14
    +170.53 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,127.55
    +105.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.77
    +7.93 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.83
    +0.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.42 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3320
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,836.98
    +2,559.23 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,476.94
    +13.58 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Google introduces Pixel Pass, an all-in-one subscription combining phones and premium services

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Alongside the launch of the new Google Pixel 6 smartphones, the company also introduced a new way to purchase them: Pixel Pass. This all-in-one subscription service allows consumers to purchase a Pixel phone for a low monthly price, rather than paying for it all upfront. The service is available $45 per month for the Pixel 6 and $55 per month for the Pixel 6 Pro -- but it doesn't just provide access to the phones themselves. Also included with the subscription are Google's services, like storage, music, YouTube Premium, and free apps and games.

Specifically, subscribers will have access to ad-free YouTube, aka YouTube Premium, typically $11.99 per month. This includes YouTube Music Premium, the company's answer to Spotify and Apple Music, and its replacement for Google Play Music, which was wound down.

Pixel Pass subscribers will also get 200 GB of cloud storage with Google One, Google Store discounts, and Google Play Pass -- the otherwise $4.99 USD per month or $29.99 per year subscription, which offers a free selection of apps and games without in-app purchase or ads, similar to Apple Arcade.

The subscription additionally includes insurance, with Preferred Care coverage for hassle-free repairs and "life's little accidents," says Google. This is Google's version of something like AppleCare for Apple devices.

The Pixel devices that ship with Pixel Pass are unlocked so they work with all major carriers.

Consumers can buy the service through the Google Store or with a phone plan on Google Fi, the company's own cell service, Google says.

By paying for Pixel Pass as a subscription, device owners would save up to $294 over the course of two years, Google notes. But if they purchase through Google Fi, you'll also save an additional $4 off your monthly Fi plan, equalling $414 in savings over the two years.

The subscription is designed for regular updaters who like to always carry the latest devices, but also want access to premium services. It's clearly aimed to be the Google alternative to Apple's own iPhone subscription plan, via the iPhone Upgrade Program. But while Apple offers its own set of subscription services separately through its newer Apple One subscription plans, the Pixel Pass bundles them in.

The new Pixel Pass with Pixel 6 is available for pre-order today in the U.S. starting at $45 per month on the Google Store or via Google Fi.

Google Pixel Event 2021 on TechCrunch
Google Pixel Event 2021 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Two PE teachers arrested in Vero Beach shooting

    Two PE teachers arrested in Vero Beach shooting

  • Why Energous Shares Are Soaring Today

    Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company's active energy harvesting transmitter technology was granted U.S. Federal Communications Commission approval for unlimited distance over-the-air wireless charging. Energous' active energy harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of internet of things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more.

  • Biggest takeaways of Apple's M1 Pro, M1 Max chips and third-generation AirPods

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down Apple’s latest product releases.&nbsp;

  • Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday announced the newest iteration of its smartphone - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - which will be powered by the company's first chip called Tensor. The tech giant also launched Pixel Pass, a subscription service starting at $45 per month for U.S. customers that will include the Pixel 6 and access to the premium versions of YouTube and YouTube Music. Pricing for the Pixel 6 will start at $599.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 19th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a day in the red.

  • Apple unveils new AirPods and MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and Max chips

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down Apple’s new product updates.

  • Comcast Launches XClass TV, Its First TV Sets in the U.S., Taking Streaming Platform Direct-to-Consumer

    Comcast is going direct-to-consumer — offering streaming TV services to consumers across the U.S., including outside its traditional service areas — with XClass TV, a new line of smart television sets built for streaming. For the first time, Comcast’s streaming-entertainment platform will be available to consumers across the U.S., without an Xfinity subscription. The cable […]

  • Apple’s $19 Screen-Cleaning Cloth Sets High Bar for Brand Extras

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s biggest debut on Monday was undoubtedly its MacBook Pro overhaul, but the company also unveiled a polishing cloth with its signature logo debossed in one corner. Price tag? $19.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Conf

  • Apple Dodges Widespread Parts Shortage With New Mac and AirPods Launches

    Ongoing industrywide concerns about chip shortages and manufacturing capacity don't seem to be hampering the company's ability to roll out new products.

  • Oracle's NetSuite adds banking features to its software; HSBC is first partner

    Oracle Corp's NetSuite on Tuesday said it will put automated banking features into its accounting software for businesses, with HSBC Holdings Plc as its first partner to automatically send and receive money and reconcile accounts. Oracle NetSuite sells cloud-based software to mid-sized businesses to track their financials. Oracle NetSuite on Tuesday said it has used artificial intelligence and partnerships with banks to automate those processes.

  • Microsoft’s former Xbox chief wasn’t sure if the first console would ‘see the light of day’

    Microsoft's former Xbox chief Robbie Bach says he wasn't sure the original Xbox would ever be released.

  • Apple to sell fewer iPhones as chip crisis bites, J.P.Morgan says

    The brokerage trimmed its iPhone revenue estimate to $63 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which would be a yearly fall of nearly 4%, analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a note to clients. Last week, Needham said it expected iPhone 13 shipments to total 80 million units in the first quarter and cut its estimates for the holiday quarter by 10 million units citing supply chain issues including the chip shortage.

  • Alibaba unveils custom ARM-based server chip for cloud computing data centers

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it has developed a processor that will be used to power servers in its data centers. The development marks the latest foray into semiconductors for the company, mirroring moves from other global cloud computing players while also dovetailing with Chinese government's priorities to boost the nation's chip sector. Developed by Alibaba's in-house semiconductor unit T-Head, the chip — the Yitian 710 — is based on architecture from UK-based Arm Ltd, and will not be available for commercial use outside of Alibaba.

  • Bitcoin price – live: Crypto expert makes ‘parabolic’ prediction as BTC nears all-time high

    All the latest cryptocurrency news, updates and analysis

  • PlayStation 5 Breaks Nintendo's 33-Month Streak: What It Could Mean For Video Game Stocks

    The video game console market has been a three-way race for many years. One player has dominated the list for the last three years until a long streak was broken in September. Here are the details. What Happened: After 33 months as the top-selling video game console in the U.S., the Nintendo Switch has lost its streak. In the month of September, the Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 was the bestselling video game console. The strong month for Sony’s console knocks the Nintendo Co (OTC

  • Greater Demand for Cybersecurity, Including Identity & Access Management Software Solutions, Could be Boosting These Stocks

    Photo by Yiorgos Ntrahas on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. As the world becomes increasingly digitized, cybersecurity threats simultaneously mount. The COVID-19 pandemic and a push towards remote work have intensified the threats of data leaks, breaches, ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity concerns. It seems as if cybersecurity attacks are everywhere nowaday

  • Tesco launches Amazon Go style 'just walk out' store

    The new format, which is known as 'GetGo' is being tested in London's High Holborn and will allow customers to pay for items without scanning a product or using a checkout.

  • Google launches Pixel 6 and 6 Pro flagship phones with better AI, Android 12, and an iconic camera bump

    The new phones prioritise on-device machine learning - in Google Assistant, its cameras, and its translation functions

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 19th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a Bitcoin return to $63,000 levels would signal a broad-based crypto rally.