U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,110.75
    -12.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,891.00
    -105.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,178.00
    -34.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.40
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.01
    -0.48 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.90
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    28.23
    -0.11 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +1.62 (+8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4195
    +0.0008 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9480
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,275.98
    -1,179.39 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.80
    -38.35 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,866.68
    -540.16 (-1.90%)
     

Google wants to make shopping easier in Photos and Chrome

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Shopping functionality might not be what most people think of when they visit Google, but it's a big part of its business. And that was on display at I/O 2021, with the company devoting a segment of the two-hour event to features that will enhance the shopping experience across its products. In Photos, for example, Google has added a new "Search inside screenshot" Lens prompt. So say you save a photo of Steph Curry, Google Lens will try to find products that match the ones pictured in that image. 

In Chrome, meanwhile, Google has added a feature to help you keep track of your pending purchases. Shortly after opening a new tab, you'll see all your open carts in the middle of the page. So if you're in the process of buying something but get distracted, Chrome will be there to remind you you didn't complete a purchase. Pushy yes, but probably not as obnoxious as those emails you get when you abandon a cart.    

Google is also expanding its partnership with Shopify. Moving forward, the company plans to make it easier for Shopify merchants, all 1.7 million of them and counting, to feature their products across Google products like Search, YouTube and more. Lastly, the company will soon let you link your favorite loyalty programs from retailers like Sephora to your Google account. The company will use this information to highlight your best purchase options. 

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon extends ban on police use of its facial recognition software

    Reuters reports that 'until further notice' Amazon will continue to bar police departments from using its Rekognition platform

  • Google is simplifying how developers build Android for Cars apps

    There’s a simpler way to make apps work on both Android Auto and Android Automotive.

  • Google explains how it will run on completely carbon-free energy by 2030

    CEO Sundar Pichai called the ambitious goal a 'moonshot.'

  • Google is building a more racially inclusive Android camera

    Today at Google I/O, Android VP Sameer Samat revealed that Google is also working to make its Android camera more inclusive, with support for a variety of darker skin tones and different types of hair.

  • Google Chrome now helps you change compromised passwords

    Google Chrome now has a feature that guide you through the process of changing compromised passwords across the web.

  • Google plans to build a commercial quantum computer by 2029

    The company has a new quantum AI campus in Santa Barbara.

  • The first Android 12 public beta is available today, here's what's new

    After three developer previews, the first Android 12 public beta is available to download today.

  • Google's latest AI tool claims to identify common skin conditions

    Google previewed a new AI-powered tool that helps anyone with a smartphone get more information about skin, hair and nail conditions.

  • Google’s Project Starline is a ‘magic window’ for 3D telepresence

    Google's Project Starline uses a combination of specialized hardware and computer vision technology to create a “magic window” for immersive video chat without a headset.

  • President Biden reveals Ford's electric F-150 a day early in factory speech

    The US President delivered remarks with the F-150 Lightning creepin' over his shoulder.

  • Starbucks, Target, Trader Joe's are dropping mask rules. Why California is stopping them for now

    California doesn't plan to adopt the CDC's masking guidelines until June 15 — the target date for reopening the full economy.

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. For the year, total bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.

  • Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Lower on Inflation Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks on Wednesday are set to track U.S. declines as concern about faster inflation shadows the economic recovery from the pandemic. A dollar gauge was near the lowest level this year.Futures slipped in Japan and Australia after key U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower and large technology stocks like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. erased gains. U.S. futures dipped. A slide in crude on the possibility of more supply from Iran hurt energy stocks. Treasury yields dipped. Markets are closed Wednesday in Hong Kong and South Korea for holidays.Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May. Investors have been whipsawed by concerns about accelerating inflation amid elevated commodity prices, as well as a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Traders are awaiting the latest Federal Reserve minutes for clues on how policy makers view price pressures, and any hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus.In Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles. Covid-19 was in fourth place.“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. AT&T Inc. plunged the most in the S&P 500 after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 8:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 1.1%CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.92 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4217 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after falling 0.3%The euro was at $1.2222BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.64%Australia’s 10-year bond yield held at 1.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65.49 a barrelGold future were at $1,869.21 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • Huarong Bondholders May Face Significant Losses, NYT Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- China is planning an overhaul of China Huarong Asset Management Co. that would inflict “significant losses” on both domestic and foreign bondholders, according to a New York Times report.Beijing is still in the early stages of the plan, the New York Times said on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. A timetable for a full overhaul has not yet been set, the report said, and the government is likely to inject some money into a reorganized company.Representatives for China Huarong didn’t immediately reply to a Bloomberg request for comment on the New York Times report.Investors are scrutinizing China Huarong’s local bonds after some notes dropped to record lows in recent days. A bearish shift in sentiment among domestic investors could prompt another selloff in the offshore bonds. Speculation about a potential debt restructuring has swirled since early April after Huarong missed a deadline to report 2020 results.The bad-debt manager has become a closely watched proxy for China’s willingness to backstop government-owned borrowers amid a record wave of corporate defaults. Investors have grown concerned about Huarong’s financial health -- and its level of support from Beijing -- after an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January.The firm’s dollar bonds extended the past week’s declines Tuesday, with the 5.5% bond due 2025 dropping 3.3 cents on the dollar to 70.8 cents and its 4.5% perpetual note sliding 3.7 cents to 59 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.While Huarong’s dollar bonds were already pricing in the possibility of losses -- an offshore note maturing Thursday is indicated at about 95 cents on the dollar -- the yuan notes have remained far more resilient. In the domestic market where there is little liquidity, most local bonds are still indicated at about par.Chinese authorities have largely refrained from publicly commenting on China Huarong, with a drip-feed of media reports instead offering investors a range of potential outcomes for the company’s future and the level of state support. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News this week that China Huarong has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August.The firm used a loan given by a state-owned bank to repay an offshore bond maturing late April, Bloomberg News reported at the time.(Updates market prices in the 6th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • I share custody with my ex-wife 50-50, but our daughters live with me 24/7 due to her boyfriend’s addiction issues. What happens to the child tax credit?

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

  • Klarna’s CEO says the company outgrew its New York office before it could use it

    The US will be the Swedish powerhouse's biggest market in a matter of months.