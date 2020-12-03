Google is shutting down Poly, its 3D model sharing service

U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google is showing again that you rely on its products at your peril. The search giant announced that it’s shutting down Poly, its 3D object library and platform that arrived in 2017 aimed primarily and VR and AR creators. The service will end on June 30, 2021, so you’ll need to go here to download any models before then. All uploads will cease on April 30, 2021.

Poly was designed to help developers create low-poly VR objects, while hosting a library of assets that could be used in VR games and experiences. It offered an easier way to create assets than tools like Google’s Tilt Brush or advanced 3D creation apps from Autodesk, Blender and others.

The move isn’t exactly a shocker, as Google recently stopped selling its Daydream VR headsets and shut down its Spotlight Stories VR studio along with the Daydream Play Movies and TV app. It wound down its Jump VR platform in 2019, as well.

As Upload VR points out, Sketchfab is still a good option for VR creators, and in the wake of Poly closing, the company tweeted that it “just became profitable, so we are here to stay” — in contrast of Google’s ephemeral products. The company also noted that “everything you share becomes VR/AR ready.” Other sites with 3D content that can be used in VR/AR apps include TurboSquid and CGTrader, among many others.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Comes the 'Pent-Up Demand' Bull Market

    The great news about the pent-up demand rally? While these stocks have been creeping up they are now going to explode higher.

  • I moved out of California in retirement — but it wasn’t because of taxes

    Whenever we mention to people that we moved from California to Reno, Nev., they all say it makes sense because we get to avoid the high state income tax in California. California has a reputation for high taxes. California is shown in the darkest color.

  • 20 electric vehicle stocks besides Tesla and Nio that analysts expect to rise the most over the next year

    Analysts favor companies that supply EV manufacturers or develop technology to support infrastructure and autonomous driving.

  • Column: Canceling student debt should be a slam dunk. Here's why

    There should be nothing controversial about canceling student debt

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Bloom in 2021

    We all want to be rid of the coronavirus, of course – and when it fades, the general economy is expected to bounce back. Getting to specifics, Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub sees economic momentum moderating post-pandemic, and sets a one-year target for the S&P 500 of 4,050, or 10.5% above current levels.Considering what investors can expect, Golub writes, “As we look toward 2022, the virus will be a fading memory, the economy robust, but decelerating, the yield curve steeper and volatility lower, and the rotation into cyclical largely behind us.”In the meantime, investors want to know where to put their money now – which means Wall Street’s analysts are also busy finding the stocks that are primed for gains in the next 12 months. Using TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on three stocks that combine a Strong Buy consensus rating with a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score -- a single-digit amalgamated score based on the collated data from TipRanks. These are stocks that have impressed the analysts – and show strong signs of near- to mid-term gains based on the data analysis algorithms.Nomad Foods (NOMD)We'll start in the food industry, the basic necessity we cannot do without. Nomad Foods is a UK-based distributor in the frozen foods niche, which has become a vital part of the modern food chain. Frozen foods offer variety, freshness, and relatively easy storage – all of which has brought Nomad over $2.4 billion in annual revenues.The COVID crisis prompted the public to eat at home more, and that was good for the grocery industry generally and frozen foods specifically. The company’s Q3 earnings, at 35 cents per share, are up 25% from one year ago. The company posted 576 million Euros (US$685 million) on the top line, implying a 12% yoy growth. Writing from BTIG, 5-star analyst Peter Saleh says, “[We] believe the company will continue to build on its lead in Western Europe's frozen food market. We expect recent lock downs could fuel a resurgence in organic sales growth as it did in 2Q20 and to a lesser extent in 3Q20. Looking ahead, we expect the company to lean into its plant-based offering to attract new customers while investing in marketing initiatives to retain customers that it gained during the pandemic.”Saleh rates NOMD a Buy, and sets a $30 price target to indicate his belief in a 26% upside for the next year. (To watch Saleh’s track record, click here)Overall, Nomad has 6 recent reviews, breaking down in a 5-to-1 split of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $28.33, for a 19% one-year upside from the current share price of $23.84. (See NOMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Rackspace Technology (RXT)Rackspace Technology is a cloud computing company out of Texas, offering data management and data security, across applications and at any scale. Rackspace’s customer base is global, and the company has offices in Australia, Singapore, India, Germany, and the UK.This cloud-tech innovator is newcomer in the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past August. The company sold 33.5 million shares at $21 each, the low end of the target range, and has been volatile since.The third quarter results were somewhat mixed for RXT. The company reported a 13% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $682 million, with a quarterly record of $315 million in bookings – an impressive 64% yoy gain. Net income, however, registered a 54-cent per share loss. That loss came even as Core Revenue – Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform combined – gained 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.Analysts are willing, for now, to forgive Rackspace’s slightly shaky entry into the stock markets. Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, 5-star analyst Bryan Keane notes the company’s strong Core Revenue performance and adds, “…RXT delivered continued broad-based bookings momentum and further expansion of the pipeline (exceeding its sales target into Oct). As a result, RXT raised FY20 core pro-forma revenue growth guidance by ~50bps to ~14-15% implying an estimated ~2ppts of pro-forma organic growth acceleration at the mid-point into 4Q20 which we believe could have modest potential for upside based on recent bookings and retention trends.”To this end, Keane rates RXT a Buy, and his $26 price target implies a solid 45% one-year upside. (To watch Keane’s track record, click here)The Deutsche Bank view is in-line with Wall Street here; the analyst consensus on RXT is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 5 positive reviews. The stock is selling for $17.85 and its $28 average price target suggests it has a 57% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See RXT stock analysis on TipRanks)EQT Corporation (EQT)Last but not least is EQT Corporation, an energy player in the natural gas market. In fact, it’s the largest natural gas producer in the US, with operations in the Appalachian Basin in the states of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company holds lease and exploration rights more than 1 million acres, and has nearly 20 trillion cubic feet in proven reserves.Unfortunately, low energy prices have taken a toll here. Except for 1Q20, EQT has been posting net losses since the second quarter of last year. The most recent report, for Q3 2020, showed a net EPS loss of 15 cents per share. While the loss was less than expected by the analysts, it was deeper than the year-ago quarter.Despite the recurring quarterly losses, EQT shares are up an impressive 34% so far this year – and there are still 5 weeks left. The gains have completely erased losses taken at the start of the corona crisis, and reflect investor confidence in the gas industry as a vital utility. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Tom Hughes who wrote, "While northeast gas differentials continue to struggle in the shoulder season and weighed on 4Q20 guidance for realizations ahead of a potentially bullish backdrop for the commodity in 2021, EQT’s solid operational update for 3Q20 should help buoy investor confidence that the operational improvements at EQT since Mr. Rice and his team took over last year still have momentum.""EQT continues to work on its operating and financial metrics ahead of what should hopefully be a constructive macro environment," the analyst concluded.Accordingly, Hughes rates EQT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $21. This represents a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)EQT is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, this one based on 6 positive reviews. The stock is trading now for $14.49, and its $19.25 average price target suggests ~33% one-year upside potential. (See EQT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • US Congress Clears Bill That Threatens To Delist Chinese Titans Like Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Nio Over Audit Compliance

    The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously approved legislation that would allow for the delisting of Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) unless they meet audit standards in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.What Happened: The legislation passed the Senate with bipartisan support in May and will next go to the desk of the outgoing President Donald Trump, who is widely expected to sign it into law.Chinese companies along with their auditors will have three years from the passage of the law to be compliant with the U.S. bill's provisions before delisting is carried out.While companies from China have raised capital in the U.S., the East Asian country does not allow U.S. regulators to verify the audits of such firms, as per the Journal."Without this bill, the Chinese have been just stonewalling us, and we certainly shouldn't make it easier for a Chinese company to get American capital than an American company," said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), a sponsor of the legislation.Why It Matters: If Chinese companies such as JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD), and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) do exit U.S. markets it could hurt both the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ), which collect fees for listing from the companies and benefit from trading volumes, the Journal noted.Electric vehicle companies such as Nio, Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) will also have to comply with the provisions of the bill. A Nio spokesperson told Barron's that the company was aware of the situation and has become compliant over the past few months. Chinese officials have voiced criticism of the bill, claiming it would harm the capital markets, the Journal reported separately. Price Action: On Wednesday, Alibaba shares closed 1.02% lower at $261.32, JD.Com shares closed 1.15% lower at $84.38, and Li Auto shares closed 0.32% lower at $34.75. On the same day, Nio shares rose 5.78% higher at $47.98, Xpeng shares rose 7.38% at $56 and Pinduoduo shares closed 5.51% higher at $144.06.Photo courtesy: The Pop Culture Geek Network via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Apple Names 15 Best iPhone, iPad Apps Of 2020 — Helpfulness In Pandemic Takes Center Stage * Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets UK Approval For Emergency Use(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fastest-Growing Companies: 27 Stocks Expecting Up To 711% EPS Growth In 2020

    Covid has disrupted the global economy, but ZM, AMZN, NVDA and AMD stocks are among 24 fastest-growing companies expecting up to 711% EPS growth in 2020.

  • House Passes China Delisting Bill, Sending to Trump for Approval. What That Means for Investors.

    The bill could set the stage for delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they don’t comply with audit rules.

  • Oil prices edge lower as OPEC+ decision looms on fate of production cuts

    Oil futures drfit lower Thursday, ahead of a meeting of major producers that appeared to be headed toward an agreement that would allow production to rise modestly beginning early next month in a gradual relaxation of existing production curbs.

  • Billionaire Jim Simons Places Bet on 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    A rising tide lifts all boats, as President John Kennedy said, and we’re seeing it now on Wall Street, as both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are near record high levels. The gains are broad-based and real, and reflect a growing optimism now that the election is behind us and a COVID-19 vaccine is in sight.So let’s look back, all the way to 1973, when economist Burton Malkiel told us that “a blindfolded monkey throwing darts at a newspaper’s financial pages could select a portfolio that would do just as well as one carefully selected by the experts.” He was pointing out the effect of random forces on a large enough sample – and the stock market, with over 7,000 publicly traded equities, and even more thousands of active traders working daily, is definitely a large enough sample.But that was before mathematician and code-breaker Jim Simons taught us all how to crunch the numbers. Simons recognized that people are not monkeys – and so have access to information that transcends random effects. He invented quantitative trading, and changed the investment landscape forever.And back in the present, Simons revealed in his most recent 13F filings three new stock positions that bear a closer look. These are buy-rated stocks that boast at least a 5% dividend yield and go up from there. We used TipRanks database to find out what else makes these picks so compelling.Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)First up is Plains GP, an oil and gas midstream holding company. Plains controls assets in the oil and gas transport sector, where it moves the hydrocarbons from the well head production sites to the refineries, storage tank farms, and transport facilities. The company assets include nearly 19,000 miles of pipelines, 8,000 crude oil railroad tankers, nearly 2,500 trucks and tractor-trailers, and, on the rivers, 20 transport tugs and 50 barges. These assets move oil and gas into and out of 148 million barrels worth of storage capacity.PAGP took a hard hit earlier this year from declines in the price of both oil and gas, and from reduced demand during the pandemic-inspired economic shutdowns. By Q2, revenue was down by more than half, to $3.23 billion. The Q3 top line shows the beginning of a recovery, with revenues coming in at $5.83 billion. Q3 EPS was flat sequentially, at 9 cents.The company’s stock price, as might be expected from the financial performance, has failed to gain much traction since it fell last winter at the start of the corona crisis. Shares in PAGP are down 52% so far this year.The low share price, however, presents investors with an opportunity. Clearly, Jim Simons would agree. His fund staked a position in PAGP by buying 1,045,521 shares of the stock. The holding is worth $8.44 million at the current share price.Plains GP has kept up its commitment to the dividend. The company cut the payment from 36 cents per share to 18 cents for the April payment, but has kept it at that level since then. The cut kept the yield from exploding as share price fell, and kept the payment affordable at current income levels. The current payment annualizes to 72 cents per common share, and gives a yield of 8.3%.Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins likes Plains for its ability to generate cash. He writes, “PAGP's cash flow profile has actually improved this year. While 2021 will see more headwinds to EBITDA than 2020, lower capex and cost-cutting measures implemented since the pandemic still drive an FCF inflection. We now model Plains generating an all-in FCF surplus [...] We continue to believe the partnership’s outlook is much better than recent investor sentiment in the stock."In line with these comments, Jenkins rates PAGP a Buy. His $9 price target suggests it has room to grow ~10% from current levels. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here)Overall, there are three recent reviews of PAGP on record, and all are Buys – making the analyst consensus here a unanimous Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $8.17, and its $10 average price target implies a one-year upside of 22%. (See PAGP stock analysis on TipRanks)Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)Next up, Granite Point Mortgage Trust, is a mortgage loan company serving a US customer base. The company invests in senior floating-rate commercial mortgages, as well as originating and managing such loans. The company’s portfolio is valued at more than $1.8 billion.GPMT is showing some solid messages in recent financial performance. The company beat the forecasts on earnings, reporting 27 cents per share against a 20-cent estimate, for a 35% beat. Revenues were up year-over-year, and the company finished the quarter with over $353 million in cash and cash equivalents.That foundation allowed GPMT to keep its dividend, although the company did adjust the payment to 20 cents per common share. At that rate, it annualizes to 80 cents and yields a hefty 8.3%. This compares favorably to financial sector peers – and is more than 4x higher than the average dividend found among S&P listed companies. Granite Point is another of Jim Simons’ new positions. The quant billionaire bought up 155,800 shares of this real estate investment trust (REIT), for a stake that’s now worth $1.48 million. Stephen Laws, covering this stock for Raymond James, sees GPMT as a potential winner for dividend investors. He writes, “We expect net interest income to continue to benefit from LIBOR loans in floors, and are increasing our core earnings estimates to reflect this. While GPMT reinstated the quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, the company still has roughly $29 million of undistributed taxable income at September 30. Given this, we anticipate a special dividend of $0.40 per share to be declared prior to year-end.”The 5-star analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $11 price target implies 16% growth over the next months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This is another stock with a unanimous analyst rating – although the two recent Buys make the consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target matches Laws’, at $11, and indicates a 16% upside from the current trading price of $9.60. (See GPMT stock analysis on TipRanks)Phillips 66 (PSX)Last on our list of Simons’ new purchases is Phillips 66, the oil and gas giant. With over $107 billion in annual revenues, and more than $58 billion in total assets, Phillips 66 is deeply involved in oil production, refining, and marketing. The company also has a large presence in the petrochemical industry.The low prices, economic shutdowns, and unpredictable demand have put pressure on PSX’s share price this year, and the stock has only partly rebounded from last winter’s swoon. PSX is down 40% year-to-date, but it’s up 54% from its late-March trough.In the third quarter, Phillips 66 saw an EPS loss of 1 cent – but that was far better than the 80-cent lost which had been forecast. Revenues for the quarter came in at $15.93 billion, up 45% from the previous quarter.The company pays out 90 cents per common share, and has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable payment with occasional increases. The annualized payment of $3.60 gives a yield of 5.4%, well above the utility sector average yield of 3.3%.Simons, for his part, was impressed enough by this stock to purchase 120,800 shares. That’s a holding now worth $7.47 million.In his note on PSX, Scotiabank’s Paul Cheng notes several key points, including some that may seem counterintuitive. “Passing of Election Day may actually trigger new buying in the group even with a Biden win. Contrary to the widespread belief, the sector has historically outperformed the general market in the first year of a new Democrat Administration… Cyclical sectors could be in demand again as investors re-focus their attention from the election to vaccine availability,” Cheng opined. The analyst added, "...relative to other refiners, PSX should benefit more from a rising oil price environment given their large chemical and NGL operations."To this end, Cheng rates PSX an Outperform (i.e. Buy). He sets a $79 price target, indicating an upside potential of 25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here)All in all, Phillips 66 get a broad-based thumbs-up from Wall Street – as clear from the 11 Buy ratings on the stock, giving it a Strong Buy analyst consensus. (See PSX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These 3 EV Entrepreneurs Are Getting Richer Faster Than Elon Musk This Year

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has added more than $111 billion to his fortune so far this year, emerging as the second-richest person in the world, but the wealth gained by others in the electric vehicle industry has been far greater.What Happened: Musk is worth $139 billion, after adding 403% wealth this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index -- but many of his Chinese peers have outpaced him in terms of getting richer.The wealth of William Li, founder of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), grew the most among the world's 500 wealthiest people. Li grew 1159% richer, adding $6.82 billion to his coffers, which swelled to $7.41 billion overall, as per Bloomberg. Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) Chairman He Xiaopeng got wealthier by 643% this year as his net worth grew to $9.8 billion.Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) CEO Li Xiang, worth $6 billion, saw his wealth rise 616%, while Wang Chuan-Fu, chairman of BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) grew richer by 236% and is worth $14.1 billion.Why It Matters: Shares of Nio are up 1,093.53% on a year-to-date basis, while those of Tesla have risen 580%. Musk's Chinese rivals are unfazed by Tesla's plans to launch a low-priced EV and have likened the automaker to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in its early days, suggesting that the Musk-led company will lead to the growth of the overall market.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.7% lower at $568.82 on Wednesday and gained 2.48% to $582.93.Related Links: Will Tesla Or Nio Stock Grow More By 2025?Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Photo by Haddad Media on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Gets Goldman Sachs Upgrade With 0 Price Target * Elon Musk Says Tesla Open To Merger With Legacy Automakers But Won't Attempt Hostile Takeover(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped by 4% on Wednesday morning after Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he is shorting Tesla's stock.The Big Tesla Short: Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.Back in September, Burry tweeted about Tesla's lofty valuation and said the company relies on regulatory credit sales rather than auto sales to turn a profit.On Tuesday, Burry confirmed on Twitter that he is also putting his money where his mouth is."So, @elonmusk, yes, I'm short $TSLA, but some free advice for a good guy....Seriously, issue 25-50% of your shares at the current ridiculous price. That's not dilution. You'd be cementing permanence and untold optionality. If there are buyers, sell that TeslaSouffle," Burry tweeted Tuesday night.Related Link: Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This WeekMusk's Warnings: The souffle mention was a reference to a warning Musk issued this week to Tesla employees that Tesla's stock price "will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer" if Tesla doesn't reach the profitability Wall Street has already priced into the stock.Musk himself famously tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" back on May 1. Tesla's stock price has roughly quadrupled in the seven months since that warning.Benzinga's Take: Tesla's market cap has grown to be nearly the size of the entire legacy auto market despite the fact that Tesla represents only a small fraction of global auto sales, so it's understandable why short sellers like Burry see an opportunity.Burry is certainly not alone given that Tesla is the most-shorted stock in the world with total short interest of more than $22 billion, according to S3 Partners.Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Nikola Short Sellers Up 4M Following Reworked GM Deal * Citron Shorts Palantir, Calls Stock A 'Full Casino'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Zscaler, Okta, and Splunk Earnings Carry a Warning for Investors

    Momentum builds on possible stimulus deal breakthrough, CDC director warns of “most difficult time” in public health history, House approves bill restricting Chinese companies listed in the U.S., and other news to start your day.

  • Snowflake Reported Huge Revenue Growth in Its First Quarterly Report. Here’s Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Snowflake shares are sagging in late trading Wednesday after the cloud-based data warehouse firm posted mixed results in its first earnings report as a public company. Expectations for the company have been sky high, leaving the stock vulnerable to a bout of profit-taking, which seems to be what’s unfolding in the wake of today’s earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, Snowflake posted total revenue of $159.6 million, up 119% from a year ago, with product revenue of $148.5 million, up 115%.

  • Vanguard Loses $590 Million Stock Mandate From Taiwan Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc. lost a mandate to run at least $590 million in Taiwan government pension and insurance assets due to weak performance, dealing a further blow to the world’s second-largest money manager as it reshuffles its Asian operations.Assets managed by Vanguard under an Asia-Pacific mixed index mandate was redeemed prematurely due to long-term under-performance and “unusual moves” in Asia, according to the Bureau of Labor Funds’ October updates posted on Dec. 1. The Vanguard funds returned about 13% since inception in August 2016, about half the benchmark’s 26% gain, according to the previous month’s statement.Vanguard has been overhauling its Asia strategy, pulling out of Hong Kong and Japan to focus on individual investors in faster-growing markets. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based firm also returned about $21 billion in managed assets to Chinese government clients, Bloomberg reported in October, handing a potential windfall to competitors including BlackRock Inc.Vanguard declined to comment in an email. The labor funds bureau declined to elaborate beyond the statement.With the ouster of Vanguard, New York-based BlackRock is now the main manager for Taiwan’s Asia-Pacific stock mandate, according to the update. It oversaw more than $700 million as of Oct. 31, with four-year returns roughly matching the benchmark’s rise, according to the statements.Vanguard is falling behind larger rival BlackRock in China as money managers look to take advantage of the government’s financial opening. While it now has an investment advisory joint venture, Vanguard has yet to apply for a key mutual fund management license, based on filings with China regulators. BlackRock won its license in August, and has been granted permission for a wealth-management joint venture.(Adds China business in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kroger's stock falls after profit rises above expectations, but sales miss

    Shares of Kroger Co. dropped 4.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the supermarket chain reported a fiscal third-quarter profit that rose above expectations, but sales that came up short. For the quarter to Nov. 7, net income rose to $631 million, or 80 cents a share, from $263 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 71 cents from 47 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 67 cents. Sales rose 6.3% to $29.72 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $29.97 billion, while same-store sales growth of 10.9% missed expectations of a 9.3% rise. Kroger said it repurchased $304 million worth of its stock during the quarter. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.30 to $3.35, compared with the FactSet consensus of $3.30, and expects same-store sales to rise about 14.0%, compared with expectations of 12.5% growth. Kroger's stock has lost 10.6% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%.

  • Carnival Chairman Micky Arison Sold a Boatload of Stock

    Carnival stock has surged in the last month, and Chairman Micky Arison sold nearly $103 million in shares of the cruise giant.

  • The 6 Best CRISPR Stocks to Buy Today

    Gene-editing tech like CRISPR is the key to unlocking medical innovations. Mapping the human genome was the first step in unraveling the secrets of genetics, and today the pinnacle of that research is what's known as CRISPR technology. CRISPR is short for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, a fancy way of describing very precise genetic engineering that may be the key to curing a variety of genetic disorders.

  • Dow Jones Up 3,700 Points From October Low; Time To Sell These Hot Growth Stocks?

    Stocks today generally traded in a relatively tight band, yet the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a bullish reversal.

  • Novavax: Several Catalysts on the Horizon

    Other “coronavirus stocks” might be further ahead in the development of their respective Covid-19 vaccines, but investors obviously feel Novavax (NVAX) is set to continue punching above its weight. Over the past month, shares have surged by 69%, adding to 2020’s barely believable gains -- 3,053% to be exact. Investors’ positive sentiment is echoed by B Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani. The analyst still expects Novavax to have a meaningful role in the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and reiterates a Buy rating on the stock. Mamtani’s $223 price target remains, too, and suggests possible upside of 77% from current levels. (To watch Mamtani’s track record, click here)Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have reported outstanding results from their candidates’ respective late stage studies, and they are expected to be granted EUAs (emergency use authorization) shortly. Despite lagging behind the competition, Novavax’ Covid-19 vaccine candidate has also been making some good progress.NVX-CoV2373 is currently in a Phase 3 trial in the U.K. and a phase 2b study in South Africa, both of which are now fully enrolled. While the U.S. & Mexico Phase 3 has been delayed, it is expected to kick off “in the coming weeks.”All could serve as near-term catalysts, according to Mamtani.An interim data readout from the U.K. study could get an airing possibly this month. The 5-star analyst expects NVX-CoV2373 to “demonstrate best-in-class VE & reactogenicity profile, thereby making the case for pursuing licensure across several nations globally in 1Q.”While the U.S Phase 3 data will only be available sometime in 2021 (possibly 1H), the late stage study’s initiation could serve as an “incremental catalyst before YE20.”Novavax could also get an additional boost from other programs’ vaccine data which did not quite attain the same lofty heights as Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s offerings.“We anticipate incremental Ph. III mixed data updates noted with AZ as well as JNJ's single-dose JNJ-78436735 to possibly serve as tailwinds with NVAX's global supply scale-up efforts positioning it favorably to pick up significant demand share away particularly in 2022+ timeframe when demand wouldn't necessarily outpace supply in an effort to vaccinate several billions globally, likely on a recurring basis,” Mamtani summed up.Mamtani’s colleagues also anticipate further upside; Given the $179 average price target, the Street expects share gains of ~43% in the year ahead. The analyst consensus rates Novavax a Moderate Buy based on 3 Buys and 1 Sell. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.