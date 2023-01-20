U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.00
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,147.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,435.25
    +78.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.67
    +0.34 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    +6.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    +0.13 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0940
    +1.6950 (+1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,082.69
    +351.48 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.85
    +7.42 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.54
    +14.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Google isn't just afraid of competition from ChatGPT — the giant is scared ChatGPT will kill AI

Diamond Naga Siu
·4 min read

Happy nearly Lunar New Year's Eve, reader. I'm Diamond Naga Siu, and I'm excited to hop into the Year of the Rabbit. This New Year I'm reflecting on old traditions — I think a lot of new things benefit from the influence of the old and vice versa. A perfect example of this is the viral technology ChatGPT.

ChatGPT makes a lot of people nervous (here's everything you need to know about it, BTW). People more scholarly than I am are worried about cheating, plagiarism, and more issues.

But I'm fascinated by the idea of technology so advanced that it pushes us to low-tech methods. Maybe the future of school returns to pen and paper. Maybe it looks like an oral exam. Or maybe one day ChatGPT will just teach the class — that's probably part of Google's AI nightmare.

Before we get into that, we've got some breaking news this morning: Google has announced that it is laying off 12,000 staff.

We've got more on that below. But first, let's talk AI.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

OpenAI GPT3
OpenAI GPT3

OpenAI

1. ChatGPT has Google on high alert. It's not just that ChatGPT is offering serious competition to its search engine. It's that the technology represents everything Google was afraid artificial intelligence would become. If ChatGPT runs rampant, the search giant fears it could ruin AI adoption for everyone.

  • Since going viral, ChatGPT has demonstrated how generative AI can be user-friendly, practical, and productive. But it also comes with controversy: the possibility that it can be used for cheating, phishing, malware, and other bad behaviors.

  • The CEO behind ChatGPT, however, thinks people just need to adapt. He pointed to how schools now use calculators to augment math lessons. "This is a more extreme version of that, no doubt," he said in an interview with StrictlyVC, "but also the benefits of it are more extreme, as well."

  • My colleague Hasan Chowdhury breaks down how so-called generative AI — not just ChatGPT — could derail an entire sector of emerging technology.

Enter Google's nightmare: AI on the loose.

In other news:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talking
Google CEO Sundar Pichai talking

Brandon Wade/Reuters

2. Google is laying off 12,000 employees, or around 6% of its global workforce. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of parent company Alphabet, told staff in a memo that he took "full responsibility for the decisions that led us here." Read his message to employees here.

3. Amazon employees were laid off via email. Rather than having a face-to-face meeting, employees learned about their layoff through generic emails. "Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated," it read. Here's the full, impersonal message.

4. That Stings — Microsoft hosted an invite-only concert. Days before layoffs were announced, Microsoft executives reportedly rocked out at an invite-only Sting concert. The exclusive fete of around 50 people was held in Davos, Switzerland. More on the private party here.

5. In with the new CEO and out with the old at Netflix. Greg Peters was named the new co-CEO after Reed Hastings stepped down on Thursday. He's a longtime exec who led international expansion and Netflix's foray into gaming. Get to know Greg here.

6. Check out the 'Lamborghini of meat slicers.' Twitter's HQ auction had a bunch of interesting things. The Berkel 330M-STD Manual Fly Wheel Slicer was one of them — a spiffy appliance featured in top restaurants. Check out this meaty machine here.

7. Say goodbye to those massive tech compensation packages. The economic downturn has taken compensation down with it. Pay is plummeting, stock grants are shrinking, and bonuses are becoming more scarce. Here's everything you need to know about the money shift.

8. Meet one of the most loyal Tesla owners. After swerving, crashing into a cop car, and totalling his vehicle while using autopilot, this Tesla owner is still a big fan of the self-driving feature. He actually believes it has the ability to save lives. Inside the mind of this tech believer.

Odds and ends:

green comet with long white tail in space
green comet with long white tail in space

Comet ZTF, imaged on December 19, 2022.Dan Bartlett

9. Spot this once-in-50,000-years opportunity. A green comet is approaching Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. Comet ZTF is slated to pass by in late January and early February. Get all your comet gazing deets here.

10. Welcome to this 'flawless' New York to Singapore flight. This is what it's like to fly business class on the longest flight in the world — complete with plush linens and mimosas. Soar with us here.

The latest people moves in tech:

Curated by Diamond Naga Siu in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email dsiu@insider.com or tweet @diamondnagasiu) Edited by Matt Weinberger (tweet @gamoid) in San Francisco and Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Meituan Left Out of China Tech Rally as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks have powered ahead into the new year, but one internet giant has been notably left out with a staggering ten-day loss.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitShares of Meituan have fal

  • Didi’s Apps Reappear on Mobile Stores in Comeback’s First Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc.’s main apps have returned to the country’s biggest mobile stores, allowing the ride-hailing giant to resume growth after more than a year spent in regulatory limbo.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breach

  • Tech Billionaire’s Loan to Keep Singapore Solar Dream Alive

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes’s Grok Ventures will provide a A$65 million ($45 million) loan to keep collapsed renewable energy startup Sun Cable operational while administrators seek a buyer.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to

  • Jack Ma Lands in Hong Kong on Latest Stop of a Global Tour

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma is in Hong Kong for a series of meetings with tech and finance executives, sustaining a recent flurry of activity that’s taken him round the world in the span of months.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTreasury Tap

  • Infosys CEO Signals M&A Ramp-Up as Economic Outlook Brightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Infosys Ltd. is preparing to accelerate its pace of acquisitions, taking advantage of more sensible valuations and a return of IT spending when economies stabilize.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt Limit

  • US Poised for Dutch, Japanese Help on China Chip Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands and Japan, home to key suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, are close to joining a Biden administration-led effort to restrict exports of the technology to China and hobble its push into the chips industry.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estat

  • Japan’s Chip Czar Backs US Push to Contain Chinese ‘Hegemony’

    (Bloomberg) -- An influential Japanese politician has thrown his weight behind Washington’s widening campaign to contain China’s chip ambitions, warning that Beijing is part of a group of nations seeking global hegemony and must be curbed.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTre

  • This perfect storm of megathreats is even more dangerous than the 1970s or the 1930s, Roubini says

    The view from Davos: We can expect more instability, higher risks, more intense conflict, and more frequent environmental disasters.

  • Markets Shrug at Debt Gridlock. Why the Impact Could Come Later This Year.

    Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy, Netflix’s subscriber numbers blow away expectations, ratings firms expect volatility before U.S. lawmakers agree a debt deal, and other news to start your day.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed as Wall Street looks to rebound

    U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the open Friday.

  • 'Impracticable for the state': GOP lawmakers in Wyoming just proposed a ban on EV sales, phase-out by 2035 — here are 3 big oil stocks to revisit

    The opposite of California?

  • USDA moves to crack down on 'organic' fraud

    The Agriculture Department announced new guidelines for products labeled "organic," a term that has been increasingly abused as shoppers have sought healthier, environmentally friendly food. The USDA has a strict definition of "certified organic," allowing the label to be used only for products that meet certain standards for soil quality, animal-raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives. The updates issued by the agency Thursday aim to close loopholes that allowed ingredien

  • 12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

    There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid...

  • Newsletter Service Mailchimp Says It Was Hacked—Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Email marketing and newsletter service Mailchimp said it was hacked and that customer accounts were accessed, in the second such attack in less than a year.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitIntruder

  • Comcast Keeps Raising Fees, Here's What Xfinity Customers Will Pay

    Technology eventually busted the company's cable monopoly, since anyone can cut the cord and opt for streaming services for entertainment. Comcast charges a startling array of fees in addition to its basic monthly price. The most egregious Comcast fees are the broadcast-TV fee, which is rising 21% to $23.20 from $19.15; and its regional-sports fee, which will jump 15% to $17.25 from $15, according to customer bills.

  • AT&T (T) Partners Northrop Grumman for Key 5G Defense Service

    AT&T (T) partners with Northrop Grumman and Fujitsu to create and test new 5G-powered open architecture capabilities to support joint force.

  • Meta's WhatsApp fined 5.5 million euro by lead EU privacy regulator

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Meta's WhatsApp subsidiary was fined 5.5 million euros ($5.95 million) on Thursday by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC), its lead EU privacy regulator, for an additional breach of the bloc's privacy laws. The DPC also told WhatsApp to reassess how it uses personal data for service improvements following a similar order it issued this month to Meta's other main platforms, Facebook and Instagram, which stated Meta must reassess the legal basis upon which it targets advertising through the use of personal data. A spokesperson for WhatsApp said it intended to appeal the decision, and that it strongly believed that the way its service operates is both technically and legally compliant.

  • Davos Day 3 Shows Conflicting Visions for the Metaverse, CBDCs

    Whether it’s trading state-backed virtual currencies or jumping between virtual worlds, common standards for digital economies are still hotly contested in global forums.

  • Ethereum Name Service's Governance Proposal Outlines Intention to Sell 10,000 ETH

    A draft governance proposal put forward by a member of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO suggests liquidating 10,000 ethereum to cover operating costs over the next two years.

  • Ethereum Development Firm Flashbots Eyes Unicorn Status as It Seeks to Raise $50M: Report

    Crypto venture firm Paradigm has committed to leading the investment, according to the report.