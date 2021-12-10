U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,694.62
    +27.17 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,860.86
    +106.17 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,602.68
    +85.31 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.23
    +4.02 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.68 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4740
    -0.0130 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3232
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3730
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,441.70
    +208.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.65
    -4.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.77
    -20.49 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Google issues warning to location-sharing apps

·2 min read
People in a crowd with data points
Location data can be used in a number of ways, such as assessing footfall on the high street at a specific time

Google has warned app developers that they need to be clear with users about the information they share with Huq, a British firm that sells location data.

Google has said apps which fail to comply with their data policy face being banned from its Play store.

It comes after Huq admitted to the BBC that at least two app partners had not sought the correct user permissions.

Huq said the firm took data protection "very seriously" and it believed all partners were now in compliance.

App partnerships and the sharing of data with third-parties is under increased scrutiny from regulators and policy-makers around the world.

Huq partners with a range of apps, including a Muslim prayer app, a flight-tracking app and a weather app.

App developers embed some lines of code supplied by Huq which feed back location data - which Huq then collates. This information is then sold on to clients, including a range of UK councils.

But an article by Vice in October raised doubts over whether people were aware that information was being shared when they used these apps.

Huq then admitted to the BBC that at least two apps shared information with the firm, without seeking proper permission from users.

In October, Google introduced a new user data policy informing apps that they must be clear about how any data they collect is used.

Google said: "As part of our investigation, we have sent a warning to all app developers that we determined were in violation of Google Play policies."

But it declined to say how many app developers had received the warning.

Huq's chief executive Conrad Poulson said: "We continue to take the matter of data protection and consent very seriously and actively support any initiative designed to make improvements in this regard.

"It is extremely important to us that we continue to work alongside our partners to help ensure privacy best practices are implemented and maintained."

The BBC has also asked Apple for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • A Zoom call for layoffs? Talking Tech podcast

    A Zoom call for layoffs? Talking Tech podcast

  • Engadget Podcast: The best and worst in tech 2021

    This week, Cherlynn and Devindra recap the year's biggest winners and losers in tech.

  • Palestinians freed after hunger strikes have lifelong damage

    SILAT AL-DHAHR, West Bank (AP) — A year after being released from an Israeli prison following a 103-day hunger strike, Maher al-Akhras is barely able to walk. Frequent bouts of dizziness and sensitivity to noise mean he can neither enjoy social occasions nor return to work on his ancestral farm in the occupied West Bank. Back home, he is seen as a hero of the Palestinian cause, one of a small group of hunger strikers who have secured release from Israeli detention.

  • WWE releases Jeff Hardy after incident at live event

    Jeff Hardy has been released by WWE following an incident at a live event over the weekend.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

    Metaverse has become the hot buzzword in the technology sector. Widely considered to be the next stage in the evolution of internet technology -- also called Web 3.0 -- the metaverse refers to seamless, persistent, interactive, and immersive 3D virtual reality or mixed-reality experiences, which is the interaction of real-world and digital-world objects. The metaverse is expected to change the way people study, work, play, travel, and socialize by shifting many of these activities from a physical economy to a virtual economy.

  • Intel CEO to Visit Taiwan, Home of Biggest Chipmaking Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lu

  • Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket?

    Enterprise AI software company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) established a new five-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement worth $500 million with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire C3 AI's suite of Enterprise AI products. It enables any DoD agency to acquire C3 AI products and services for modeling and simulation. "The new Agreement has a DoD-wide scope, accelerating research projects in simulation and modelling and production deployments f

  • Apple car unit loses key engineers to Joby, Archer air taxi upstarts

    Apple Inc. reportedly has lost a number of key engineers in its self-driving car project to a pair of Silicon Valley air taxi companies in recent weeks. One of them joined Santa Cruz-based Joby Aviation Inc. and three are now with that company's Palo Alto-based rival, Archer Aviation Inc. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Eric Rogers, who was chief engineer for radar systems on the car project, joined Joby (NYSE:JOBY). Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the Apple project's battery systems group, joined Archer (NYSE:ACHR).

  • Quantum Computing Sets Stage For Significant Scientific Breakthroughs

    Quantum computing is on target to be among the greatest scientific and technology breakthroughs of the 21st century.

  • Zoom handed out a new round of investments from its $100M app fund, including to 6 Bay Area startups

    The tech giant is investing in developers of software and hardware that work with its popular video chat app.

  • Getting The Dub: Recognizing The Double-Bottom Base Pattern

    Now that you have learned about the cup with handle and some other bases in Investor's Corner columns, it's time for the double bottom. The depth and length of the double bottom are similar to those of the cup formation. If it does not, the weaker investors may not get shaken out, and you will be left with a more failure-prone "almost" double bottom formation.

  • Apple might be the only company that can take VR and AR headsets mainstream

    Apple's plans to produce a VR and AR headset could finally bring the category to the mainstream.

  • Outage shows how Amazon's complex cloud makes backup plans difficult

    Major companies using Amazon.com's data services got a painful lesson this week about how the complexity and market dominance of the company's cloud unit make it difficult to back up their data with other providers, analysts and experts told Reuters. Amazon said that an "an impairment of several network devices" in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Virginia data center region caused the prolonged outage on Tuesday. The outage temporarily interrupted streaming platforms Netflix Inc and Disney+, trading app Robinhood Markets Inc and even Amazon's own e-commerce site, which makes heavy use of AWS.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is the latest cryptocurrency to go viral. At that pace, $1.53 invested in Shiba Inu at its all-time low would be worth $1 million today. Betting on Shiba Inu would have been (and still is) similar to buying a lottery ticket.

  • Amazon is shutting down Alexa internet-tracking service

    Amazon is shutting down Alexa, its internet-tracking service that is unconnected to the identically named voice assistant. With the full name Alexa Internet, the service tracks how popular websites are by monitoring traffic as users navigate around. It had made the “difficult decision to retire” the service from May, although it is no longer possible to buy new subscriptions already.

  • Meta's Horizon Worlds is available in the US and Canada for 18+ users

    The company formerly known as Facebook is taking a step toward its goal to transport us to the metaverse. Now, Horizon Worlds -- the Second Life or Minecraft of Meta's VR apps -- is expanding out of invite-only beta, opening up to all users over 18 years old in the U.S. and Canada. You can explore experiences that Meta itself created, plus community-generated spaces, which anyone can build.

  • Meta Deploys Crypto Payments Pilot Through WhatsApp in the US

    The news was first revealed by Novi’s CEO through Twitter after sharing screenshots of the pilot.

  • 'My little helper': This beloved Shark robot vacuum is a cool $130 off at Amazon — but only for today

    Take a load off during the holiday season and let this handy robo vac clean for you.

  • Meta releases social VR space Horizon Worlds

    After more than a year in private test mode, Meta's first foray into connected digital worlds goes live.

  • Apple Is Working On a Second-Generation AR Headset, Analyst Says

    IPhone maker Apple is working on a second-generation augmented-reality headset, even before it launches a first-generation product.