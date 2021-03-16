U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,977.36
    +8.42 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,851.54
    -101.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,595.83
    +136.12 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,333.96
    -26.21 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.25
    -1.14 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    +10.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5880
    -0.0190 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8850
    -0.2480 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,617.20
    -1,390.60 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.72
    +24.62 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,788.35
    +38.65 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Google-backed journalism study points to a local news resurgence

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

A Google-backed local journalism project aimed at supporting smaller publishers sidelined by big tech and media conglomerates has released its first set of resources. They include a database of over 700 North American news outlets — across TV, print, and radio and newer formats such as podcasts and email newsletters —and a 16-page report detailing the sub-sector's business models, governance and workforce diversity. Both fall under the Project Oasis banner announced last March.

The findings show an industry rebuilding itself in the face of economic insecurity by tapping into local advertising revenue and social media distribution. Many of the sector's woes have been blamed on Google and Facebook, both digital advertising behemoths that have clashed with publishers over compensation for their original reporting. At the same time, news deserts — areas left underserved by dedicated news after local outlets were forced to shut shop — have emerged across the US.

But there are early signs of a resurgence in smalltown media. According to the report, 266 local news organizations started up in the past five years, an increase of nearly 50 percent, though many are operating in a bleak financial environment. More than half of all publications surveyed bring in less than $100,000 a year, with only one in 10 publishers reaching revenue of more than $1 million. By comparison, The New York Times, which saw its digital revenue overtake print for the first time last year, made $1.78 billion in 2020.

One in seven of the small publishers surveyed operate in a news desert where the median revenue tends to be markedly lower than the sector at large. Many are also heavily dependant on a single source of income, most often local advertising, and around half rely on the help of volunteers to operate. In addition, seven out of 10 of these outlets significantly lean on social media as a top driver of traffic to their websites, while direct reader retention schemes such as newsletters have failed to generate clicks.

In terms of diversity, women are represented at a higher rate than in the news industry as a whole, accounting for 56 percent of full-time employees among the more than 170 organizations that provided demographic data. Only a quarter are employees of color, which is roughly the same as the wider news industry, but far below the nearly 40 percent in the US workforce.

Project Oasis has also used its findings to issue a corresponding A-Z guide for new and existing publishers, titled the Google News Initiative Startups Playbook. Available in five languages, the document will be regularly updated, along with the map, and will inform the venture's future work in the sector. Google's partners on the project include UNC's Hussman School of Media and Journalism, LION Publishers and Douglas K. Smith.

Recommended Stories

  • Google will split a $3 million COVID-19 fact-checking fund among 11 projects

    Univision will create bilingual videos to combat misinformation among Hispanic residents in the US.

  • Proposed face unlock system would let you access your device with a wink

    BYU professor D.J. Lee has patented a two-factor facial recognition authentication system that scans a subject's face and a unique facial action for identity verification.

  • Apple dominated the wearables market over the holidays, IDC says

    The wearable market in Q4 2020 grew by 27 percent over last year and the largest beneficiary of that, by far, was Apple, according to IDC.

  • Amazon's union-busting drives exposed in NYT report

    Amazon's labor practices come under heavy scrutiny in the run-up to Alabama's crucial union vote.

  • Signal's encrypted messaging app stops working in China

    One of the last Western social media apps available in China, Signal, has now gone dark in the nation.

  • Corsair’s new 60-percent keyboard is a rare and overpriced misstep

    Corsair's new 60-percent mechanical gaming keyboard isn't really bad, but it also isn't particularly good either.

  • Google Family Link now lets parents remove time limits on individual apps

    Google is launching a families website featuring resources designed to help parents teach kids about tech and screen time from PBS Kids, Sesame Workshop and meditation platform Headspace.

  • Logitech's first 'in-ear monitors' for gaming cost $50

    Logitech's G333 are the company's first in-ear headphones for gaming.

  • Instagram stops adults from DMing teens who don't follow them

    Instagram is making it harder for creeps by preventing adults from sending DMs to teens that don't follow them, and making it harder to find those teens.

  • Sony's impressive WH-1000XM4 headphones are back down to $278

    Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are on sale for $278 at several retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

  • Black Tech Nation Ventures is a new fund for Black entrepreneurs

    Kelauni Jasmyn, general partner at the new Black Tech Nation Ventures, can explain her aims for the new firm quite succinctly: “The goal is to get more Black people funded.” “We’re really at the beginning of something brand new, that I think will be historic and offer a literal economic shift for the Black community in building generational wealth,” Jasmyn said. Sebastian is a partner at Birchmere Ventures, a seed fund also based in Pittsburgh, while Motley is co-founder of BlueTree Venture Fund and African American Directors Forum.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Justice League,' 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'

    This week the Zack Snyder edition of 'Justice League' will debut on HBO Max.

  • Microsoft outage affects Teams, Azure and Xbox Live

    An Azure problem took down several Microsoft online services, but they should be back up soon.

  • They Got Covid One Year Ago. They’re Still Sick.

    Scientists are putting new effort into understanding the troubling symptoms of long Covid. These patients are waiting for answers.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Why must Americans wait for their stimulus checks?

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Banks criticized over availability of third stimulus check as most payments hit accounts Wednesday

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.