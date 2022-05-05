U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.00
    -26.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,807.00
    -162.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,429.50
    -101.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.80
    -12.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.48
    +1.67 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.60
    +31.80 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    +0.64 (+2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.93
    -3.32 (-11.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0229 (-1.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8320
    +0.6580 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,531.79
    +524.78 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.68
    +39.35 (+4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.83
    +118.38 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Google acquires MicroLED startup Raxium to help boost its AR ambitions

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Raxium

Google has purchased a startup called Raxium specializing in MicroLED displays as part of its Devices & Services group, 9to5Google has reported. Raxium is developing what it calls "ultra-compact, low-power, high resolution" displays, so Google may be planning to use it in future augmented or virtual reality devices. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"Today we’re announcing that Google has acquired Raxium, an innovator in single panel MicroLED display technologies," wrote Google senior VP of Devices & Services, Rick Osterloh in a short blog post. "The team at Raxium has spent five years creating miniaturized, cost-effective and energy efficient high-resolution displays that have laid the foundation for future display technologies."

A deal with Raxium was rumored last March in a report from The Information. Google was supposedly interested in owning the company to gain more control over key display components for future AR/VR products, rather than outsourcing as it generally does now. It could also use the tech on future Pixel phones or its Starline immersive videoconferencing product, according to the report.

To date, MicroLEDs have seen meager commercial production due to high manufacturing costs, apart from some very exotic products. Raxium, by contrast, says its on the "cutting edge of bringing monolithic integration" like that used in silicon computer chips, to MicroLEDs. That could allow them to be mass-produced far more cheaply.

Unlike Meta and other rivals, Google hasn't said much about its augmented reality plans, but that doesn't mean the company isn't working on it. Last year, news of Google's Augmented Reality OS leaked out late last year through job listings and the company reportedly plans to release an AR headset by 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates Amid Deliverr Acquisition For $2.1 Billion

    Shopify plunged as Q1 earnings and revenue missed estimates and the company announced the acquisition of fulfillment operator Deliverr for $2.1 billion.

  • The Fed just raised rates by a half point. Here’s what financial advisers think you should do with your money

    Worried about how the latest Federal Reserve rate hike will impact you? Here’s what financial planners suggest you do with your cash.

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%

    The purchases were made on Monday and Tuesday and cost about $336 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night. Following the purchases, Berkshire owned about 142.3 million Occidental shares worth approximately $8.8 billion, plus $10 billion of preferred stock it acquired in 2019 to help finance Occidental's purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Berkshire also has warrants to buy an additional $5 billion of Occidental shares at a slight discount to their Wednesday closing price of $61.57.

  • Shopify Plunges After Earnings Miss, $2.1 Billion Startup Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. dropped as much as 16% after it missed analysts’ estimates for revenue and profit and announced the largest acquisition in its history, a $2.1 billion deal for startup Deliverr. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAt 78, Investor

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article we take a look at the latest portfolio updates by Cathie Wood. We will discuss some important stocks the hedge fund investor sold in the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion and go directly to read Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund […]

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 04, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello, and welcome to the Energy Transfer first quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Crocs stock rises after earnings beat, guidance raised

    Crocs Inc. stock rose 3.1% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. The shoe company posted net income totaling $72.8 million, or $1.19 per share, down from $98.4 million, or $1.47 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.05 blew past the FactSet consensus for $1.55. Revenue of $660.1 million was up from $460.1 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $622.2 million. Crocs announced the acquisition

  • Musk secures over $7 billion funding from investors including Larry Ellison

    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000110465922056055/tm2214608-1_sc13da.htm showed. The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, according to the filing. Musk's $21 billion financing commitment was also revised to $27.25 billion.

  • Here's Why Buffett's Activision Arbitrage Play Isn't Really a Gamble

    Warren Buffett drew criticism for his "bet" on the video game powerhouse but it's not as risky as it seems.

  • Fed Relief Rally Is False Dawn to Strategists Who Fear Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The collective sigh of relief in markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against super-sized hike speculation may be short lived.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Lif

  • Why Shares of IAMGOLD Are Crashing Today

    The company reported strong first-quarter 2022 earnings, but it's the company's future that has investors worried.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Fed's Powell Fuels Big Market Rally; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market soared as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled no supersize rate hikes. Apple, Exxon flashed buy signals. What should investors do now?

  • 3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

    Although the velocity of downside moves in the stock market can be scary, history provides plenty of evidence that buying high-quality companies during these downturns is a smart move. The first exceptionally smart stock to gobble up with $300 is social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The two prevailing concerns with Pinterest have been the company's declining monthly active users (MAUs) over the trailing 12 months, as well as Apple's iOS privacy changes, which allow app users to decide if they want their data tracked.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investo

  • Tesla Investors, Watch Out. DeLorean Is Back.

    What's old is new again—and the company that made the iconic 1980s DeLorean sports car is back with a new EV.