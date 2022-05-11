Google teases the Pixel 7 with next-gen Tensor chip at I/O 2022

Ahead of its release sometime later this year, Google just provided an early preview of the Pixel 7 at its I/O 2022 keynote. While the company didn't reveal much in the way of detailed specs or components, Google did show off the Pixel 7's design which is retaining the prominent camera bar that debuted on the Pixel 6. For 2022, one improvement for the Pixel 7 is a new frame made from recycled aluminum, which now extends seamlessly across the camera bar.

As before, the standard Pixel 7 will feature two rear cameras, while the more premium Pixel 7 Pro will get a triple camera array. Meanwhile, on the inside, the phone will pack a second-gen Tensor chip designed to enhance a range of features including speech recognition, photos, videos and security. And to top it all off, the handset will debut alongside Android 13, which is slated for release sometime later this autumn.

While the Pixel 7 features a similar design to last year's phone, it's getting a new chassis made from recycled aluminum along with a refreshed camera system.

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on pricing or an official launch date, so stay tuned for more info as we get closer to the fall.

