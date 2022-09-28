U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,721.88
    +74.59 (+2.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,700.38
    +565.39 (+1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,057.15
    +227.65 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.88
    +50.37 (+3.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.03
    +3.53 (+4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.80
    +34.60 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    +0.62 (+3.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9741
    +0.0143 (+1.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0163 (+1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0280
    -0.7630 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,556.92
    +418.64 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.86
    +17.08 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Google to launch its image and text-based 'Multisearch Near Me' local search feature in the U.S.

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

A new Google feature that will allow users to search using both images and text combined in to find local retailers who offer the apparel, home goods or the food you're looking for will soon roll out to users in the U.S., Google announced today at its "Search On" event. The company had first previewed this feature at its Google I/O developer conference this May, signaling a development that seemed to be built in a future where AR glasses could be used to kick off searches.

The capability builds on Google's A.I.-powered "multisearch" feature introduced in April, which let users combine a photo and text to craft custom searches, initially around shopping for apparel. For instance, you could search Google using a photo of a dress but then type in the word "green" to limit search results to just those where the dress was available in that specific color.

Multisearch Near Me, meanwhile, expanded this functionality even further, as it could then point the user to a local retailer that had the green dress in stock. It could also be used to locate other types of items, like home goods, hardware, shoes, or even a favorite dish at a local restaurant. 

"This new way of searching is really about helping you connect with local businesses, whether you're looking to support your local neighborhood shop or you just need something right away can't wait for the shipping," said Cathy Edwards, VP and GM of Search at Google.

Image Credits: Google

At Google's developer conference, the company had previewed how the feature would work, as users could leverage their phone's camera or upload an image to begin this different type of search query. The company also demonstrated how a user could one day pan their camera around the scene in front of them to learn more about the objects in front of them -- a feature that would make for a compelling addition to AR glasses, some speculated.

However, this feature itself was not yet available to users at the time -- it was just a preview.

Today, Google says Multisearch Near Me is going to roll out to U.S. users in the English language "this fall." It didn't give an exact launch date.

Plus, the multisearch feature itself (without the local component) will also expand to support over 70 languages in the next few months.

read more about Google Search On 2022 on TechCrunch
read more about Google Search On 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Google Lens image and text multisearch will soon be available in more languages

    The Near Me function is coming to the US this fall as well.

  • Witnesses are no-shows for hearing in Memphis shootings

    A court hearing for a Tennessee man charged with murder in a series of shootings in Memphis was postponed Tuesday when three state witnesses did not show up for the proceedings. Shelby County General Sessions Judge Karen Massey issued an order to have three people arrested after they did not answer subpoenas to give testimony in a preliminary hearing for Ezekiel Kelly, 19. Kelly is accused of killing three people and wounding three others in a daylong, livestreamed shooting rampage that caused panic and led to a citywide manhunt in Memphis on Sept. 7.

  • Google unveils a more visual search experience for the TikTok generation

    Google today announced it's revamping the traditional Google Search experience to allow users to more naturally explore information. The update follows Google's disclosure earlier this year of internal research which indicated younger people had begun turning to other services, like TikTok and Instagram, instead of Google to kick off their web searches. The changes it's introducing now show it's taken some inspiration from how younger people use the web -- preferring easily accessible and visual content, as well as more guidance as they begin to make queries.

  • Google Search now queries Reddit and Quora in response to open-ended questions

    In early April, software engineer Dmitri Kyle Brereton published a blog post -- "Google Search Is Dying" -- that struck a nerve. Now among the most upvoted threads of all time on Y Combinator's Hacker News forum, the piece argues many users have become so dissatisfied with Google search results that they now append "Reddit" to the end of their queries -- repurposing Google Search as a souped-up search engine for Reddit and its communities. Brereton blamed the trend on sites' drive to optimize pages for Google Search and Google's preferential treatment of its own properties, like Google Flights.

  • NASA successfully smacked its DART spacecraft into an asteroid

    NASA's DART mission, which seeks to use specially designed impactor spacecraft to knock planet killing asteroids off-track has successfully targeted its first space rock, the asteroid Dimophos.

  • Making future U.S. cup teams might be more challenging than the matches

    The biggest battle U.S. players may face in future cups is making the team, as it is loaded with a young, stacked core.

  • Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent updates to the new generation of consumer processors. The consumer market is a crucial revenue segment for both of these semiconductor giants, but is there a clear winner right now? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were tumbling today after a Bloomberg report said that the company is walking back plans to boost iPhone production. This news worried Apple shareholders, sending the tech stock down by 2.9% as of 12:14 p.m. ET. Apple had originally told its suppliers to prepare for increased production as it anticipated higher demand for its latest iPhone 14 models.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Intel is looking to developers to help power its turnaround

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is courting developers as it attempts to reclaim its place as the world’s leading chip manufacturer .

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in S

  • Apple slows production of new iPhone after weaker-than-expected demand

    Apple has cut production of the iPhone 14, after price hikes for its non-US customers and surging inflation around the world led to weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Announces IBM zSystems and LinuxONE Certification in Canada

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is now certified to sell and implement IBM zSystems and LinuxONE in Canada.

  • Apple Watch ultra review: It’s bigger, bulkier and, dare we say, better

    If you like the size and striking design, this is an upgrade that’s hard to resist

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Boost

    Apple is backing off on plans to boost production of the iPhone 14. The company had expected a surge in demand, but that hasn't happened. Kriti Gupta spoke with Anurag Rana of Bloomberg Intelligence.

  • ROKU Ultra Streaming Set-Top Box Arrives in Canada for $129

    ROKU is set to expand in Canada with the launch of the Roku Ultra streaming set-top box that comes with a swift interface, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ compatibility and a rechargeable remote.

  • Foresight: Eye-Net Signs Commercial Agreement with Pango to Protect up to Three Million Road Users in Israel

    Pango, the leading parking, smart mobility, vehicle and road services and payment application in Israel, will integrate and market Eye-Net™ Protect Family of Products

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.