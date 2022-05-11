U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.19
    -65.86 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,833.91
    -326.83 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.40
    -43.39 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.26
    +5.50 (+5.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.80
    +12.80 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9460
    -0.4840 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,433.44
    -1,892.46 (-6.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.06
    -57.63 (-7.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Google launches Google Wallet to help you store your credit cards, tickets and more

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

At its I/O developer conference, Google today launched Google Wallet, a new Android and Wear OS app that will allow users to store things like credit cards, loyalty cards, digital IDs, transit passes, concert tickets, vaccination cards and more.

That's pretty straightforward, but from here on out, it gets a bit confusing. Google, after all, has long offered the Google Pay app (and yes -- a Google Wallet app, too), where you could store your credit cards for online and contactless payments. Back in 2020, Google made some major changes to Google Pay to refocus it more on tracking your spending and sending and receiving money between friends and family members. At that point, Google even wanted to launch its own bank account, in partnership with financial institutions like Citi, that users would manage in Google Pay. That project, dubbed Plex, never saw the light of day and was quickly shelved after the executive behind the project left Google barely six months after the announcement.

Image Credits: Google

Currently, Google Pay is available in 42 markets, Google says. Because in 39 of those markets, Google Pay is still primarily a wallet, those users will simply see the Google Pay app update to the new Google Wallet app. But in the U.S. and Singapore, Google Pay will remain the payments-focused app while the Wallet app will exist in parallel to focus on storing your digital cards. Meanwhile, in India, Google says that "people will continue to use their Google Pay app they are familiar with today."

Image Credits: Google

"The Google Pay app will be a companion app to the Wallet," said Arnold Goldberg, the VP and GM of Payments at Google, who joined the company earlier this year after a long stint at PayPal. "Think of [the Google Pay app] as this higher value app that will be a place for you to make payments and manage money, whereas the wallet will really be this container for you to store your payment assets and your non-payment assets."

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eKF_kEjy-I?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Goldberg noted that Google decided to go this route because of the rapid digitization we've been seeing during the last two years of the pandemic. "We talk about ten years of change in two years from just a behavior perspective and people almost demanding now digitization versus it being a nice-to-have pre-COVID," he said. "It's clarified our focus on what we need to do, as a payments organization -- what we need to do as a company -- to reimagine not just what we're doing from a payments perspective online and in-store, but also thinking about what we can enable people to do with their digital wallets."

&quot;Read
"Read

Recommended Stories

  • Google finally brings noise cancellation to Pixel Buds

    The Pixel Buds Pro seem understandably destined to get lost in the shuffle (deluge, really) of today’s Google hardware announcements -- so we’ll keep things relatively short. The tl;dr here is that the company is finally bringing active noise cancellation to the line with the Pixel Buds Pro. Google is late to the party here -- but let’s be real, being late to the party is kind of Google’s whole thing when it comes to consumer hardware.

  • Fanhouse was built by creators, for creators (and they mean it)

    Nguyen is the CMO of Fanhouse, a creator monetization platform that rivals Patreon and OnlyFans, but at the same time that she's building Fanhouse, she's also building her career as a content creator. Online, Nguyen is known as jasminericegirl, whether she's streaming games like Valorant on Twitch or posting raunchy jokes to her 157k Twitter followers. “I am a creator at heart and I always will be, and just because I’m also a founder now doesn’t mean I’m not a creator,” Nguyen said.

  • Google built a completely new Wallet for Android and Wear OS

    Digitally store your cards, vaccine passport, air travel information and more.

  • SEC chair Gary Gensler takes aim at crypto exchanges for trading against their customers

    US Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler made his concerns clear in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, calling out crypto exchanges for offering multiple services that are often in conflict with one another, such as custody, market-making, and trading. Traditional exchanges are required by law to keep certain functions separate to prevent them from front-running, or trading ahead of their customers' orders. Gensler has warned about front-running in crypto before, advocating last year before the Financial Services and General Government subcommittee for rules similar to those that govern public listings on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

  • Google Debuts Smartwatch to Rival Apple as It Expand Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google outlined a significant in-house hardware expansion, highlighted by its first branded smartwatch to compete with Apple Inc.’s popular product.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueTech Leads Stock Slide in Wild Session After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation

  • More Wear OS watches are coming from Fossil, Montblanc and Samsung

    New devices from Samsung, Montblanc and Fossil are coming. But, no word yet on the highly leaked Pixel Watch.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • LUNA Loses Half its Value in 24 Hours as DeFi Tokens Crater Avalanche Also Plunges as Bears Chomp on Crypto

    Avalanche Also Plunges as Bears Chomp on Crypto

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Intel launches new AI chips, challenging Nvidia's market

    Intel Corp on Tuesday launched a new chip called Gaudi2 focused on artificial intelligence computing, as the chip manufacturer makes a bigger push into the AI chip market currently dominated by Nvidia Corp. Gaudi2 is the second generation processor by Habana Labs, an Israeli AI chip startup Intel bought in late 2019 for about $2 billion. Prying market share away from Nvidia has been a challenge as many AI researchers and companies have been accustomed to using Nvidia’s software platform CUDA.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Intel Debuts Data-Center Chips Aimed at Fending Off Nvidia, AMD

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is rolling out new processors designed for data centers, a lucrative market where it’s facing tougher competition from Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueTech Leads Stock Slide in Wild Session After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign o

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • IBM Transforms Business Operations with the RISE with SAP Solution in Expanded Partnership with SAP

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) and SAP today announced the latest milestone in their long-standing partnership as IBM undertakes one of the world's largest corporate transformation projects based on SAP® ERP software, designed to fuel the company's growth and better support its clients.

  • Google Creates Wallet App for Credit Cards, Tickets, Car Keys

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google will let consumers store and use credit cards, event tickets and car keys in a new Wallet app that it’s separating from its longtime Pay app. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueTech Leads Stock Slide in Wild Session After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation

  • Apollo Neuroscience taps former Apple, Facebook pioneer as chief technology officer

    One of Pittsburgh Inno’s 2022 Startups to Watch, Apollo Neuroscience, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed a new chief technology officer.

  • Match to seek temporary restraining order against Google

    Match Group Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to ask a federal judge in California to issue a temporary restraining order against Alphabet Inc.'s Google to prevent the company from throwing Match off of its Google Play app store on June 1. The filing comes a day after Match sued the search giant for allegedly breaking antitrust laws with billing rules for the Android app store. "As you know, they threatened to do this if we do not use Google Play Billing (GPB) exclusively," Jared Sine, Match's chief

  • Bitcoin and Ether Start Recovery, MATIC Forms Bullish Candle

    Bitcoin price found support near $30,000 after a strong decline, Ethereum’s ether recovered above $2,400, and MATIC is forming a strong bullish candle on the daily chart.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Promotions Target Residential Broadband

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.