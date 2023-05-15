Google Launches Tools To Detect Fake Images, Apple May Encounter Delays In iPhone 15 Production, Shake Shack Sees Activist Investor Proxy Fight: Today's Top Stories

Bloomberg

Creating Images Via AI? Google Launches Tools To Detect Fake Images And Curb Misinformation

Alphabet Inc plans to add new features to its Image Search tool to help users find the authentic source of an image in a bid to identify misleading AI pictures.

Further, the features give information on when Google first indexed an image for the first time to restrict the chances of "photorealistic fakes."

Midjourney and Shutterstock are among the publishers Google has on board as of now.

Ford Plans To Cut 1,300 Jobs In China As Sales Drop

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is planning to slash more than 1,300 jobs in China as sales decline.

Ford's wholesales in China, the world's biggest car market, dropped below half a million units for the first in a decade in 2022.

The automaker's sales have continuously slipped since 2016 when it shipped 1.27 million vehicles with a 4.6% market share.

Stellantis Italy Workers Protest Slows Alfa Output

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) workers in Southern Italy protesting unsanitary work conditions have slowed down Alfa Romeo Tonales and Fiat Panda model production.

On the third day of protests, some workers at the Pomigliano d'Arco plant nearby Naples halted work for two hours.

"The plant is dirty, and the toilets stink," said the head of the Fiom union's automotive arm, Simone Marinelli.

"Work overalls are missing — some workers have to wait months to have the old and worn out ones replaced."

iPhone 15 Release Date Delayed? Here's Why Apple Could Be Facing Production Hiccups

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could encounter delays in producing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus because of a stacked 48MP camera sensor.

Jeff Pu , a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities , reaffirmed an earlier statement in January that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to incorporate a rear camera with a three-stacked sensor.

According to Pu, the camera would be a 48-megapixel lens, capturing more light and enhancing the picture quality.

Apple Supplier Foxconn Earmarks $500M To Set Up Manufacturing Plant In India

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) Foxconn proposes to invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

Foxconn's investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, the state's IT minister K. T. Rama Rao, tweeted on Monday.

Foxconn, which already manufactures iPhones in India, bagged a deal to manufacture the AirPods in India in 2023.

Astellas' Menopause Drug Sores FDA Approval, After Regulatory Setback

The FDA on Friday approved Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc's (OTC: ALPMY) (OTC: ALPMF) Veozah (fezolinetant) for hot flashes associated with menopause.

Veozah is not a hormone. It targets the neural activity which causes hot flashes during menopause.

The prescribing information for Veozah includes a warning for elevated hepatic transaminase or liver injury. Before using Veozah, patients should have blood work done to test for liver damage.

British American Tobacco Picks Tadeu Marroco As CEO

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) has appointed Tadeu Marroco as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Jack Bowles, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors, effective May 15.

Marroco started working for the tobacco firm in 1992 and was appointed to the board in 2019 as Group Finance Director.

Newmont Takeovers Newcrest In Largest-Ever Gold Industry Deal

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) inked a deal to acquire Newcrest Mining Limited (OTC: NCMGY) through an Australian court-approved Scheme of Arrangement unanimously recommended by Newcrest Mining's Board.

The offer values Newcrest mining at around $19 billion (A$28.8 billion) and is the gold sector's biggest-ever transaction.

The combined company will be 31% owned by Newcrest and 69% by Newmont.

ONEOK Buys Magellan Midstream Plan For $19B To Boost Offering

ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) penned a merger deal with Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: MMP) valued at around $18.8 billion, including assumed debt.

The deal comprises payment of $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK common stock to each MMP unitholder.

The combined company, with an enterprise value of $60.0 billion, will be one of the U.S.' leading oil and natural gas pipeline operators, having a portfolio of over 25,000 miles of liquids-oriented pipelines and a strong presence across the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent markets.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Admits To Cheating On Pixel With Samsung Galaxy And iPhone

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed why he uses Google Pixel Fold , Samsung Galaxy , and even an iPhone .

Tech YouTuber Arun Maini, more commonly known as MrWhoseTheBoss, recently sat down with Google CEO and asked him about the future of smartphones, artificial intelligence, and Pixel Fold — the company's first device in the foldable category.

Twitter Ventures Into Instagram Territory As Musk Nods To Video Editing, Filters Request

Twitter will take a leaf out of Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: META) Instagram , as Elon Musk said video editing and filters would come soon to the microblogging platform.

During the weekend, a Twitter user who goes by the handle "GailAlfarATX" on the site said it would be great if users could edit clips and add good music, subtle filters, and pictures on the platform without needing another app.

Musk responded to his tweet with one word, affirming that similar features will soon be introduced on the microblogging site.

CFTC Slams HSBC With $75M Penalty For Unethical Practices, Claims Involvement Of Senior Leadership

HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE: HSBC) has agreed to pay $75 million in penalty charges as ordered by U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

HSBC Bank USA will pay a civil monetary penalty of $45 million for manipulative and deceptive trading related to swaps with bond issuers, spoofing, and mobile device record-keeping failures from March 2012-July 2020.

Also, HSBC Bank USA, HSBC Bank Plc, and HSBC Securities are charged with a penalty of $30 million for record-keeping and supervision failures as per CFTC requirements.

Shake The Shake Shack Board: Activist Investor Plans Proxy Fight, Seeks 3 Seats On Board

Activist investor Engaged Capital plans to launch a proxy fight for three board seats at Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK). Including swaps, Engaged has a roughly 6.6% stake.

Engaged Capital has been in talks with Shake Shack's management for over six months. In March, it sent a letter to the company's board detailing its proposal for new directors and other changes to help boost the restaurant chain's lagging stock price.

The parties have failed to reach an agreement.

Air Bag Manufacturer Rejects Regulators' Demand To Recall Unsafe Inflators

General Motors (NYSE: GM) recalled about 1 million sport utility vehicles in the U.S. due to unsafe airbag inflators.

The recall affects 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia cars from the 2014 to 2017 model years equipped with modules manufactured by ARC Automotive Inc.

The front-driver airbag inflator in the affected vehicles might have a manufacturing issue that could cause it to rupture during deployment.

