U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,143.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,812.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,173.75
    -9.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,943.50
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.41
    -1.35 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.53
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0225
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.52
    +0.37 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8530
    -0.1200 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,822.42
    +33.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.17
    +13.29 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.80
    +1.43 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Google launches a website version of its Read Along education app for children

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

Google has launched a website for its Read Along app for encouraging young children to practice reading. The website, which is introduced as a public beta, works with Chrome, Firefox, and Edge browsers on Desktop and Android, with support for iOS and more browsers such as Safari coming soon.

The concept of the website is similar to the app: children can learn to speak languages like English, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Urdu by reading stories using Google's speech recognition and text-to-speech text. A virtual assistant named Diya helps the children pronounce words if it detects they are struggling. Children can also ask Diya for help in speaking unknown words.

The company claimed that just like the app, all the speech recognition process takes place on the browser locally and no data is sent to its servers to protect children's privacy. Plus, the whole experience is ad-free.

While the app had the advantage of offline usage, the website can help people who have low storage on the phone or schools that have desktop computers. One of the other major differentiators between the website and the app is that the latter works without any sign-in. The new website mandates Google account sign-ins on the same device to keep track of the progress of different children.

Google first launched the app as Bolo in India in 2019 with support for Hindi and English and renamed it Read Along with additional language support for a wider audience in 2020. The search giant noted that since its launch the app has helped more than 30 million kids read over 120 million stories.

The company said it's partnering with new content providers to add more stories to the platform.

"In addition to the website launch, we are also adding some brand-new stories. We have partnered with two well-known YouTube content creators, ChuChu TV, and USP Studios, to adapt some of their popular videos into a storybook format," it said in a statement.

The firm is also working India-based Kutuki learning app to adopt their English and Hindi alphabet books and phonics books for kids as stories in the Read Along app, which will be available later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitch founder Justin Kan: Web3 games don’t need to lure players with profit

    Top crypto VCs are constantly touting the potential of video games as one of the most compelling use cases for blockchain technology. Axie, the highest-profile play-to-earn video game, suffered one of the largest crypto heists to date this past March when North Korean hacker organization Lazarus Group drained ~$625 million from the game’s Ethereum-based Ronin sidechain. TechCrunch talked to Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch and more recently, Solana-based gaming NFT marketplace Fractal, to get his thoughts on what it will take for this subsector of web3 to live up to the hype.

  • Daily Crunch: 'Winter may be longer' because unicorns won't accept down rounds, says SoftBank leader

    If you are starting your fundraising journey, apply to be part of the 2-minute life pitch practice on our TechCrunch Live series. If you’ve already raised some money, Haje is always on the lookout for pitch decks to feature as part of his Pitch Deck Teardown series on TechCrunch+. If you have more questions about either, email Haje, and he may be able to help!

  • WhatsApp: Mark Zuckerberg reveals new privacy features

    The changes will let users silently leave group chats and control who sees their online status.

  • The first flight of India’s small satellite vehicle results in loss of payload

    The maiden flight of India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) ended in failure when the rocket failed to insert its payloads into the target orbit. India Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country’s space agency, confirmed on Twitter that the satellites “are no longer usable” after the rocket’s kick stage placed the satellites into an elliptical, rather than circular, orbit. The vehicle took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sunday.

  • Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Could Be Announced in January, Top Analyst Says

    TFI Asset Management analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple's much-anticipated augmented and mixed reality headset 'will be the next revolutionary electronics product.'

  • iPhone 14: Apple has started recording its next major event, report claims

    Apple has started recording its iPhone 14 launch event ahead of a rumoured release date next month, according to a new report. The new handset is expected to be revealed alongside an updated Apple Watch during a live event in September. Since the pandemic began, Apple has structured those events as pre-recorded shows, rather than the traditional live events.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests

    Over 40,000 such incidents have been reported

  • Amazon's iRobot Acquisition Is About More Than Just Vacuums

    Last week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would be purchasing Roomba maker iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) for $1.7 billion, or $61 per share. In its second-quarter report, released in conjunction with the acquisition announcement, iRobot reported revenue down 30% from a year ago, with operating losses ballooning to $63.9 million, from a $3 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

  • Vitalik Buterin Plays Down Impact of Ethereum Forks After Merge

    Buterin said it is unlikely that Ethereum will be “significantly harmed by another fork.”

  • Snap launches tools for parents to monitor teens’ contacts

    Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, rolled out its first parental control tools on Tuesday, which will allow parents to see who their teens are talking to, but not the substance of their conversations. The new feature called Family Center is launching at a time when social media companies have been criticized over a lack protection for kids. In October, Snap and its tech peers TikTok and YouTube testified before U.S. lawmakers accusing the companies of exposing young users to bullying or steering them toward harmful content.

  • Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Please also refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements section contained in today's press release. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ashish Sharma, CEO.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in August

    Here are three companies that I think are poised to profit from the growth of the cloud market. When it comes to cloud computing, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the king. According to Synergy Research Group estimates, Amazon Web Services (AWS) holds a 34% share of the $200 billion annual cloud infrastructure market.

  • Global AI company partners with FDOT

    A global AI company has partnered with an agency close to home in an effort to reduce pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) recently cut a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to monitor street data and identify trends and changes in real-time traffic through smart technology. "The infrastructure of the future will be shaped by a better understanding of real-time roadway data," CEO Robert A. Berman said in a statement.

  • WhatsApp extends time limit to delete a message to 60 hours

    WhatsApp now allows you to delete a message for up to two days and 12 hours (60 hours in total), so you can remove an accidentally sent chat even after hours. WhatsApp first introduced the unsend feature back in 2017 with a time limit of just seven minutes but later increased it to one hour and eight minutes. WhatsApp is also introducing new privacy features to its app including blocking screenshots for "view-once messages" and the ability to leave a group silently.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell With Earnings Ahead?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Tech product lifespans are bad for consumers, ‘huge problem’ for the environment: Expert

    Washington Post Technology Columnist Geoffrey Fowler joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the lifespan in tech devices and their lithium batteries, how they are designed to eventually die, and the environmental impact of tech waste.

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Applovin Price Target Factoring In Macro/Sector Headwinds

    Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju cut the price target on Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) to $80 from $100 and reiterated an Outperform ahead of quarterly results. Given the ongoing weakness in the mobile gaming market, the analyst decreases his 1P-related estimates on consumer spending and in-app advertising. More importantly, with the announcement of the proposed merger of two of its most direct competitors, Ju could see an increase in competitive intensity. And from the standpoint of macro headwin

  • Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.175

    The board of Progress Software Corporation ( NASDAQ:PRGS ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.175 per...