Google lays off hundreds of employees in advertising team

(Reuters) -Alphabet-owned Google is laying off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales team, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Last week, the company had said it would lay off several employees in its Voice Assistant units, hardware teams responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit, as well as in its augmented reality team.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)