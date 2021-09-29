U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.18
    +26.55 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,541.75
    +241.76 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,589.99
    +43.31 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.86
    +2.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.87
    -0.42 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.60
    -12.90 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.95 (-4.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0083 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    +0.0120 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3438
    -0.0102 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9770
    +0.4970 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,312.56
    -276.69 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.80
    -24.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Google Lens is coming to Chrome on the desktop

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read

You no longer have to point your phone at your computer screen if you want to use Google Lens on your computer. As part of a string of updates, Google has revealed that Lens will be available for Chrome on the desktop in the "coming months." You just have to right-click on a website, choose to search with Lens and select the part of the page you want to examine. After that, you'll get results relating to the content you highlighted. Needless to say, that could be helpful if you're trying to identify an animal or a hot new jacket.

There are some upgrades coming to Lens on your phone. An update in early 2022 will let you ask a question after snapping a photo. If you need to know how to repair a part on your bike, for instance, you'll get results even if you don't know what that part is. The Google app for iPhones, meanwhile, will let you search for products within images.

This is a not-so-subtle effort to boost Google Shopping. You might be more likely to buy apparel or bike parts if you can identify them, after all. Even so, the expansion could make Lens more useful as a general search tool, not just for special circumstances.

Recommended Stories