Google loses appeal over record EU anti-trust Android fine

·1 min read
Smartphone screen displays Google logo against backdrop of EU flag
Smartphone screen displays Google logo against backdrop of EU flag

An EU court has largely upheld a record fine against Google for using the Android platform to cement its search engine's dominance.

The €4.125bn (£3.5bn) penalty is the largest anti-trust fine ever handed down by the European Commission.

It said Google had breached its laws with by forcing Android phone-makers to carry its search and web browser apps in order to access the Google Play Store in 2018.

Google has since changed its terms.

The firm said it was "disappointed" by the verdict.

"Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world," Google said in a statement.

The European General Court reduced the Commission's original fine slightly in its final ruling on Google's appeal on Wednesday, in order, it said, to reflect "the gravity and the duration" of the infringement.

"The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," it said.

More to follow

