Google Map Ranking - Marketing Masterclass Podcast #8 on Mission Matters Podcast

Dallas, Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverly Hills, CA — GMB SEO Expert Qamar Zaman and Top Podcast Expert Adam Torres Take a Deep Dive, Teach Small businesses how to rank on Google My Business.

Today businesses like plumbing, lawyers, electricians, roofers and many service based business owners have to navigate the endless facets of search engine results pages (SERPs). One of the most crucial is local ranking, which can make the difference between a thriving and a failing business.

In the latest episode of the Mission Matters Marketing Masterclass series with Adam Torres and Qamar Zaman, Mr. Zaman shares the ins and outs of how you can get your business to rank on local search results AKA GMB organically and ethically.

“A lot of people think that Google is only one dimensional, but it’s actually multi dimensional. When you don’t do the right things for all the dimensions, that’s when you get what I call brand fracture,” says Mr. Zaman, who recently published a book on Google Maps ranking in SEO.

In the 8th episode of the Marketing Masterclass series, Mr. Zaman explains:

Why ranking locally in SEO helps your business

Common SEO local ranking mistakes

N.A.P. (Name, Address, Phone Number)

Brand fracture

Google My Business (GMB)

Categorizing your business

The importance of reviews

Getting listed in citation directories

Google Trust Value

Why backlinking is crucial





Listen to the full episode here.

About KISS PR

KISS PR is a cutting edge digital growth company that was founded in 2003 by Qamar Zaman in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and is considered a leader in the industry. Zaman spent several years building relationships with top influencers in the legal, business, health sciences and technology fields, and continues to assist elite law firms and businesses in reaching new heights. KISS PR enables businesses to grow their online presence and save time and money while growing their businesses. Brands around the world have benefited from this unique storytelling model. Over 31,000 stories have been told by KissPR, and we continue to help small businesses achieve their dreams. https://kisspr.com/.

About Qamar Zaman

Rated by the peers: Markitors in the “Best Dallas SEO Companies, Experts, Consultants Markitors Best Dallas SEO Companies”





“Qamar specializes in marketing and SEO for professional businesses including eCommerce companies, banks, and most notably- law firms. In addition to SEO service, he provides market research, content marketing, brand marketing, lead generation, and SEM services.

Why are they one of the best SEO experts for small businesses in Dallas? Qamar brings with him two decades of experience in SEO for lawyers. He has written a book on Local SEO and comes highly recommended by his satisfied clients.” Source: Markitors Best Dallas SEO Companies

In addition to his membership to the Forbes Agency Council, which is an invitation-only community of leaders from the PR, marketing, creative, and ad industry, Qamar has written for publications such as Huffington Post and Forbes. Qamar’s digital growth agency, KISS PR, helps an international client base, in niches ranging from air filtration to family law to commercial real estate, build an online presence that actually converts to clients.

About Mission Matters Podcast

Mission Matters Business Podcast with Adam Torres. Interviews are released daily featuring leaders in a 10-15 minute format. Our podcast is designed for busy people on the move. No fluff. Mission Matters Business with Adam Torres on Apple Podcasts

Find the podcast on your preferred listening platform:

