Google MAP Ranking: SEO Expert Launches New Book: Rank Your Map in Google With Press Releases

Qamar Zaman SEO
·7 min read

National website growth expert, SEO professional Qamar Zaman launches a new book entitled “The Mystery Behind Google Maps Ranking: How to Rank Your Business Higher.”

Mysteries Behind Google Maps Ranking by Qamar Zaman

New York City, NY , April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Learn Google MAP Ranking in 2021


Google Maps Ranking: SEO Expert Qamar Zaman has announced the launch of his new book "The Mystery Behind Google Maps Ranking: How to Rank Your Business Higher." It is now available both in Kindle and Paperback, and is available from Amazon.

In a time when small businesses are typically found through more than a thousand Google searches every month, Zaman wanted local businesses to appear on the top of Google search results and drive customers to their websites. In a new book, Qamar Zaman helps local business owners rank on Google maps using Google best practices.

The new book, The Mysteries Behind Google Maps Ranking, teaches what it takes to rank on maps through online press release coverage.

In a recent video John Muller of Google search also suggested that one way to get business visibility is using press. This will help get the message out and help consumers find you. Source

https://youtu.be/ac79Od8aUy0

Google Maps Ranking books covers:

  • How do I get my ranking on Google Maps?

  • How do I rank higher in Google local search?

  • How do you rank in Google 2021?

  • How do I get SEO for Google Maps?

The book teaches readers how to engage with customers on Google for free. Zaman aims to help business owners to leverage Google MAP for free using their Google My Business profiles.

In the book, Zaman revealed secrets that will help business owners attract customers looking for their products and services. He also enumerated strategies to help businesses create relationships by initiating engagement with their local customers across Google Search and Maps.

Business owners who are still grappling with how Google Maps work, and marketers who want to learn from an expert who has been in the industry for more than 15 years, are the primary target readers of Zaman’s book.

Some questions >> How do I get my ranking on Google Maps.

Since a book cannot encompass all the areas of map ranking, Zaman offers email consultation via az@kisspr.com if you have any questions regarding the below mentioned questions.

  • Can you pay Google to rank higher

  • How do I get SEO for Google Maps

  • How do I increase my visibility on Google

  • How do you rank first on Google

  • How can I get on the first page of Google in 24 hours

  • How do you get on the first page of Google without paying

  • How much is Seo per month

  • How do I get to the top of Google without paying

  • How do you get a top rank on Google Maps

  • Do reviews help Google ranking

  • How do I check my Google ranking

  • How do I get noticed on Google Maps

  • Who has the most reviews on Google

  • How does Google decide which reviews are most relevant

  • Should I pay for SEO

Author: Qamar Zaman

SEO Professional rated best SEO expert in lawyer SEO, Qamar Zaman is an American marketing and technology entrepreneur who is a known website growth expert in the digital marketing industry. Zaman and his team help business owners secure Google 3 Pack Map Ranking through SEO Storytelling.

Others books by Qamar Zaman

>> Google Knowledge Panel Guide Qamar Zaman

>> Qamar Zaman on Amazon

Zaman is the Founder of the KISS PR Story for Sending Press Releases, a storytelling platform built to help small, mid, and large businesses tell their brand stories.

BOOK Offer:

If you buy the book, send your receipt to az@kisspr.com and get featured by Zaman in his next round up post that will be published in top news websites and your business or personal brand will be showcased. Learn more by sending email to az@kisspr.com.

Media Contact

Agnes Zang

az@kisspr.com

Zaman has also recommend read following latest resources:

