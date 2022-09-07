U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.50
    -18.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,015.00
    -151.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,961.75
    -57.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.70
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.29
    -1.59 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,703.70
    -9.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    17.77
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9885
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    +0.1470 (+4.60%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +0.92 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1460
    -0.0060 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2430
    +1.4860 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,712.89
    -1,102.41 (-5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.56
    -31.95 (-6.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,342.24
    -284.27 (-1.03%)
     

Google Maps eco-friendly directions are coming to 40 European countries

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Editor, News
·1 min read
Google

Last October, Google added new, eco-friendly driving directions to Maps. In the US, you could pull up a driving route that would take into account things like congestion and incline to find you the directions that are best for your fuel economy. As part of a handful of Maps announcements today, Google says the feature will be available in "nearly 40" European countries, though we didn't get a list of everywhere it'll be available. Google had previously added the feature to maps in Canada and Germany.

Just like in the US, these routes are often times not the fastest, so you'll have to pick between whether speed is your ultimate priority. It'll show you both routes, and will default to the more eco-friendly option when the difference in time is small. But if you want to always default to the fastest route, you can do so in the Google Maps settings.

Google Maps eco-friendly routes
Google Maps eco-friendly routes

Regardless of whether you use this feature in the US, Canada or Europe, Google is also including a new preference setting that lets you tell the app what time of vehicle you drive. You'll be able to specify whether your car runs on gas (or diesel), is a hybrid or a full electric vehicle. That'll affect the specific directions, although we can't say yet just how different they will be. As is often the case with Google updates, the company says this new feature will be rolling out over the coming weeks.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s iPhone Event Is Wednesday. What to Watch.

    Tim Cook and Apple are expected to launch the iPhone 14 at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. Why one analyst expects a price increase for the latest high-end model.

  • MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    It's time to rethink who's at the top of the Big Tech food-chain, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Three Buy-rated software stocks that don't deserve to crash anymore: Analyst

    Software stocks have been clobbered in recent weeks. But is now a good time to go shopping?

  • The Final Countdown to the Ethereum Merge Has Officially Begun

    The activation of the Bellatrix upgrade on Ethereum triggers the beginning of the Merge, which will likely be completed sometime around Sept. 13-16.

  • This Disruptor Could Be the Best Buy in This Bear Market

    Wall Street seems to have forgotten about financial technology company Block (NYSE: SQ). Here's why Block might be one of the best investments you can make during this market downturn. Block started under its former name, Square; its mobile payment terminal was its flagship product.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Won’t Offer Big Changes, Analyst Says. Why It Doesn’t Need To.

    Apple iPhone 14 models that will be unveiled on Wednesday will be similar to the prior S model year, when changes were minimal, Credit Suisse said. Analyst Shannon Cross reiterated her Outperform rating on Apple stock (ticker: AAPL) on Tuesday. Analysis firm Counterpoint Research recently said iPhones accounted for more than half of the smartphones in active use in the U.S. during the second quarter.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • Poolin, One of the Largest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Suspends Withdrawals From Wallet Service

    Just yesterday, the mining pool admitted to liquidity issues.

  • Verizon Still Attracts Investors During a Miserable 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has cut its forecasts twice this year and the stock has tumbled, adding to its decade-long underperformance against the broader market. Plenty of contrarians are betting the worst is past for the mobile-phone giant.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Abo

  • Robot manicure shakes up multibillion dollar nail industry

    Target teams up with robotics company Clockwork to offer robot manicures in six U.S. stores.

  • 6 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Now and Never Sell

    From their peaks several months ago, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes have declined 17% and 26%, respectively, while Apple stock has shed just 13%. Given his extraordinary track record, investors could do far worse than following in the footsteps of legendary money manager Warren Buffett. Lest there be any doubt, Apple is far and away Berkshire's largest holding.

  • Analysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes

    High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a Reuters review showed. U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. Local peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) also said new licence requirements now prevent export to China of its advanced AI chip MI250.

  • iPhone 14 launch - live: Apple to release new iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more at livestream event

    Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product. The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro. In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro.

  • VMware (VMW) Launches New Tools to Help Hybrid Work Model

    VMware (VMW) launches new tools across its VMware Anywhere Workspace to deliver autonomous workspaces to address the growing hybrid work model.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Sector Under-Performs S&P 500

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Ethereum Classic surges over 24%, hashrate hits record high

    ETC, the token of Ethereum Classic, logged a double-digit gain in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning in Asia, while its hashrate hit a record high on Monday as miners look for alternatives in anticipation of the “Merge.” See related article: Markets: Bitcoin rises slightly, Ether and Ethereum Classic gain amid price run […]

  • Ethereum price shakeup predicted amid Merge confusion

    Cryptocurrency has doubled in value since mid June ahead of momentous event

  • Google to launch Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 on Oct 6

    Google's new devices would be available for purchase from the launch day onwards at GoogleStore.com and at its physical stores in the New York City area, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. The Pixel 7 phones will run on Android 13 and feature the latest iteration of Google's custom mobile chip called Tensor. Google had offered a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 smartphones and the Pixel Watch during its I/O event in May.

  • Apple event: How to watch iPhone 14, new AirPods and Apple Watch revealed live at ‘Far Out’ announcement

    Apple is about to unveil a whole host of new products: a new iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and set of Apple Watches. For the first time in years, the event will be held in person, with Tim Cook and other executives taking to the stage at its Apple Park campus to show off the new devices. Since the pandemic, Apple has broadcast live events that were more like TV shows, with high production value and special effects – but the company could go back to the more traditional format of showing its staff speaking on stage.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As 2023 Estimates Reduced

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.